Portsmouth MP calls on women to ‘stand up and shine’Dominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 10:56 AM
Member of Parliament for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas, has said hat there is a need for women in Dominica and around the world to “stand up and to shine,” against the adversities happening around them.
He was speaking at the 8th annual Phenomenal Caribbean Women’s Symposium held at the Cabrits on Saturday, January 28.
Douglas also highlighted the importance of such symposium and the impact that it continues to have on women today.
“Now more than ever we need this Women’s symposium. With everything that is happening in the region, in the world, we need women to stand up and be counted and to shine. You are an important part of our purpose in life, not only in Dominica, but from day one,” he stated.
He commended women who contribute in a phenomenal way towards the aspects of daily life.
“Obviously we know that men couldn’t do it alone. It was God’s divine purpose that we do it together. We work together, we toil together, we struggle together and we achieve together, so that we can continue God’s wonderful purpose,” he said.
Douglas told the women at the symposium that each and every one of them did not stumble upon it by accident, but rather to fulfill a divine purpose.
“You were divinely ordained even before time was because there is a special message, there is always a word coming from this conference (symposium). Individually and collectively there is a message that you will take from here,” Douglas stated.
He went on to say that at every one of the events like the symposium, the women bear fruit to the benefit of not only their families but Dominica by extension.
“A seed is planted, grows and flourishes into a tree and bears fruit, not only for your individual families, not only for your communities where you come from but for Dominica,” he said.
He stated to the women that no matter what they may have experienced, “everything happens for a good.”
“No matter how desperate you may feel now, no matter how much it rains, the sun shines through,” he remarked.
The symposium was held under the theme “What You Conceive You Can Achieve Because God Has The Power To Deliver What He Promises”.
14 Comments
Dominica needs a WOMAN for Prime Minister. I am ready when you need that change. OH, I do have a degree and masters and it was not bought on line. LOL
Right message: wrong messenger:
I don\’t think Ian was talking from the heart , he was reading what was written for him, because this DLP administration has damaged women in so many ways. They have made it harder for women to open small businesses around the island and many women have complained that potential employers always ask them what they can do for him if he give them a job. So these area the areas Ian and others in DLP need to address to ease the struggles our women are facing everyday day they try to shine in this country.
Ian you are the same man who stood by DLP ministers and the leader when they cursed out and say all sorts of degrading things about the female senator from St. Joe. You forget? Do you know how offensive and hurtful it must have been for that young lady who has kids? Now you want to come and pretend to tell women to rise and shine? You guys think people forget your divisive behaviors?
I know women who had to do what they had to do to get jobs in the civil service and other areas, these are the actions you should be condemning if at all you want women to stand on their own. Hypocrites like you will soon be gone.
Take a look around Portsmouth and tell me how you have improved the lives of your constituents over the many years.
Thank you very much Massacre,
What I had to say U just said it all thanks!!
Now a days we hearing a lot of Ian, Reggie, and Blackmore in the media. What’s going on guys? Is this a sign that the search for a DLP leader has begun? Boy Alber Simeon or Bubbles I want you know. I even want MNo but I don’t know if wicb will allow him to run
these are the people you calling to lead the country? Mano and bubbles? and Albert Simeon? Best we let Pappy run the show.
What about the young men by the bay that need a shine up themselves? what is society doing to help the young man off the corner and find dignity. # Social ills. #lioteringisacrime
The young men are not being overlooked. There are qualified people reaching out to them the same as to the young women.
However, whether it is young women or young men they need the same things: caring parents, safe homes, good schools, etc. But they need one more thing. That is a church where the gospel (1 Corinthians 15:14) (Romans 1:16) is preached and where they will be introduced to Jesus Christ; a church that provides balanced Bible teaching.
What will get the young men off the corners is an encounter with the living Christ. In fact if they encounter HIM early enough they will never be on the corner!
They must discover that they are sinners and Christ bore the penalty for their sins on the cross 2,000 years ago. (Isaiah 53:4-6) (Romans 5:6-9). They are to believe this (John 3:16) and receive HIM as their Savior (John 1:12). This produces the inward miracle the Bible calls being BORN AGAIN (John 3:3) It imparts the DIVINE NATURE to the human heart. (2 Peter 1:4)
Continuation:
I encourage DNO readers to get your Bibles. Find the scripture verses I have given you and read them. They explain HOW to be saved.
DNO allows a commentator only 1,000 characters that is why I cannot type in the verse of scripture. I tell you where to find the verse in your Bible and hop you will read it.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Reverand shut you mouth.How do you know about the young men here in Dominica when you yourself have said that you have never visited Dominica before. Again we beg you to stay off our local news and keep your opinions about what is happening here to yourself. who are the qualified people? what organisation do they represent?
Same bible that they used to enslave us? same bible you use to keep the Indians in Canada where you preach subservient and “God” fearing? King James? which version ?
Ian Douglas, for who and what you represent, as part of Skerrit and your corrupt Labour government you are in no position to talk to women on “Stand UP issues” as most women are hard up trying to stand up firm to support and feed their families. Talk to women how best to survive with their struggling families and how best to get rid of Skerrit`s labour government out of office.
Yes, I agree they should stand and shine. But you and your cabinet colleagues have a habit of vilifying women who stand and shine but, do not shine to you liking!
So stop you hypocritical call or change your hypocritical lens to embrace, accept and encourage the women who do rise and shine – whether or not they are singing to your tune!