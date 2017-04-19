Dr. Benjamin points to rise of depression in DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 10:08 AM
Consultant Psychiatrist at the Psychiatric Unit, Doctor Griffin Benjamin, has said that one in ten people will be diagnosed with a depressive illness in Dominica every year.
Speaking at a function on mental illness on Tuesday, he said the condition is a leading cause of disability, the largest contributor to disease burden and is one of the most lethal mental illness there is.
“One in ten persons will be diagnosed with a depressive illness in our little Dominica every year,” he noted.
According to Dr. Benjamin, it was predicted in 2001 that depression would become the leading cause of disability by 2020.
“We are in 2017 and it is already at that level,” he stated.
He pointed out that the condition will be the largest contributor to the disease burden.
“In other words, government when it spends money on health, is now finding that depression is the most expensive disease to treat,” he remarked. “Not heart disease as we all thought and all the other conditions that we like to spend money on. If we want a productive people, 3 percent of the (national) budget is not enough to spend on mental illness and we say we need to spend more.”
Additionally he stated depression is the most lethal mental illness there is.
“In other words, we find that suicide, is more likely to be related to depression,” he noted. “It is prevalent around the world.”
Dr. Benjamin pointed to the impact of depression on society and the economy.
“People who get depressed are the one leaving work earlier, retiring earlier because they cannot stand the pressure of getting up every morning and going to work or even if they go to work just to keep the salary coming in, they take sick leave regularly and the sick leave is costing them and the employer and the government heavily,” he stated.
He pointed to underperformance on the job, lack of concentration, inability to paying attention and poor memory as the impacts of depression on the work place.
He stated that data shows that depression is on the rise in Dominica.
“Data collected from the social security system, we found that depression was very seldom handled by doctors,” Dr. Benjamin said. “I know why but if you look at the trend, in 2011 of the total number of sick leave written 0.1 percent was for depression by 2015 in four, five years it went up to 0.5 percent of the total, so that trend will continue , that is significant…”
According to the American Psychiatric Association, depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act.
The association said depression causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. It can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems and can decrease a person’s ability to function at work and at home.
Symptoms of depression include:
-Feeling sad or having a depressed mood
-Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed
-Changes in appetite — weight loss or gain unrelated to dieting
-Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much
-Loss of energy or increased fatigue
-Increase in purposeless physical activity (e.g., hand-wringing or pacing) or slowed movements and speech (actions observable by others)
-Feeling worthless or guilty
-Difficulty thinking, concentrating or making decisions
-Thoughts of death or suicide
“One in ten persons will be diagnosed with a depressive illness in our little Dominica every year.”(Benjamin).
Doc in a place like Dominica, where life stressors does a tremendous amount of psychological damage, the ratio could well be greater than one in ten. Certainly depression is the most widespread psychological disorder, which is rapidly rising. Most people who are born between 1960, and into the 2000’s are more likely to suffer some form depression, than people born prior to 1960.
Depression is identified as a common cold of mental illness. There are very few people alive who has not felt some depression, at least in a mild form. (I have felt it more moderate than mild). My understanding of the symptoms cause me to cope with it, hence it had no significant effect on my life.
In the discussion of depression we need to recognize there are different kinds of depression: I know that all hell is going to break loose, thumbs down will fly, and some idiot will remind me…
Continue:
I know that all hell is going to break loose, thumbs down will fly, and some idiot will remind me that my late 103 old grandmother had mental issues, fact is that is a lie: Anyway I will focus on how normal depression relate to the more serious depressive disorders. There are two kinds of depressive disorders: unipolar depression in which the individual suffers only depressive symptoms without ever experiencing mania, and bipolar depression, or ” manic-depression” in which both depression, and mania occur.
Mania is defined by excessive elation, expansiveness, irritability, talkativeness, inflated self-esteem, flight of ideas. The existence of two mood disorders, which go in apparently opposite directions, has given rise to the name affective disorders to embrace unipolar depression, bipolar depression, and mania. Normal depression differs in degree from unipolar depression; both have the same kinds of symptoms; however, the unipolar depressive has more symptoms,…
Continuation:
Normal depression differs in degree from unipolar depression; both have the same kinds of symptoms; however, the unipolar depressive has more symptoms, more severely; and frequently, for longer periods of time.
The margin between a normal depressive disturbance, and a clinically significant depressive disorder is blurry. Bipolar depression, on the other hand, are clearly distinguishable from normal, and unipolar depression. They involve swings between episodes of mania, and episodes of depression; it is understood they probably have a genetic component, Bipolar depression develops at a young age, and is often more devastating; or shall I say “crippling” to the individual. Fortunately there are several effective drugs, such as lithium carbonate which helps immensely.
Through the years, all kinds of depression was viewed as part of manic-depression; nevertheless, in recent years, it has become abundantly clear that the greater majority of depressions are…
Finally:
Through the years, all kinds of depression was viewed as part of manic-depression; nevertheless, in recent years, it has become abundantly clear that the greater majority of depressions are unipolar, and are not related to manic-depression. One should note: depression mostly occurs in people who have never had mania, and mania can occur in people who have never been depressed.
