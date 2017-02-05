LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tax payer money wasted on legal counselClaudine Williams - Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at 2:28 PM
Dear supporters and opponents.
The rift in our politics and society has deepened to the point where a legal counsel is hired to defend a man who claims to be a leader of a people. Hiring an attorney is not a sign of strength but rather evidence of weakness.
It is important to note that, it is taxpayer’s money which is being spent on the hiring of lawyers whose quest is to turn our country into a place of divisive identity politics as it keeps taxpayers money in their pockets. Money which should be spent on projects that benefit your community. Instead, this money is being spent on trying to prove who is right or wrong on political issues.
What does all this senseless arguing cost? In a case in St.Lucia where Mr. Anthony W. Astaphan was hired to defend an issue for a top politician, the initial cost was US$ 40,000 just as a retainer, with an open-ended total amount. Mr. Astaphan maybe a highly-qualified attorney but his fees for legal services are also equally high. What is his fee spent on? It is not on defending issues related and beneficial to our country, it is not on defending the people of Dominica, but rather on defending mistakes, misdeeds and miscalculations of the government and its’ “representatives” against the people of Dominica. It is used for defending, just one person who is showing that he is obviously too weak to make a stand in a normal democratic process of dialogue, debate and free and fair elections. Consequently, we, the general public, are forced to deal with two persons, a weak politician and a legal counsel who is filling his pockets on the backs of hard working Dominicans.
Do true patriots seek to make themselves rich off the taxpayer’s money? One must wonder! Think of what else forty thousand U.S. dollars could be spent on; How about on much needed education and sports materials, better quality healthcare, support for the homeless or needy children, and so much more. Instead of using it for social purposes that can make a difference in the lives of many people and our children, it now goes in the pocket of one man who is neither poor nor needy, and on behalf of one person to make him feel more comfortable and less irritated.
This irresponsible behaviour and reckless spending is totally unacceptable and is a gross misuse and mismanagement of taxpayers hard earned money.
Patriotically Yours,
Claudine Williams
*Claudine Williams
Performance Psychologist/AML/Anti-Fraud Specialist
ABOUT TIME – Guess it had to take a woman with some balls to take on these guys. UWP, may want to pay attention here. VALID POINTS AND WELL WRITTEN. SHORT, SWEET AND TO THE POINT. I HOPE HE GIVES DIRECT RESPONSES. GREAT JOB CLAUDINE WILLIAMS YOU MADE ME PROUD TO BE A DOMINICAN IN ALL THIS CHAOS.
She is Dominican..She is not a Diplomatic passport buyer,she does not facilitate Iran to break US and UN Sanctions…She is a lady,so she is not Monfared!
We the true patriots will never allow you all to overthrow our government, and continue to defame the name of our country without challenge. You all do not love Dominica as you claim. You are trying to destroy it, but we the true patriots will not allow you all to succeed.
i guess you are one of those few Dominica who benefit greatly from this corruption- therefore you defend this wickedness
Writing such commentary shows a lack of understanding regarding the events which has transpired.Here we are again with another example of what The PM is trying to stop, saying things without any evidence. Does Claudine Williams know for a fact that The PM is using Taxpayers money to pay for the legal action he is taking against Linton and others. To say quote “it is taxpayer’s money which is being spent on the hiring of lawyers whose quest is to turn our country into a place of divisive identity politics as it keeps taxpayers money in their pockets” Why such innuendos about “money in their pockets”. As to the divisive identity politics, where such politics originated from which has plagued Dominica.To suggest that this lawsuit is being spent on trying to prove who is right or wrong on political issues, shows gross ignorance. This lawsuit is about who is laying and who is the speaking the truth and all this can only be done in a court of law with evidence.
What’s all this about questioning the fees of Attorney
Anthony W. Astaphan regarding a case in St Lucia, is this necessary.Who are you to suggest an attorney fee is high without knowing the facts about the case,really, is this about a weak politician and a legal counsel who is filling his pockets on the backs of hard working Dominicans, pity your ignorance.
