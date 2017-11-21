Former House Clerk passes onDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 1:53 PM
Alex Phillip, a former Clerk of the Dominica House of Assembly, has died after a battle with illness.
She was the wife of the late Karol Phillip, a businessman who passed away in November 2015.
She served as clerk of the Dominica Parliament before she retired in 2009.
Phillip passed away on Tuesday, DNO has been told.
House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knights described her as a person who was dedicated to her work and was well respected by members of parliament.
She stated that Phillip was knowledgeable in the region on parliamentary matters.
“She will be dearly missed by her family but I will remember her as one of the most outstanding public servants that I had the honor to not only know but to work with,” Boyd-Knights stated.
