Close to two months after the passage of Hurricane Maria, telecommunication company Digicel is reporting that vandalism and theft continue to be a problem at its cell sites on the island.

Nikima Royer-Jno. Baptiste, CEO of Digicel Dominica said the company will seek to bring perpetrators to justice.

“We continue to have security issues with our cell sites in terms of theft and vandalism,” she said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “With communication so essential the country’s recovery and rebuilding efforts, we condemn this activity in the strongest strength of the word and we do intend in seeking all possible means to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

She also warned the public to pay special attention to cables and wires and there are instances where the company’s fiber lines were cut.

“Additionally we continue to urge due care and attention as it relates to cables and wires,” she noted. “Just yesterday (Monday) we had another incident where our fiber which was just run, again hampering the recovery effort impacting more than one individual, impacting entire communities.”

The company has revealed that up to 80 percent of its customers are now receiving services.