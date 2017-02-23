Band members and DJs were engaged in a one-day workshop on Wednesday to raise the awareness on child protection issues which should influence their production and dissemination of music.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with UNICEF and forms part of a Public Relations Campaign for the Child Friendly School initiative.

Participants of the workshop include, reigning Bouyon Monarch, Carlene Xavier- Phillip, Reigning Calypso King Dennison “Dice” Joseph, Daryl Bobb, Triple Kay International Band, DJ Epic, Jade Leatham of the band “Breve” Major Mystic, Ayeola George, Michele Henderson among others.

“I wish to remind you that our young people listen to you, they listen to what you have to say in song, in fact, they are tuned into every word,” Education Minister Petter Saint Jean said while addressing the opening ceremony held at the Garraway Hotel. “In many cases, they are more tuned into your music than they are to the instruction that is given at school.”

He continued, “So without a doubt, a Triple Kay chant roll, rolls off the tongue of many of our students with much more fluency and accuracy than the Social Studies or the Mathematics instruction that was given to them in a particular day.”

According to Saint Jean it means, therefore, “you are extremely influential…even more influential than the parents and the classroom teachers.”

He went on to say that there is a need for musicians/ DJs to recognize the power that they hold and to use it effectively.

He stated, however, “But for us of even greater concern, for those of us who are educationists is the fact that over the recent past lyrics have become overly explicit in their references to drug use, sex and violence.”

Saint-Jean explained that in many instances practitioners within the industry can do better with the material that is put out for consumption by the youth.

“It is essential therefore for every one of us as a society to take a stand regarding music, lyrics and the do better than we are doing currently,” he stated. “I must be very clear that it is not my wish to have you completely water down your music to the point that it loses all of its appeal.”

However, he believes there should be a balance that allows for the release of wholesome music, “that is exciting to your fan base while managing to maintain respectability and a sense of morality.”