The statement.”Hiring an attorney is not a sign of strength but rather evidence of weakness” this is such an irrational statement and disregard for reason, is this what political partisan beliefs does to the mind, as to calling yourself a patriot. I think it is time to sell your patriotism and buy wisdom and understanding as to what is really happening to Dominica.
Everyone is entitled to his/ her opinion and I certainly respect yours Ms. Williams. This is mine… I don not agree with you. I stopped reading by the time I got to the second paragraph. I’m assuming that you think it is ok for someone’s reputation is stained and that that person has no right to defend his/ her name. I’m not speaking from a political standpoint, I’m speaking from a human standpoint. I’m telling you that I would certainly not sit (and neither would you) and allow someone to spread propaganda, ruining my name and reputation and not fight back. If the PM believes that he is being wrongly accused he has every right to fight back. It just so happens that he is the PM of this country, and as PM the state pays for legal counsel, as is the norm in every country.
We have to be fair in our musings. To date I have not read or seen or heard of any evidence to support what Mr. Linton is saying. All it takes to tarnish a person’s reputation is a rumor.
Williams, you failed to mention that you are the President of the PPOD, new political party. And for that reason, I view you as a wash-your-foot-and-come politician, and not the ‘performance psychologist’ that you so claim to be!
I believe we all have an image to protect, everyone, including Prime Minister Skerrit. So where does one get off by saying that another shows weakness by hiring an attorney?
How does an inconsequential rank amateur like yourself get off on saying that uncorroborated claims should be left undefended? Do you not realize that if the PM does not defend himself, we would be creating an opportunity for fallacious claims to be cast onto ordinary citizens? Your comments are silly, everyone has legal rights! Don’t lose sight of that!
To the PM, keep working towards a developed Dominica. Your supporters stand resolute with you. Forward we go!
Glad to know the region and the wider world is listening closely to what’s transpiring in Dominica(the nature iles)
If more than 5% of the population actually paid their taxes then this wouldn’t be an issue of course.
It is for the very fact that taxes are not paid that the country requires the additional revenue received
by the CBIU programme.
Thats why the CBI has to be transparent,and not be used to attract crooks and criminals…The valid questions asked by the opposition in the house should be answered.
kodak; How can you pay tax unemployed , fool
WHAT UTTER NONSENSE! The remedy for slander and libel under our law is to seek redress from the courts., and every citizen has that right.
Cyril, but not every citizen gets his legal bills paid for by public money, the tax payers, do they? One law for the rich and another for the poor. Skerrit is a coward and a bully, period.
UGG, are you just totally foolish? Both the office e of the PM and the one who occupies it are subjects being defamed. Who do you suggest pay for their defense? What rock you people live under? Welcome to modern practices in democratic governance.
“Hiring an attorney is not a sign of strength but rather evidence of weakness.”….what does that even mean? Does it mean that the common man, once accused of a crime is guilty? Does it mean that if the common man hires a lawyer, he is blameworthy of whatever he is accused of? Can we no longer defend ourselves? Do we just submit without a chance to defend ourselves? This article is senseless.
Better to hire an Attorney than to hide behind your supporters and have them pay for your langue Sal.
Hiring an attorney is not a sign of strength but rather evidence of weakness, where did you learn that from miss Williams? For your information, attorneys are there to represent their clients, whether we think that person is guilty or not………..
It is when it’s not for purposes of the government on the public purse. You don’t send out a bull dog at your citizens to silence them. It’s called control. He should be debating these political issues in parliament or on their personal dime.
just my two cents on political affairs. who pays for president trump legal bills as he is president, some groups are legally challenging him, I ASK AGAIN WHO PAYS FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP LEGAL BILL. PM SKERITT IS A THORN IN YOU ALL SIDE AND 15 SEATS TO 6 WERE ARE SUPPORTING OUR PM.
He lost 3 seat, important seats in the capital city last election. Linton did no lose any seat but doubled his holding. Put that in your pie and smoke it satan.
After 20 years? Losing only three seats still retaining a majority!! On the other hand a loss is still a loss and the UWP did not form the government.
