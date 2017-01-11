‘Yes we did’ – Obama bids farewell in nostalgic last speechyahoo.com - Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at 8:29 AM
President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation Tuesday in an emotional speech that sought to comfort a country on edge over rapid economic changes, persistent security threats and the election of Donald Trump.
Forceful at times and tearful at others, Obama’s valedictory speech in his hometown of Chicago was a public meditation on the many trials the U.S. faces as Obama takes his exit. For the challenges that are new, Obama offered his vision for how to surmount them, and for the persistent problems he was unable to overcome, he offered optimism that others, eventually, will.
“Yes, our progress has been uneven,” Obama told a crowd of some 18,000. “The work of democracy has always been hard, contentious and sometimes bloody. For every two steps forward, it often feels we take one step back.”
Yet Obama argued his faith in America had only been strengthened by what he’s witnessed the past eight years, and he declared: “The future should be ours.”
And his transgendered wife keeps saying that she has ‘no hope’? And all this cr*p after his birth certificate has now been proved beyond a shadow of a doubt by Sheriff Joe Arpaio to be 100% fraudulent? And after killing millions in the middle east and creating ISIS? O yes he did – he created the biggest fraud upon the American people in the history of the country.
Are you bloody serious???
Obama La-La-Legacy Includes a Disgraceful Record of Press Censorship. Over the past eight years, the administration has prosecuted nine cases involving whistle–blowers and leakers, compared with only three by all previous administrations combined. It had repeatedly used the Espionage Act, a relic of WWI-era red-baiting, not to prosecute spies but to go after government officials who talked to journalists.”
My preamble is, Mr.president GOOD RIDDANCE.”We often say charity begins at home.”Can someone from Dominica name one major help which we have received because of this man? In November 2008 P.Bellot and many others on DBS told us Obama presidency is gain 4 us.Just before the 2012 election Dr.Fontaine on Q95 encouraged us in the U.S.to vote 4 Obama because he will be good 4 the Caribbean.Can you name one single thing.?
There was a summit held in Trinidad, and the secretary of State Hilary Clinton told the leaders at the meeting.”The Obama administration will use economic aid to force them to decriminalized homosexuality.”
No wonder come next week, she will be madam President.
You know, God moves in a mysterious way His wonders to perform.
Yes, and Trump is going to be better for you!!! Just don’t hold your breath, eh!!!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/09/barack-obama-legacy-presidency
the noble peace prize winner dropped 26171 bombs and drone strikes in 7 cuntries 3027 more than he dropped in 2015, in his last year of office . in his time in office he dropped more bombs than the 2 presidents before hims combined
Dante Jones….you are a complete and utter moron!!!!
I rate Obama’s personality (at least what I’ve seen), family values and education, but not his politics.
Yes we did what? Divide people more? Create more racial tensions? Support groups who encourage people to hate and distrust the police force resulting in less effective policing and more crime? Cause more unnecessary wars?
Let’s not forget create a super liberal atmosphere where everyone is super sensitive and entitled.
you are soooooooooo correct
Obviously you don’t read, you don’t listen to news so you speak directly from your emotions. Never a wise decision. Please acquaint yourself with the figures before you speak.
dante who knows you , who wants to know you?