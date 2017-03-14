Tonge says Dominica needs an international airportDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 2:18 PM
Tourism Minister Senator Robert Tonge is of the view that there is a need for an international airport in Dominica.
Speaking on Kairi’s Heng Programme on Monday he said air access to Dominica is critically important for visitors, as well as locals, and a lot is being done to ensure that persons can visit Dominica whenever they choose to without having to overnight on their way.
“In terms of the international airport we know that is something that we need and just recently we also had the ex-Prime Minister, Honourable Denzel Douglas (of St. Kitts) who was here talking to the private sector in terms of whether we should have or should not have an international airport,” he said. “Obviously it is clear that we should have an international airport, but more importantly I think both sides have agreed that there is need for an international airport.”
Recently Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told students of the North East Comprehensive School in Londonderry that an American firm will be in Dominica to give a presentation to cabinet on a study in relation to the construction of an international airport in Dominica.
He said also that his government is doing everything possible to build an international airport in the North East.
Tonge said a feasibility study is being done on the matter and the government will receive the results of that study in April.
Tonge mentioned further that this has been ongoing for months and these things do not happen overnight.
“You have to choose the right set of people,” he noted.“And we have had so many experiences of the negative or the bad learning of other countries, we have to ensure that we do things in the best possible way. You must have the right company who has the right experience, the right know how, how to do the studies.”
Tonge stated that it is important to ensure that the airport meets all the standards in regards to aviation.
“Sometimes we think of place before aviation,” he remarked. “Aviation has to be the first part, the winds have to be right and the approach has to be right. Once all these things are done you can begin to move forward.”
Tonge pointed out that from his knowledge, the company, which has not been named, is reviewing all of the existing plans of an international airport that have been there and all of the new plans that persons have requested.
“They are looking at all of these things and they will narrow it down to the best couple of options in terms of the aviation,” Tonge explained. “They also have to look at the cost because the cost is going to be significant … you have valleys to fill or you have mountains to cut. You may also have the issue of the relocation of residents, so all of these things have to be taken into consideration.”
Meantime, Tonge said an air access committee is meeting with as many airlines as possible in order to encourage them to come to Dominica.
And according to him, recently LIAT has made some changes to their scheduling which has actually improved access to the island.
“If you think about it, before every year whenever there was Carnival, whenever there was World Creole Music Festival or any peak period, there were significant delays, significant cancellation of flights,” Tonge remarked. “I don’t think you can remember anybody complaining about Carnival this year. Obviously, what they have done has worked and the importance is to continue to do it so that it can be in the best interest for the country.”
In terms of visiting Dominica via ferry he said, “We continue to work with the Ferry to see how they can improve on the number of days that they come in Dominica.”
Yes its the fact the plans that the UWP has its still good, please review and stop playing politics the people of Dominica is suffering, and has being suffering for a long time.
The Land is already bought ready to built.
Praying, hoping that the Government of Dominica will see the need for an International Airport.
and Praying that We will get some help to build the airport.
For Faith in God can move mountain, but we the people of Dominica must come together. stop the division please let us come together to build Dominica.
O here we go again, first Sir, I want to say congrats on your recent wedding at fort young, sorry I did not get the memo, the people of Dominica has been asking for an international airport from day one, if we ask the American core of engineer our allies , they will build us an airport in less than no time, or we can ask China , we have the land in Woodford hill and other places in D.A. so stop sitting on our gludeusmaximus[ [ buwick] an do it , sir you always come out with some wonderful ideas and you never fallow thru, why? be true to your words, your word is your bond, the current location is prone to flooding when ever we get a heavy rain fall , little St Kitts, is giving us advise, telling us we need an international air port ?, it was very embarrassing to see the prime minister stuck between to landslide after being told that he could not fly .
isnt tongue afraid of skeritt/; Skeritt said ,we do not need a airport , Now a minister in his own cabinet is going against his word and telling doninicans , We need one?, And what about skeritt supporters who have also been saying what their god skeritt say,that ,we do not need an airport?Tongue bboy ”Watch yourself , Skeritt will fire you soon
Election must be in the air, if the bureaucrats like Tonge is now talking An international Airport. The red shirts talk about every election. They reduse to mention all the studies that were made and la d acquisition prior to their arrival. I dare you to make a start r. Skeritt.