I wish DLP won the 21 constituencies because some hard working Parl Reps did not win but it was the voters choice and we respect the voters wishes.
If only the UWP would also respect the wishes of the voters, that we do not want them to be our Government. But a government needs an opposition, so the UWP with 6 seats in Parliament is okay with me.
We have seen how it didn’t benefit them because they have done nothing with these extra seats to make Dominica see them as an alternative to the government. The voters gave them a chance and they squander it; next election we will take back at least 4 seats.
Isn’t that why the UWP want to overthrow the government because they cannot win an election, so they are stuck in an illegal activity trying to overthrow a democratically elected government. Shameful I think.
There is a difference between a thorn and an embarrassment to Caricom..I think that he is the latter! IT’S SO SHAMEFUL.
Well Miss Williams isn’t it nice what living in a democracy can do? It allows us to come on a blog and say whatever we want about whomever we want. We must also realize when we say what we want we must be responsible that we are not defaming others.
Why shouldn’t the PM have the lawyer he wants to defend him from the most incompetent opposition we have ever seen. Haven’t it occurred to you that it is the opposition that is causing Mr. Astaphan to be doing their job for them by correcting their mistakes. Yes, the opposition mistakes of misinformation why he always have to clarify. The PM cannot always be on radio talking he has a country to run; the only people you should be mad at is the UWP.
Mr. Astaphan most Dominicans respect your legal expertise to defend our Prime Minister from those who seek to destroy him and our country. Money being well spent in my view. Miss Williams if you want someone to blame look no further than the UWP. Be mad at the UWP.
Claudine is spot on. We should be also holding protests on the number of frivoulous government lawsuits bogging down the system. ./… like Tony and Alick benefit no matter what direction the economy is headed. It is we the citizens that suffer.
The ignorance in this country can be seen in some of the comments here. However, it is the frivolous spending of the money obtained through taxation avenues (as well as the selling of DA passports and the island resources) , which the PM, being the chief financial officer as well controls (a real conflict of interest), which leads to the ease at which he can obtain funding for whatever he chooses, without any checks or balances in place to control his spending. You have brought up the wastefulness of legal matters concerning Mr. Astaphan, however, it overflows in many other areas including his private life and supposed government related trips. DA is in a sorry state to say the least. The last election was a major milestone and many people just decided not to vote. This is what you get for not voting and monitoring the elections.
You mentioned the term weak, in your commentary many times; at least more than once. I would like to take it beyond that and say they are acting like a bunch of over sensitive children, crying over spilt milk.
They act as autistic children with underdeveloped brains, simply throwing a kids tantrum as soon as anybody speak a word they do not like to hear; especially if what the person say is true! They run to the court, where they have their puppets judge, and magistrates planted who rules in their favor every time, right or wrong!
100% support to Ms Williams. It’s very reckless to use up the state money to make these lawyers richer from a poor treasury.
Dominicans are guilty of taking to much nonsense from the labour party government over the years.
It’s so sad to know that daily Dominica is getting worst due to bad leadership and allegations of misconduct in public office.
A word to all the Skerritt lawyers, why aren’t you all doing it pro bono…….
It’s really time for Skerritt to go…….After 14 yrs he has lost his way. No turning back.
Why didn’t you write this letter when the UWP supporters gave Lennox over $80,000. 00 pay the Privy Council. Couldn’t that money be put into better use by the Opposition to help develop the country?
The PM should sue you for such a comment for saying is TAX PAYERS money he using to pay Tony Astaphan to run his case.
Who can I vote for to replace the current government. UWP not any better . Hope u remember they was in power and endless shit went on…. The less we forget…
Sigh…so if I come giving you good advise like “stop speeding” you not going to take it cause you “never heard of me before”? Look at the facts of the matter.
