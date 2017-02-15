Protest near Police HeadquartersDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 12:34 PM
There is a protest presently taking place close to Police Headquarters in Roseau.
Protesters with placards are shouting “Free Sanford Now” and “Skerrit must go.”
Many say they are there to show support for Claudius Sanford, a former Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP).
Sanford was taken into custody on Wednesday morning by the police and is now being questioned at Police Headquarters.
The police have not given a reason for their action but many are speculating that it has to do with disturbances in Roseau on February 7.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
News online is free so they are making the most of it.somebody is having a good laugh somewhere. They are lucky no one got killed otherwise they would have the inmates to deal with. Lets face it .what you do in your own home is down to you, and what happen in an office is down to the manager, but what took place in the public is down to the police. IF THE PM should resign, you still have your fine and loans to pay. What would you prefer? He goes out on a ballot and you are free from debts, or he is forced out leaving you in heavy fine debts. LOOK IT LOOK IT
So that’s the handful of people who want “Skerrit to go?”
Two wrongs don’t make it right neither does fighting. We are a God fearing country. If we all put God first and seek his righteousness we can all come together peacefully. At the end of it all, it will be only us in front God! So why should we try to please man and our ego! Money can’t buy salvation! stop the blame game and do what is RIGHT!!!! The truth will come out! but when it does I hope we recognize it.
I see nothing wrong with persons fighting for a cause, for something they believe in. Domminica is the only country i have visited and lived in where people were not protesting for anything. If you have a good enough reason , you will find time to do whatever it takes. Just put yourself in Sanford shoes for one minute. Who knows it could be you next…..unless if you are happy with what you have already gotten. But for how long???
Skerrit must go.
Dominica is sinking at all levels under his leadership. As a half-Dominican myself, I urge ALL Dominicans to stay resolute in the commitment to not co-operate with this dictatorship. This is what can be done – peacefully:-
Taxis – refuse to take anyone to government offices
Buses – do the same
Businesses – refuse government contracts and withdraw from existing ones
Police and Military staff – refuse to work in government buildings
Bank staff – do not serve government staff.
Civil servants – go slow at work, or just refuse to turn up
etc.
Remember, it is our right to refuse contracts for personal service. Let’s vote with our feet to get these millionaire politicians out of our country.
Something wrong with that picture….where is the leadership of the UWP…. you guys lead and I will follow. stop hiding like cockroaches.
This looks so ridiculous. At least Jays make some extra money on manila and marker this season
I do hope that all the Dominicans that claim they love DA take a page from the Americans and use it to its fullest potential. Just like how retail customers in the US can force retailers to drop Trump’s products so to can we use our buying power to subdue the business of the oppressors. Make the sacrifices necessary and stop doing business at their businesses and the businesses of those who partner with them to kill, steal, and destroy our country.
who vex lost pm skerrit doe going nowhere
keep dreaming lennox
There is a charge that reads: Obstructing the Police whilst in the execution of their duties. We need the money These people have nothing to do except to break the law. Don’t forget DIGICEL on the 24
When the ENEMY of peace is the police, tell me what to expect
Val don\\’t worry about that… Lennox and Skerrit went to Guyana to Promote DOMINICA
with Caricom.
They talking about Diplomatic passports, CBI, Financial fraud and Guyana to present arrest warrant treaty at CARICOM intercessional meeting
http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/headline-Guyana-to-present-arrest-warrant-treaty-at-CARICOM-intercessional-meeting-33434.html
Somedody is talking…. Don\\’t u worry !
Question!!
How many of the family members or close friends or even the members of the UWP of DFP actually attend these protest? I’ll wait..
I wonder when my people will realize that these people are using them for their own personal gain and vendettas? I am not telling my people that you cannot call out the unjust, but do it the right way and do not let ANYONE exploit your pains for their personal gains.
Same ole same ole. That is a mockery . One rule for d big blue boys and another rule for dem 32 KAWAT WOZO. They left us cranana. We have law fees paying. No placard by headquarters for us. Them man for theirselves.
I can neverrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Vote all you Blue party again.
My 2 teenage cousins from Virgin Ln and 1 from River St got arrested and up to now we getting NO HELP. It is my family land paper we use. I good with UWP. Look at how Linton walk on Sikiwee.
When a country has lost its police, lost its priesthood, lost its pastors, lost its church, lost its media, lost its judiciary, lost its village / town council, lost its election commission, lost its voice, lost it conscience, and lost everything that represents good, tell me what is left to build a strong nation
Hey where are the people you are fighting for? Base on my observation the crowd seems to be friends and family. Reality is, if you are a patriot or if the people were discontent you would have the majority of the people. You guys are now taking to social media to fight your battle. Dominicans made their choice respect that. You guys are deeply in debt so you are looking for the passports money so you could thief.
