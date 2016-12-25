George Michael Dead at 53Rolling Stone - Sunday, December 25th, 2016 at 8:31 PM
George Michael, the singer who shot to stardom in the Eighties as a member of Wham! and then as a solo artist, has died. His publicist said he “passed away peacefully at home,” according to the BBC. Michael was 53.
No cause of death was revealed, but police reported that he did not die under suspicious circumstances.
Michael sold more than 100 million albums in his lifetime, bridging teenybopper pop and R&B both with Wham!, a duo that also featured singer Andrew Ridgeley, and as a solo artist.
8 Comments
George Michael has left us.
So many great artists have passed away of late. Some quite unexpectedly.
It leaves me with a bad felling in my gut. I admired the talent of these people even though I wish it had been used differently. I was awed even more by their accomplishments. Some of them must have been work-a-holics. Otherwise how could they have been so productive?
Yet the saddest thing of all is that most of them left us no reason to think they had a moment of grace in their lives. It is a moment of illumination when we realize we are lost sinners and only Christ can SAVE us! We understand that on the cross the Savior paid the price in full for our salvation. Oh, what a moment!
It is when we surrender to Him, and receive HIM as our Savior.
I am not aware of anything in Mr. Michael\’s life or words that would cause me to think he had ever encountered the risen Christ.
I invite you to read:
John 1:12
Revelation 3:20
1 John 5:11,12.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald…
No surprise really, the man smoked nearly 25 joints a day and last year June he checked into a Swiss private clinic to wean him of that marijuana addiction. Smoking kills my friends, whether you famous or not.
Michael rejected the unspoken pact. He had an open relationship. He loved anonymous sex. “You only have to turn on the television to see the whole of British society being comforted by gay men who are so clearly gay and so obviously sexually unthreatening,” he told the Guardian’s Simon Hattenstone in 2005. “Gay people in the media are doing what makes straight people comfortable, and automatically my response to that is to say I’m a dirty filthy —–r and if you can’t deal with it, you can’t deal with it.” Or as he put it rather enthusiastically on Twitter: “I have never and will never apologise for my sex life! Gay sex is natural, gay sex is good! Not everybody does it, but … ha ha!”
Great singer ;he will be missed..
He caught Pneumonia in 2011, I doubt he fully recovered but fought a long battle, May his soul rest in eternal peace with the creator.
Very sad news. A very talented musician with an amazing voice,
Boom bye bye!
RIP