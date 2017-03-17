Dione Green moves one step closer to walking againDominica News Online - Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 10:43 AM
If all goes as planned, Dione Green 33, who has been an amputee for over 16 years, will walk again.
Green left the island recently to travel to France where he is expected to undergo rehabilitation therapy.
This was made possible by the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) and other partners, in collaboration with the Keep Walking Association (KWA) a company based in France, which has been assisting in providing prosthetic limbs to a number of amputees in Dominica.
In August 2016 the team went on a drive to raise 15,000 Euros, to provide Green with two prosthetic legs to have him back on his feet by December 2016.
However, due to a few administrative obstacles the date was extended.
During an interview in August 2016, one of the founders of the KWA, Marc Helie told reporters that, “It’s not only a question of legs, it is a question of rehabilitation as well” since it’s not easy to stand up with two pieces of iron.
He explained that Green needs to train for at least two months: four hours per day and five days a week.
At the age of 14, Green suffered first, second and third degree burns over a large portion of his body as a result of an explosion and at the age of 17, both of his legs were amputated as doctors at the Burn Center of the Shriner Hospital for Children in Boston, were unable to save his legs.
Since the Prosthesis Project started last year, the KWA have already assisted in providing over 17 people with prosthetic limbs.
The DAPD thanked all the organizations, partners and others who assisted with the project to help Green on his journey to walk again.
ps those legs are not the real legs ok?? the manager of keep walking association thought it would be a nice joke to post that picture. .. however those are Antiques and have an interesting story behind them. the iron legs … àny way thank you so much. .. to all of Dominica ..
This guy is inspiring … I have never heard him complain once about his lot in life and is one of the most positive persons I know. He cannot fail because his attitude refuses to let him do so. Great news big man .. God speed
Your prosthetic legs are a significant contribution towards your mobility but they aren’t magic. You will need to dig deep within yourself for determination, strength and patience while you put several hours into training to use your prosthetic limbs. May your gratitude for this gift be your driving force.
I wish you the best, but not knowing all the circumstance of the explosion, in America you should have gotten some large compensation for your injuries, with all the lawyers in America , you should be a milloiner what happen to your money? did someone swindle you out your money ? you should have a custom made vehicle, and more , so we ask what happen to your money .not being mean ,just asking?.
The only thing that you said that made sense, was you did not know the circumstances of the explosion. Because you are ignorant of the circumstances your comments make no sense.
he was injured in Dominica
You really a la po gabwit