By the way anyone know if The P. M. Was invited to St. Vicent for their opening of the new airport.
Robbie, Robbie please, tell us something we don’t know. Is now you waking up? I would be more interested to know the date it is going to be in operation, all the rest is just talk and you can have as many committees as you like but that is not going to make the airport happen my boy.
Yes. I agree, but not at Melville Hall.
Monies you all got from ,,,,,,, like Aliereza Monfared, Allison Madueke, NG Lap Seng, Francisco Corallo and others, was not enough to build an international airport? If there was not a need for international airport back then when we were hiding those here and now there is a need for one then bro you Skerrit and others just need to go to work. I suggest you just go through the website of interpol’s most wanted criminals, check how rich they are, and send Mano, Skerrit and others to go sell them diplomatic passport and use the money to build an international airport on top of Skerrit’s Mansion is Vielle Case so it could be used for his private use. As for Dominica, hell knows we will never have one that is owned by the state under Skerrit and his corrupt DLP government
I would inform Tonge that it is time his government stop playing politics with the building of the international airport. He should also tell Tonge he should request the plans the UWP has in its possession and immediately start the building of the airport. Do use the situation as a general election trick.
Yes it’s key but your Labor Regime has been in Power for over 16 years now????
Hey give the Public Servants a increase that’s critical, how u expect them to afford their daily weekly and monthly commitments…..
Tongue is a Joker period, he doesn’t understand the industry…
Dominicans are the most gullible people in the entire universe. For years Dominicans are calling for an international airport, instead of starting it they had Venezuela come here with there diseased infested bananas, which brought the industry to it knees, damaged the river causing flooding and continuous closure to the airport. They listened to the Nassiefs continuous saying we don’t need an international airport, just because they protecting fortyoung and all of a sudden, all falling down, you talking international airport. Dominicans should vote you all out overwhelmingly for disrespecting them. Again is a gullible bunch of people leaving in that country. As Alick Lawrence say “all you not smart” so you all are easily fooled. Shame on you people show some pride for your selves, your kids and your country.
u will tired say we need it and yet still u all make no steps to aquire it…
A set of braying……. Dominica have oui!
you all will not build it.
Thank you Mr. Tonge, your eyes start opening and your ears is listening . You have heard the call.
Really? You don’t say!
But what kind of sick joke is dis. Mister dem saying what now? Dat band of jokers dere playing government really need to resign amass from office eh.
The UWP, while in government, made tangible strides towards the start of construction of the international airport. When Dominica’s most backward government ever ie the DLP unfortunately came into office, they stopped the project. Now in 2017 dem fellas in mutated form coming and say Dominica needs an international airport. Duuuuuuhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh……………
Tonge, I repeat that you, Roosevelt and de rest of y’all bands of misfits and incompetents need to get out of government NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Phew!!!!!
Is election close?
Since you got the position of Tourism Minister,its the first time i hear you speak sensibly…Well you must tell Skerrit stop wasting CBI money,for sympathy..HE WONT GET MINE FOR SURE.
By the way Mr Tonge my other issue is that because Skerrit has damaged,mangled,smeared,mutilated,gagged,murdered,tarnished,slaughtered,killed the good name of Dominica so much, can you all,especially those men in your party,with two big balls hanging down their kness,give Skerrit a sitting down?Can you all tell him long after he is gone,Dominica still needs its good name.SKERRIT MUST GO! SKERRIT MUST GO! SKERRIT MUST GO!
Robbie,
Everyone except the idiots who support the DLP knows that without an international airport, Dominica will go nowhere.
My party has been preaching and advocating the need for such for decades!
All you tongue will fall out of all you mouth one day with all them make up lies wee. weh weh skerit in a school and now you coming .
Minister Tounge, Why can’t we buy a Ferry ourselves? It can be second hand as long as it’s seaworthy. Just like the airline. Look how small those seaborne planes are? Can’t we buy one? Every airline has started with one plane. Every supermarket, one small shop. Sometimes starting is more important than how big you start. Look where Dominica is in relation to the Eastern Caribbean. Smack bang in the middle. Where better for a hub airport? Get a ferry, and run it to various islands regularly. But keep the fare low. First few months, you may run at a loss. But eventually, it will pick up. You can also have a round island cruise, stopping off at various points more for tourist, great for broken bridges and roads. We need to increase our travel economy.