Dominica is a nation with laws if they break the laws they should pay.
Does the protesters think for themselves or are they forced to say and carry these placards.
Can someone take a close look at the placards. A graphologist or a hand writing Analyst would tell you all the placards are written by the same hands/same handwriting. They are just chanting what is asked of them. This Country is not in economic Crisis, nor is it in Turmoil, the Only Problem now is that The United Workers Party is creating Political Unrest Amidst themselves and wants the Nation and world to think we are enemies of the State. A party which is so determine to overthrow the Government means that they do not abide by the constitution,has no regard and respect for the electorate. The majority has spoken and did elect the Dominica Labor Party to govern and has full support of the majority. The Government is still based on transparency and integrity and will continue to transform the many lives around the country. For those who are so determined to rule, rule to the rule of Law.
TROUBLE MAKERS gone loose!…. But the PM SHALL not be moved! So what’s the FUSS?!
Before I lend my opinion on the ongoing protest, let me thank king Dice for his very timely rendition of “Do good”, regardless of your upbringing. I can attest to that because I grew up with my aunty, not knowing my mother who they said gave birth to me, let alone my father since so many names were called and everyone I was told was my father rejected me. I finally got embraced by a friend who helped me to become a man, only to find out later that he too was one of my many fathers. Obviously with this kind of rough journey I purposefully in my heart to hate and destroy anyone that grew up with parents, just as Pharaoh was on a campaign to kill every male child. Well I changed my mind and now I am on a mission to ‘do good’ according to Dice. Concerning the ongoing protest, my word to all, whether they are bastard or not is, let’s do good and be good to all OK police. We too small for that man. Let’s enjoy a peaceful protest but do good
Carnival should be postponed to July.
I support that. Or until further notice. kaiboshe the Val the year! i support that move. too much inportant things to worry about.
What difference would that make?
postpone carnival for y’all political nonesense… smh yall really think all dominicans in yall crap….yall gonna be protesting till next elections smdh
The police have their work to do. The UWP leadership using these people like tin soldiers… One person wrote the signs and sent them out to look stupid. Just sad.
The people have a right to be there. We are not america where the police can kick you around and do what they want with you. The people have a right to protest wrongful arrests. Charges must first be recognized and brought. Otherwise you must let the man go. He will be let go without any charges.
No point..Fool!
This is the most immature I have ever seen the police force behave. That was a force I was part of, and was proud to be. Currently, the SSU seem to be nothing more than Skerrit’s private hire. This is ridiculous, the practice of pouncing on Opposition members and hauling them in for questioning. So what, you’re the police (more like Ton Ton Macoute now) and everyone must fear you now?? I’ve been in the force within two changes of governments. In the first change, most of the gazetted officers got shuffled around because of political preference. In the second change of government, two senior officers, one got axed, the other demoted all because of politics. My point is you never know who will be in charge of government tomorrow, and by all accounts, Skerrit is on his way out. To my ex Brothers In Blue, stop taking that nonsense too far. You have a union. You have the right to file grievances, and yes being a conscientious objector is allowed within your union agreement.
So you don’t believe in the laws of the land I take it?
why would anyone not like this comment. It is truth and fact. many of the police today especially those attached to the PM’s armed securtiy act like it is a little cult. you see them running around behind him and before him like little girls. And that is why i will always say MAMO was our best leader. All she ever needed was her driver, who was also her security. Nobody was messing with that lady. Nobody. Also because her dealings were true and clean, she had no need for all of that. But this guy acts like people are trying to assassinate him everyday.
I have said for a long time we must dismantle that SS unit. We do not need a paramilitary force, acting like a private army for the head of government. Ordinary police is sufficient for a small country like ours. These guys are intimidating and that does not help to create a sense of security and well being. Honestly, I feel very uneasy when I see them in their camouflage and, heavily armed. What for? Are they our Gestapo and SS combined?
What utter rubbish!! So the police doesn’t have to do their work because the people who are being questioned happened to be opposition politicians? Then hypocrites like you come back and speak on the other side of your mouth about Skerrit not upholding the law? Man go under a rock and hide eh (yo and all the fools protesting there). You say Skerrit on his way out, but if that is so and is that troublemaker blue leader there that have to take over, then God help us all because not even a police force the country will be left with when this uneducated bully is through with it.
