The U.S. Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean advises U.S. citizens in Dominica of demonstrations potentially planned to occur near Upper Kennedy Avenue around 12 noon on Tuesday, 7 February 2017, according to opposition parties.

Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstration and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, can be reached during regular business hours (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by telephone at (246) 227-4000; by fax at (246) 431-0179; and by e-mail at BridgetownACS@state.gov. After hours, in case of emergency, a duty officer can be reached by calling the Embassy switchboard at (246) 227-4000 and dialing ext. 2210 to speak to the Marine security guard on duty.