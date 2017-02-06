US embassy sends emergency message to US citizens in DominicaPress release - Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 4:04 PM
The U.S. Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean advises U.S. citizens in Dominica of demonstrations potentially planned to occur near Upper Kennedy Avenue around 12 noon on Tuesday, 7 February 2017, according to opposition parties.
Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstration and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.
For the latest security information, U.S. citizens living and traveling abroad should regularly monitor the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs Internet website at http://travel.state.gov/, where the current Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings and Travel Alerts, and Country-Specific Information for Dominica can be found. Up-to-date information on security can also be obtained by calling 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or, for callers outside the U.S. and Canada, a regular toll line at 1-202-501-4444. These numbers are available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).
We strongly recommend that U.S. citizens enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at http://travel.state.gov. STEP enrollment gives you the latest security updates, and makes it easier for the U.S. embassy or nearest U.S. consulate to contact you in an emergency. If you don’t have Internet access, enroll directly with the Embassy or nearest consulate.
The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, can be reached during regular business hours (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by telephone at (246) 227-4000; by fax at (246) 431-0179; and by e-mail at BridgetownACS@state.gov. After hours, in case of emergency, a duty officer can be reached by calling the Embassy switchboard at (246) 227-4000 and dialing ext. 2210 to speak to the Marine security guard on duty.
37 Comments
Yes I it getting a little hot Uwp got the block hot
I am saying Dominica will not come like the medley east or like 1979 U W P can never overthrow any Government in this island because we will not sleep on us try it and you will see
Hehehehehe I will laugh UWP tomorrow eh! 😂😂😂
They are sending this message because they know what kind of Opposition the UWP is. Their intention and motive and will do anything to achieve their goal.
By putting out this notice the American government is indeed putting this corrupt regime on high alert that it is watching the events very closely in order that they will hold any bastard from this government responsible if they choose to harm any person protesting for their rights. Big brother USA is watching
The arrest of Dr.Sam Christian is a key factor in them issuing that message..
Also the closure of the CBI’s Government’s accounts in the Foreign bank is another pointer that Big Bro is on this Government’s case..,
Sadly Dominicans are not known to be thinkers, everything is wait and see it won’t happen, is so it is…very foolish minded citizens Dominicans are….
Thus their island being the Poorest and Slowest economy in the eastern caribbean!!
very easy to tame the people in that island called dominica, they are happy with poverty and adoring ONE MAN…
You need to shut your mouth in saying we are the poorest and slowest in the caribbean …You idiot get a life.
Do you dispute that we are? I mean you can simply look up the figures on the world bank economic indicators page
@Dont worry…We are not just the poorest and the one with the least growth.We are the one where agriculture has been decimated by an inept government,our tourism industry is as weak as ever,same thing for manufacturing..But despite all this, the country,occupies a very high position in corrupt activities..WHERE THE WICKED RULE,THE PEOPLE MOURN!
As many heads as there are, it is as many opinions there will be.
The US obviously knows and read what Dr. Sam Christian said. If he had made such a statement in the US, he would be arrested and would be still in prison. The same would apply if he were in Barbados. Therefore, do not turn what the US Embassy means, to think it has anything to do with the PM.
Who do you think you are? You, too approve of this protest? All those who instigate trouble, look for trouble and will get in trouble. You are a D/can and you, too are not a thinker and are also very foolish-minded.
Are you for real you stupid idiot? What rock did you crawl under to say Dominica is the slowest and poorest nation? I live in the US and the US has more poverty than so called third world countries. Get ur fact straight u idiot
Its clear the intelligence is at work and is well aware of the mischief makers.
Indeed! Some of them, with their limited mind, turn it into something else.
Something/someone added a word to the name I used. This occurred approximately a year ago when I commented on a certain topic.
I changed it and then what I wrote disappeared. This was not my doing. Let us see.
God is good!
Yes UWP, see what you all doing to our country? when the curse of God start to hit your home do not say is people that do you bad.
lol..I gave you an extra thumbs up by mistake. It was my intention to give you a thumbs down and a hundred more if I could!
Even the name I used was changed which was not my doing. This is how much they hate the PM and those who stand up for him.
God is not blind, deaf nor sleeping. What they sow they shall reap in time. Where God is concerned wickedness will not prevail for long.
Stop being stupid UWP don’t sell passport, is that so hard to understand.. coming people get a grip of yourself. I just hope tomorrow turn out well for everyone.
You clearly are not meaning the God of truth. I suggest you revisit the Bible and read it precept upon precept ( if you can) then come back and tell us how you think your poor excuse for a government is doing the Most High’s work.
https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/alertswarnings/worldwide-caution.html
I search the page and site I did not see it so DNO please share
Until it is posted on the state Department website you won’t have access to it. Any American who travels outside the US is required to register in the STEP which allows them to send you emergency information directly. Unless someone who has received it makes it available DNO, it won’t be seen. This applies to all countries where Americans live.
See what people hungry for power causing.
Who have your passports and where do the come from, now review your comments who is blowing hot air.
I hope both political parties are happy now. smh Can we do better Dominica?
Both parties? I did not know DLP have split into two.
I wonder what Tony Astaphan and Parry Bellot have to say about this cautionary warning from the U.S. Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean .. How did we get to this point??
Nice interpretation of that embassy piece.Uwp supporters and their leaders are known to be arrogant violent demonstrators and therefore are warning US citizens to stay away wa u tink DOC?
I wonder what you have to say about the warning? Do you think that the US is aware of all the people who live in the US and who are part of trying to over throw a democratically elected government? I am almost sure they will take a deem view of such persons. Do you think these people could be on a US watch list also? It is very possible. What do your US passport say, if you have one. Place of Birth….Where?
The only people who are on their watch list are those who have tankers flying our flag trying to circumvent the US and UN oil embargo on Iran. And it sure aint the opposition.
But Clayton Shillingford this is standard. You are looking for all type of excuse to make Dominica look bad.
Clayton Shillingford,are you really serious by asking how did it or do we got to this point,Have you asked Lennox Linton,who have said at his first regional interview that he doesn’t know and that he is a Novice adk him how did we get to that.i think that this an insult to our country to have the name Dr.infront of your maiden name it doesn’t worth you anything. .You should also know that any where in the world that there are US Citizen’s the US State department would send out s notice to their Citizen’s therefore this would not be the first time .
The State department had also in the past guard their Citizen’s against The Chickengonia and zZIKA viruses .
You are supposed to be intelligent? Even you, too, turn it into a negative against the government.
Are you not broadminded? The US Embassy is warning its citizens to stay away from trouble spots which Lennox and his gang commenced. They will pay for it.
Please do what is necessary USA.This country Dominica,has plunged into an abyss under the ruling DLP regime.It is the worst government in the Commonwealth by a long way.The Monfared issue is the talk of most citizens..Our economy is in crisis,our institutions are dismantled!. Most people are asking when will they be delivered by this..Please to know that you all are monitoring.
You have contributed to it. Woe to you! : twisted:
Way to go Dominicans! Now the ripple effects begin…
what demonstration? the one with only five persons dressed in blue. Let peace reign in our land.