I would not satisfied we need an international airport . But we do need bigger airlines some of us do know that it cost us alot to have an international airport.
Tonge must be a genius to say we need an international airport.
Bite the bullet. Too much money wasted on Douglas-Charles which can be allocated to an International Airport. Too much capital spent in other islands while trying to get to Dominica. Build it and they/we will come.
“Recently Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told students of the North East Comprehensive School in Londonderry that an American firm will be in Dominica to give a presentation to cabinet on a study in relation to the construction of an international airport in Dominica.”
Tonge you know all of the above is a lie: because every Dominica, who was alive in 1999, to this day knows there is a place where if one wish to start building an International Airport, they on the spot today!
If you say the treasury does bot have enough money to finance it; I could respect your opinions more but all you are talking here is nothing more than fart!
The best site for the International Airport is precisely where the UWP was building, there is no better place in Dominica; the margin of safety, approach, landing, and takeoff cannot be found any other place in Dominica. If we do not have the means, which I know, The Government of Trinidad & Tobago is the government you all can go on bending…
You mean we don’t have one yet? All along I thought we already had an international airport. I specifically remember reading two separate news items where two separate $300 million agreement was signed for that purpose. I haven’t traveled recently so forgive my ignorance or is that a prank?
If you have no money, forget about the airport. Until the desperation of the people and their attitudes change in DA, nothing will come here. That means that people will have to come together for each other and the community. Entitlement does not equal prosperity.
Elections must be near, or the Cabal is feeling the pressure from the opposition about the passport selling business. Every time Skerro feel the pressure, he brings up the “International Airport Jumbie again.”
Robbie have you visited the dirty, smelly public restroom facilities at hot water bath in Soufriere? This is an insult to human decency. You guys really expect tourist to pay hundreds of dollars to visit the island and use these pre-historic facilities? Get your act together and clean the dirty drains in Roseau.
Tonge, or Tongue you are very late, that is not news, or anything new the greater majority of Dominicans. Every intelligent Dominican for a very long time knew Dominica needs an International Airport, that is why dating back to E. O. Leblanc days government has been bringing people to Dominica, to do survey, and study to find a place construct an International Airport.
Now don’t try to make it appear as if this is your brain child and it makes the news of the day, remember when Edison James, and the UWP was building the an International Airport more than twenty years ago, all of you came out and say “We doh want it.” Even when it was started, you all the Labor Party complained it is too expensive. the Late Roosevelt Douglas, and Ian Douglas said they could get one built for fraction of what Edison James was spending to build the one between Woodford Hill and Wesley.
As a result you all shut it down, and chase the contractors, and engineers who was building it out of the…
Continue:
As a result you all shut it down, and chased the contractors, and engineers who was building it out of the country? Remember Ralph Gonzales of St. Vincent? Do you remember Roosevelt Skerrit brought him to Dominica to convince the nation that we have no need for an International Airport, all that is needed is to refurbish the crap you all have at Melville Hall.
I been through it before, but I like to rub it in the face of you foolish politicians. Gonzales and the Birds of Antigua plotted, to make fools out of the Labor Party and Skerrit, they decided if there is an International Airport in Dominica, our country will become the HUB in the Caribbean, Antigua will lost it, as a result Bird gave Dominicans living in Antigua free ride home to vote against progress in their country, hence they voted against the UWP, resulting in you all shutting down a project that was in progress.
Those people who brought Denzil to tell them if Dominica needs International Airport, are…
But Tongue was there an international airport when Alireza Monfared landed and exited DOMINICA from hiding? Why didn’t you all ask him to use passport and oil money to build international airport?
I never voted the UWP but it took them two years to figure that out and started the process and it took the labour party 17 years to figure that out. The Creole festival is an example of an idea of the future. What a bunch of useless idiots. By the time it done the rest of the world will have moved on to space travel. I have never seen a country so proudly ignorant and backwards. Brain drain is a serious problem.. all they had to do was build on the foundation that the previous party had started for country sake, but instead millions went down the drains and continue to bleed. For 16 years we were surviving on economic blood transfusion from Venezuela and China and everyone else we could beg without norishing ourselves to get healthy. Now we malnourished, no bananas, no manufacturing, no production we only now realize we need an international airport. CBI is our multivitamins. Fools Paradise is an understatement. My only advise is build airport in Possi. Not on east coast.