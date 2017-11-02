A GoFundMe account has been created to assist in raising funds for local journalist Matt Peltier, who according to relatives are in urgent need of medical care.

Peltier is the host of the popular morning show, The Hot Seat on Q95.

The account was created by his sister, Alison Peltier.

“We know that many looked forward to hear him speak passionately and eloquently every morning, on the Hot Seat on Q95. To many, he was your morning inspiration. Many of you reached out once you realized that Matt was off air, signaling just how much he meant to you,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “When Matt was well he raised monies, conducted radiothons for many. This included politicians, those infirmed, those in need of medical support and at many times those who were unjustly treated. Surely, we cannot quantify his good-heartedness!”

She stated that Peltier has a health condition that requires urgent attention “and every donation made here will take us that much closer to helping Matt obtain the care he needs. You, his many fans and listeners can help if you choose to do so by donating here.”

She said she is aware that Dominica going through difficult times after Maria, but is convinced that the talk show host’s many fans can lend a helping hand.

“He really needs your help!” Alison Peltier stated.

