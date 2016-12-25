George Michael, the singer who shot to stardom in the Eighties as a member of Wham! and then as a solo artist, has died. His publicist said he “passed away peacefully at home,” according to the BBC. Michael was 53.

No cause of death was revealed, but police reported that he did not die under suspicious circumstances.

Michael sold more than 100 million albums in his lifetime, bridging teenybopper pop and R&B both with Wham!, a duo that also featured singer Andrew Ridgeley, and as a solo artist.

