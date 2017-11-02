GoFundMe account created to assist local journalistDominica News Online - Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at 10:37 AM
A GoFundMe account has been created to assist in raising funds for local journalist Matt Peltier, who according to relatives are in urgent need of medical care.
Peltier is the host of the popular morning show, The Hot Seat on Q95.
The account was created by his sister, Alison Peltier.
“We know that many looked forward to hear him speak passionately and eloquently every morning, on the Hot Seat on Q95. To many, he was your morning inspiration. Many of you reached out once you realized that Matt was off air, signaling just how much he meant to you,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “When Matt was well he raised monies, conducted radiothons for many. This included politicians, those infirmed, those in need of medical support and at many times those who were unjustly treated. Surely, we cannot quantify his good-heartedness!”
She stated that Peltier has a health condition that requires urgent attention “and every donation made here will take us that much closer to helping Matt obtain the care he needs. You, his many fans and listeners can help if you choose to do so by donating here.”
She said she is aware that Dominica going through difficult times after Maria, but is convinced that the talk show host’s many fans can lend a helping hand.
“He really needs your help!” Alison Peltier stated.
11 Comments
Some people are displaying selective posting. When Matt was bashing the government, Skerrit in particular, there was a lot of people who were standing with him. He was involved in various ways to help Linton. Now that he is in an unfortunate situation I am appalled to see that some people who post on a consistent basis on matters that are anti government and anti Skerrit have not posted anything in relation to Matt’s situation. This demonstrates that these people are selfish and full of envy; they do not care about other people. They are opportunists. Even though I do not always see eye to eye with Matt I wish him well.
HE might need help but when others asking for help for medical needs the medical condition should be mentioned.
The opposition leader should find a way to raise the much needed funds sinse Matt bailed him out pig time
Correction big*
@ Bee I never said knowing cause of his illness is a condition for giving. All I am saying is I wish we knew more about his health condition because we are all concerned. If is high blood pressure many of us have that same disease and I don’t think there would be need for him to be in the US. Matt is well loved and we are just concerned. We too like to get upset when people ask simple questions based on love for an individual. No need to say if I don’t want to give nonsense. If his illness is a family secret I also respect that and believe he would have a reason to keep it as a secret. Let’s stop fighting over everything. I Will still contribute whether you want it or not. Matt is our boy though I don’t like his style. He stood with others he didn’t even know so why not stand with him today? Calm down @Bee you don’t have to attack
Oh Matt so sorry to hear of your ill health. Praying for your recovery
But what is the medical concern he has? All I hearing in DA is his blood pressure high and to me if that’s the case, we all have high blood pressure. I mean if he so badly needs medical attention and financial help y not just say what he has? But anyways though I don’t like his show it is a fact that he has used his show to save many Dominicans and we should all help him today.
It’s a terrible policy in Dominica where even a medical from the doctor to the job as to state your illness. As soon as it gets in the hand of the secretary everybody know your business. It is enough to say that he is sick and needs help. If you or anybody needs to know the details before helping then you might as well hold on to your money.
High time we change that policy.
I agree. Am not a big fan of Matt’s style of reporting but that is personal choice. He has helped a lot of people, so let us do the same for him now. But please, tell us what’s wrong with him. That would help to understand better, or is it a secret?
With gods help he will make it. I pray that everyone who is able will find in it their hearts to give to assist this great Dominican. To Matt my dear friend and his family I say stay strong for god is in control. We look forward to seeing and hearing you again real soon.
Assertive but saddened,
Shameless, Never mind about God you are the one to nip down the bank to help pay his wages and medical treatment, I’m sure that God does not have a bank account in Dominica.