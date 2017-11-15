Prince of Wales to visit Dominica in wake of MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at 1:01 PM
Dominica will be on the itinerary of the Prince of Wales when he tours a number of Caribbean countries devastated by Hurricane Irma and Maria.
He is expected in Dominica on Sunday, November 19, 2017.
During the tour, he will meet members of the local communities and hear about the ways in which they have been recovering since the storms hit the Islands.
The Prince of Wales will arrive in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday 17th November, conducting engagements on the island of Antigua that day. He will visit Barbuda and The British Virgin Islands on Saturday 18th November.
On the final day of the tour, Sunday 19th November, The Prince will conduct engagements in Dominica.
Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands and Dominica were all severely affected when Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September 2017. The storms caused widespread devastation which led to the displacement of communities.
This will be the Prince of Wales’ first official visit to Antigua and Barbuda, The British Virgin Islands, and Dominica.
16 Comments
That would be his third visit to Dominica. He first visited Dominica in the late 60’s or early 70’s unofficially as a navel officer on a British warship.
Pardner, stay where you are! You are not going to do a thing alleviate the sufferings of the people. Stuuuuuuupes!!!
Great while he’s here let’s talk about our well deserved reparations!
What type of reparation are you talking about?
Looking for free money,from the blood and tears of dead former slaves; as some of the so called elites in Dominica has suggested. You better understand no white man could have gone into Africa: West Africa, hunt and captured our forefathers, women and children, and brought them to Dominica without the help and cooperation of some Black African tribesmen.
Our kings, and rulers during the days of the slave trade are the ones who should be held responsible for the misery they caused, in most cases to their very own flesh and blood!
The colonial British set you free after you crave political independence; not knowing political independence without economic independence values nothing. Rather than talking nonsense hoping to crawl on your belly like a slimy snake looking for something free;think of ways to develop the country economically, so that you can become economically independent, thus when another hurricane comes around we will…
Do I believe that the UK crown will simply write a check for a billion dollars for the mistreatment of our ancestors? Of course not. The idea of former colonies asking for reparations in the form of aid is not new . Let us not forget that these colonial powers often paid THE SLAVE MASTER reparations after abolition to cover the cost of losing there property (slaves). And for the age old argument of blaming our African brothers and sisters for selling us into slavery. Much of these African kingdoms had slaves of there own. What differentiated the transatlantic slave trade from these age old slavery was one that the societies in the west were slave societies , societies ran COMPLETELY on slave labor. When Africans had slaves ,their children were FREE. One could not buy an entire bloodline. Whites came with weapons that these tribes would not subdue . Please take a basic Africana class before trying to school me.
Signed,
Someone with an ethnic studies degree from a TOP university
And if you say otherwise please provide me with a academic peer reviewed article from a trusted source.
Thanks!
WHOOOO let me get my Wob together for this visit My colors are Blue Red and Green to represent unity!!!
Interesting, as I know him to be outspoken critic on the subject of dreary townscapes and soulless housing.
I hope he puts his name down as one of the 200 contenders in the PM’s resilient housing competition.
Roger, whatever happened to that housing development in Bellevue Chopin for the people of Petit Savane . ? Have not heard a word about this. Did it survive the storm, just like Just like the new Jungle Bay, not a word. Have investors lost the money they put in that ambitious development? Why doesn’t anyone talk? But we are talking about celebrating carnival! What is wrong with us?
respectfully whats the purpose of his visit really??? why do we in our present state of affairs have to spend for protocol vehicle security etc to entertain Charles at this time? is he walking with an aid package from Britain?? just ,y thoughts
was that when he first came to Dominica. He was handsome then
This is not the Prince 1st official visit to DOMINICA
He did visited DOMINICA in trhe early 80’s and presented awards to tudents “The Duke of Edinburgh awards”
That was his father, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh
.
WALK WITH MONEY… PLAESE
even if he walk with we not seeing that na