In order for me to state the reason, I would have to get into the symptoms of unipolar depression, and a host of other abnormal psychological issues!
Now to those people who take pleasure in giving me thumbs down; I invite you to go right ahead, make yourselves idiots oui! Remain quiet if you do not understand what you read, and not expose your stupidity!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
The human spirit is remarkably resilient but it needs to be occupied. It is not designed for being in limbo.
In spite of the trauma, I doubt if those who returned to Petite Savanne to start building back have had time to be depressed. But to sit waiting indefinitely on someone else’s doorstep is a recipe for depression.
It will rise because Dominica is in terrible shape and the times are hard..Bad Governance!!!!
There is serious wealth fare issue in Dominica.Too many people are going to bed hungry and some are not sure what will they give to their children the next day.There is an increase of mothers who are left alone to support the children while fathers are spreading children all about the place.Business productivity is on the decline hence the reason for a lack of jobs in order to contribute to the country while people take care of themselves.People are more divided than before; for different reasons.Idleness is one of the major cause of depression; in the meantime, the youth are attracted by thug life which does not make it easier.
Only a mental case would sell Iranian oil to China using Dominican flags on tankers, total madness.
Dr. Benjamin needs to be careful and judicious with his professional analysis of depression in Dominica, especially when it conflicts with the images painted by the “Dear Leader and his cohorts.” Remember, Labor is working. Supporters are receiving free homes, monies and toilets. We’re also doing much better economically, compared to our OECS neighbors. Agriculture is vibrant again and fisheries, well we exported more than 1 million pounds last year making our fishermen quite economically independent amongst their counter parts in the region. I hope Dr. Benjamin doesn’t lose his job over this latest fiasco. How could a country where things are so nice and dandy have citizens who are suffering from depression?
Not long ago Dr Ettienne,PAHO director general,said that Dominica was facing a health tsunami.There are drastic increases in diabetes and related problems of blindness,amputastions etc,heart diseases now depression and dementia.What has happened to the milk and honey?The doctor didn’t give any indication of the leading causes of depression in Dominica.That would be good to know so the causes can be addressed.Anyway this is not good news for a poor country when a large part of the population, especially persons in their prime, can’t contribute maximum effort to national building,but are instead becoming an additional liability,at a time when the productive sectors have been neglected and there is high unemployment and reduced income to the state.Time to reach out to international sources for all forms of assistance to get the country on track once again
“One in ten persons will be diagnosed with a depressive illness in our little Dominica”. Is Dominica equipped to handle this? What is the framework used to diagnose and treat cases of depression and what is the focus of treatment? All too often we still hear people say ” say man yo faire Ethel”. Depression is a very serious matter but when people cannot afford simple things that human beings need to survive that also causes depression. And the Red Clinic does not address the bigger issues faced by the people.
That should be “say mal yo faire Ethel” meaning is a case of obeah
@Erasmus Black your comments were on point till your attempt to invoke politics in such a serious issue.
Thank you Dr Banjamin, one of the things that have to be addressed is mental illness and depression. The question is why there are so many people affected? The problem of job creation by 10 percent of the population is not happening and will never happen until we address what slavery and orginized religion did to African people. There is a number of things you can help us with. In religion they taught us that we are lost and we have to accept something to be saved . Improving our emotional health will help us get more out of life. Implementing habits that support emotional stability will decrease our anxiety our productivity will increase and we will feel more fulfilled in our lives. Changing our emotions is a skill that takes practice , but we must be dedicated to making positive changes in our lives, we need your help . Government alone cannot solve that problem. Cognitive science shows that humans are smarter as a groupe than they are on their own. Thank you do your best to educate
I agree. And I would like to add that there is no mention of our Heavenly Father God, the Almighty and what He has stated that we should be doing and we as a people are not doing.
Why is God our Heavenly Father left out in all of this? The WORD of God has the answer to our situation. There is no doubt about that.
We need to introduce meditation in all schools across the island in an effort to curb this illness and make Dominica a better place. This act of spiritually brings quietness to our body mind and spirit and allowing God Our Father to take charge of our bodies hence calming down our spirits
Bless HIS Holy Name
Is it a rise or is it that the stigma is slowly being lifted and more people are now seeking help? Just a thought
I was thinking the same thing!
Stress was a word that was just used loosely when I lived in D/ca. We had more abject poverty back then. I know people’s expectations have grown and rightly so. But what’s happened to our “chilled out” way of life?
Most Dominicans in the rural areas own their homes or do not pay rent. No heating bills. You can grow your food? What is all that stress and depression about? I do understand some people will face some scenarios that will bring on depression but 10% of the population?
People seem to have changed their way of life to a materialistic one that they can’t afford or upkeep??
My thoughts …