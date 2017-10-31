PM Skerrit calls for “day of caring” on SundayDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at 12:19 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has suggested that Sunday is observed as a “day of caring” across Dominica in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.
Dominica celebrates its Independence on Friday and Saturday will be the annual Community Day of Service, however speaking at the daily government press briefing on Monday morning, Skerrit proposed Sunday should be used to visit those within communities that were affected by the storm.
“What I am adding to this weekend, is Sunday which will be a day of caring,” he stated. “And I want to state to the pastors and the priests, the religious leaders that we don’t have to stay in church for two or three hours, let us punctuate the praise and worship and the sermon from the pastor and priest and let us take our congregation to every home in the village where we have our church and to make sure that we visit every home to find out how things are with you…”
Skerrit added that churchgoers should not necessarily go to church in beautiful clothing on that day.
“Come with our jeans and t-shirts, come with our construction boots so that we spend a punctuated amount of time at the church then go out to the village, go to the homes and be able to touch every single home,” he noted.
He appealed to all church-goers and nonchurch-goers, who he said form the majority in Dominica, to observe the day.
“So if we all descend on Sunday, after having cleaned the country on Saturday, we descend on every single home, we can touch every single home and every single individual in Dominica on Sunday if the church join forces,” he stated.
He even called on those who do not worship on Sunday to take part in the effort.
“I know the House of Nyabinghi, I know you worship in the week but you can join us on Sunday,” he noted. “The Adventist Church I know you worship on Saturday, so if all of us joined hands on Sunday, what a difference it will make in the lives of our senior citizens, in particular, the sick and shut-ins, the disabled… invoking the biblical teaching that we are our neighbors’ keeper.”
Skerrit hopes that the churches will buy into the initiative.
“What a beautiful sight that would be,” he said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
It doesn’t matter what the PM does there are some who will find fault with it! This does not stop him, he is not distracted by naysayers whose only occupation is to sit and wait to pounce on every thing he does. This is a LEADER!
Good Luck Skerrit. People are about themselves, they don`t care about anyone else.
PM is a johnny come lately!!!!!
Hurricane Maria hit us on September 18, 2017.
Today PM is calling for a “national day of caring” for Sunday November 5, 2017.
To date I am very very very disappointed that the PM in his wisdom never called for a ‘national day of prayer”
PM to date has never called for a ‘national day of unification’
To date PM has never called for an emergency session of parliament to delegate responsibilities to de individuals who hold representative office in our parliament to determine our affairs!!!!!!
I know of all about de division.
with Dominica divided between US and Dem fellas……….where are we going?
“What I am adding to this weekend, is Sunday which will be a day of caring,” he stated. “And I want to state to the pastors and the priests, the religious leaders that we don’t have to stay in church for two or three hours, let us punctuate the praise and worship and the sermon from the pastor and priest and let us take our congregation to every home in the village where we have our church and to make sure that we visit every home to find out how things are with you…”
Skerrit added that churchgoers should not necessarily go to church in beautiful clothing on that day.
Skerrit boy you are NOT Jesus! You really aren’t! You above all all person want to tell people how to spend their Sunday, how to dress for church, how long to stay in church and telling preachers how long to preach and even want to tell them what to preach. Skerrit you are out of place to dictate to us. You are getting on my nerves with ur foolishness because you are NOT the God of Dominica. Tell us about ur…
Your actions speak so loud I can’t even hear you when you talk. Mr. Skirrit,, your words and your actions should matched perfectly for you to be believable. Your deeds and your words are incongruous. This is the most opportune time to be inclusive by involving the opposition, the fence sitters and the apathetic in the rebuilding process and the Independence activities. The Opposition and their supporters are Dominicans too. Not because they oppose your party automatically makes them your enemies. They are citizens, just like you, and have much to contribute to national development. No one person or group of persons have a monopoly on intelligence or ideas. Be much more inclusive with national affairs. Mr. PM, cast aside the antiquated style of politics, that is, to victimize, to marginalize, and to destroy those who oppose you. The Divide and Rule strategy must be replaced by Inspire and Include. The country needs collective leadership not one man-ism.
Absolute Rubbish !!!! Keep up the good work PM !!!!
I have said to you all that this man is not a strategic thinker, he is what we call on the street a fast food operator. What does fast food do to you..? It gets you obese and unhealthy.. Skerrit’s utterances, spontaneous blow out of wind, is not healthy for us Dominicans now at this recovery stage.
of wind. His ideas of plans is bacchanal like, there is no connection to an end result, to something substantive.
Skerrit Must Go.Please go Skerrit
2 Timothy 2:20-26 talks about vessel of honor and vessel of dishonor. No doubt what we have in Dominica operating as government is no doubt vessels of dishonor. It’s a government without the blessing of above because their works are evil! They build what they call highways but they all destroying before they even finish. They building airport but they crashing; they building red houses but that too crashed; they say they building hospital but Maria destroyed their work and even chased their contractors away. They build churches but those church roof tumbled: they put air condition in church but no power to run them. Can you all not see your works are evil and though you build your labor is in vain? From the day we got our independence it has always been a time of fun and celebration but these days even that is under attack under Skerrit! World Creole festival used to help our economy from it’s inception; but alas that too is under attack. Can you not see? Skerrit MUST GO boy!!!
The PM is doing a good job __ what a wonderful idea for a day of caring !!!