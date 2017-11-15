Vandalism, theft plague DigicelDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 at 10:34 AM
Close to two months after the passage of Hurricane Maria, telecommunication company Digicel is reporting that vandalism and theft continue to be a problem at its cell sites on the island.
Nikima Royer-Jno. Baptiste, CEO of Digicel Dominica said the company will seek to bring perpetrators to justice.
“We continue to have security issues with our cell sites in terms of theft and vandalism,” she said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “With communication so essential the country’s recovery and rebuilding efforts, we condemn this activity in the strongest strength of the word and we do intend in seeking all possible means to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
She also warned the public to pay special attention to cables and wires and there are instances where the company’s fiber lines were cut.
“Additionally we continue to urge due care and attention as it relates to cables and wires,” she noted. “Just yesterday (Monday) we had another incident where our fiber which was just run, again hampering the recovery effort impacting more than one individual, impacting entire communities.”
The company has revealed that up to 80 percent of its customers are now receiving services.
11 Comments
thats just insanity and stupidity… There’s too many uneducated badly brought up youth in Dominica. The parents think the country will raise their children for them.
@ Red ants bite you raised some very important points . After reading your blog the first time I gave a thumbs down because I felt after a disaster of that magnitude Digicel had a right to assist whomever they felt like assisting with their money and we should not politicize that. But as I thought over your blog and did my assignment as a professional investigator, I take that back and here is why: 1. I realized Digicel was careful not to state how much they giving but instead chose to say how many houses and Schools they will build. 2. In 2015 after Erika it was Venezuela that was going to build how many houses but we know now it secret passport money that built them and not Venezuela. As we speak Venezuela is expected to be declared bankrupt within next 36 hrs so Skerrit can’t use them so he is using Digicel to deceive the world. 3. The timing: Digicel made that announcement while Skerrit is is Dubai doing his thing. 4. Skerrit through degicel is building schools in tight seats
Shameful that some people will go to the length and breath to dismantle and steal the the property of such a vital service which is so needed at this time for their own selfish gain. No regard for any one else.
Digicel also announced that they would be building 300 new homes and 7 schools in Dominica. That sounds really good to be honest with you and I welcome it! But I have a few questions for them: 1. Are they going to go through planning division to ensure that codes are followed? 2. How will they distribute the 300 houses; are they going to be given to their customers or to those in need? Are they going to give PM the money so he could give to whomever he wants? 3. I notice Digicel color is RED like that of the DLP; are they an arm, leg or extension of the DLP? Does PM have shares in DIGIcel? I find they are very close to the cabal and I wonder if that’s the case
Beggars are never choosers…
Let Digi decide how they spend their money and stop looking for handouts…
Ask yourself these questions:
1) Did you work for Digicel’s money?
2) Is it your company?
3) Are you on the board of directors or a major share holder?
4) Why run to politics for everything?
5) Did Maria teach you nothing about colors?
Note: I am in no way affiliated with politics nor ISPs.
Advice: Like your elders will say, stop watch others and watch yourself!
@ Darkness, I hope people understand the reason why Dominica is so backward is because of so many people like you, that are blind and are in the dark. “Hear you: Beggars are no choosers “. I don’t know about you but I am not a beggar to accept anything because these days beggars don’t let you give them what you want but they tell you what they want. It’s their money and they have a right to spend it as they wish but as a Dominican I do have a right to ensure that they don’t come and build houses like Skerrit did, with no plans or approved codes. If they are playing their RED POLITICS I shall disconnect all my services with them
might aswell go airFibre and beat FLOW to the punch….
with our mountains, this might be a bit difficult dont you think ?
Well thank God this one is not looting associated to Maria but an ongoing disease that started to plague Dominica from 2004 and continues after Maria, as though Dominica has No laws or constitution to stop them from doing whatever they want. “With communication so essential the country’s recovery and rebuilding efforts, we condemn this activity in the strongest strength of the word and we do intend in seeking all possible means to bring the perpetrators to justice.” While I wish Digi success as they seek to bring the perpetrators to justice let me warn them that bringing them to justice will be difficult until we bring real cure to the disease of no law no constitution that is the motivating factor behind looting, vandalism and theft.
DNO please allow me to switch the conversation of theft, vandalism and looting that showed their ugly faces in a big way during Maria. So I don’t want to talk about that because all seems to have sinned and fallen short and therefore a chosen few should not be brought to justice. Bring all to justice ok?
But I want to ask about two of Dominica’s favorite “Talk Show” hosts namely, Matt and See-Me-On. I have not heard them since Maria. Well let me take this back because I did see posting on DNO that suggested Matt was sick and had to go to the US for further treatment. I don’t know cause of his illness but at least we know he is unwell and I do wish him a speedy recovery. But what about See-Me- on, my favorite talk show host? Is he ok? Did he get an nail prick infection during Maria? I hope he was not infected by the deadly rat disease called leptospirosis, since so many rats were left homeless by Maria and were all over on streets of DA. Please tell him I missing him on the Heng
Hopefully the person(s) stealing fuel from generators linked to communication towers are also adept at providing emergency medical care or are operating a HAM radio they can use to call for help when someone in their community requires it. Unfortunately, they’re probably not and are just short-sighted criminals putting their own at risk.