Don’t be intimidated my people; Rise up for the benefit of your Children and grandchildren. Just keep the pressure on until the kettle wistle. WE HAVE OVERCOME.
Thank you all for coming out to show support for Sanford. This sure goes a long way to denounce Skerrit and his bunch in Government.
I will come there about 2:30 .
This people have no work to do
they toke the day off,
They hate the criminals with our passports.Those like Monfared.
This country has no jobs too
That is what I am thinking there wee. The UWP better get some work program for their supporters instead of always calling them to protest. Hope none of them loses their jobs.
You sit at home and watch the people in the outside world demonstrating for the rights , look since Trump won the white house their are demonstration all over the country so what is the difference in Dominica, it’s one lie after another with him lust less than a month and now Americans a call for impeachment , in the history of USA no President less than a month in office was ever inpeached, and that is early, So stop complaining and fight for your Island because all of you are in the very same boat maybe you cannot go down but others can so stand up for the children all over DA.
That just proves that this government has not been successful in creating jobs, doesn’t it?
When Skerrit got his doctorate how many of you went to canefield airport ? Didn’t you’ll have work to do?
If you had work to do, you would not be writing this nonsense. You associated wit Skerrit and corrupt cabal for too long,. Go take care of your family.
I sure hope you have someone to stand for you when they come for you!!!!
lol ikr like who pays them at the end of that day lol
I feel sorry for these people, they do not know better. SMH.. Shame on the leaders of the UWP for misleading people this way. The leadership of the UWP, signed and agreed on an agreement to host a PUBLIC MEETING, NOT A PROTEST, during a said period of time. Also in the agreement, was that anything that happens, which disturbs law and order, they will be held responsible. THEY AGREED!! to the terms and conditions set before them. Therefore, with the ongoing investigations, THEY WILL always be taken in for questioning… Where is the wrong in that?? The police is simply doing their work. Stop misleading your loyal supporters.. Ah magway sa!!
ohhhhh u read the terms and agreement of the contract
Are you telling us that we shouldn’t believe the UWP Leader? We heard him on what they agreed upon. A meeting starting at 11 and ending at 3:00PM and which was suppose to be peaceful.
Stop being biased, the commissioner clearly stated the conditions in his report. Then again, you people don’t read, you just listen to BS going around. Go and do some research and educate yourself…
Although they settled on a time frame, it’s absolutely within their rights to conduct a peaceful protest, regardless of any time frame. The fact of the matter is none of the leaders of the meeting should be held responsible for the vandalism which occurred later on (after the meeting was dismissed). The DLP and their supporters are grasping at straws right now since they also realize that change will soon come and they will be held accountable for their corrupt actions.
washay pwell the only person that do not know better is you ,
The police just doing their work? ma gway sa ou may shas tay we!!!!!
Have you seen the terms and conditions which were signed and have you read them? Are we going to be told again that like the MOU with China that this is a document which is of importance only to your God Skerrit?
On another note since when doe the police have the authority to curtail the activities of any citizen or gruop outside of a state of emergency or marshall law providing they are not violating any law? And by law I mean enacted law not laws made up as you go along. Has Dominica become a police state or have marshall law been declared in Dominica? Thruth is I ask these questions but do not expect to get any answers which sensibly addresses the issues because to you all Skerit supporters he is a God and Gods can do no wrong. But to the Dominicans at home and abroad who understands the long lasting effects of the type of behaviors we see exhinited by the DLP I say hold on, keep up the pressure, time is at hand for the DLP, the PM is now a wounded lion.
true skerrit must go,he disgrace us.we are the only sovereign nation the doesn’t have an international airport.
Bro. even if we had an international airport and our own airline Skerrit still has to go, he is bad for our country.
Only some suffer to the benefit of All..Where are the young college students!!? Young Dominicans have no sense of civil responsibility. The students are clueless that they are expected to stand up from today to defend democracy as they will be tomorrow’s hope for a better Dominica..
When ever there are protests in the USA, Europe, South Africa, Latin America, Even China..Students rise up in numbers and let their voices be heard..
The college students know that tomorrow they will need a job and may be victimized if they show their faces…that’s the sad truth.
eXACTLY..nobody is fighting for Lennox Linton .lol..that is a laught..where Lennox Going with that.
Let Skeritt do his Job..
them guys need to pay for their crime, all the business places that got destroyed in Roseau, someone has to pay,so let the police do their job. millions of $ gone up in smoke, so give the police a chance. Remember the 32 guys police pick up are talking, just wait and see,
At least manila paper sales up. Wooosh!
looooll yesss!!!