It is a FACT that alot of money is being given to this man when this money could go to you having a job, getting you a proper education ( cause your reasoning is like you don’t have one) helping vagrants on the road the list goes on. I swear some of you people reason like 5 year olds and if someone make a point “they have a bitter pill against The PM”. We don’t hate the PM but a fact is a fact, im sure your mother cut your tail when you were growing up…did she hate you? no! she was chastising you and correcting you. The PM is but a man… stop acting like he’s a demi god and to question him is Blasphemy. We’re ALLOWED to question him, the people is who put himi there.
Meaningless comment as expected from you the blind supporters. Th a young lady has done analyse the situation instead you pick out points to counteract the lady’s point of view you are attacking her. But nothing else expected from people like you.
you never heard of her but you only now hearing about you pm EVIL friends that he sold your passport to that’s why ill never stop calling some of you all DOM-IN-CANS.AM also am letting you and some DOM-IN-CANS know that DOMINICA is for all of us and we will fight to the end GOD say you as a people must fight to keep the bad people out of your LAND and that’s just what is going to happen
Well said miss Williams. It’s time for Dominican to open up there eyes
@ phony i really do not see what the lady’s hair have to do with her comments are you for real ? that is really showing off your ignorance like a badge of honor.
Why so rude, this is called freedom of speech. The PM is the leader of our nation and our people. It’s our right to question situations we believe to be wrong or unfair. Good representatives from everyday life, businesses, local government, teachers in school, hospital workers, all service providers any where in the world etc should expect to be questioned/criticised by its service users, that is what makes for super service providers because once you have listened you can then repair what is wrong. As human beings we are thought to accept criticism from and early age, that is one of the ways we can change something we are doing wrong. We therefore cannot use the strong arm of the law to fix every situation. A little bit of dialogue and a people willing to respond is all that is needed here. One however must the ask the question, why bring this back into the public domain after all this time, was it necessary? We are an intelligent people for goodness sake.
Claudine Williams, I suspect that you wrote this letter because you are not a supporter of Skeritt and also because you realise that Linton is in big trouble due to his unsubstantiated and reckless accusations. Had Linton been in a position to dig himself out of this hole which he has dug you would have not bothered to write such letter. How do you know whose money is being spent to pay this particular legal matter? This is pure assumption. In your letter you imply that such matters should be left alone. Do you know what that would lead to? If Linton and his reckless actions were left alone and not challenged, this would open the door for others including you to just accuse anybody of wrong doing without evidence. I applaud Skeritt and his legal team for taking such action which consequently will teach Linton a lesson. I suspect that this time around he and others will pay a hefty price for their gross negligence. In retrospect this action should have been taken a long time ago.
Why cant skeritt sue Kenneth Rijock’s and CBS,
LL and co. is the source……that’s why. Therefore, our country’s leader has the right to defend our Nature Isle
i guess you support skeritt, why cant he sue Kenneth Rijock’s and cbs ?
Expat, you think, write absolute rubbish. You are so blind that hoy cannot see, you fail to see with the corrupt eye sore of Skerrit Blinding your vison to reality of poverty and deprivation we face in Dominica to understand this corrupt Skerrit led Government. Stop being and acting like a political expatriate, and be a protector of Dominica saving her from tise inept PM
Well done Claudine.
i agree 100% with this statement
@Expat.. Am I to assume that base on your piece that you are supporter of the PM, NO!! What I see is Democracy at play, where everyone (Dominicans especially) has the right to voice their opinions. Miss Williams has highlighted a very important point in that people are threatened with lawyers for speaking their minds as demonstrated by Astaphan and his list of people he intends to sue. Where is the democracy in those action. The only beneficiary is the LAWYER himself.
Instead of looking at the messages by Linton et al to discuss, decipher, interpret, to be imform or even disagree, we seem hell bent on suing people. Linton is the leader of opposition and he doing what is expected of him. If actions by the government seems to be wrong they must be CALLED-OUT for honesty and clarification by demonstration via transparency, accountability, respect for the law and its people, and responsibility of the position that they hold. The same is expected of Linton and his “shadow”…
well said Claudine that’s my take on that, also you said it proper and that’s a shame in this country where to much waste is going on because its not his own money. one of these days it will catch him back fire is the word.
Claudine, I appreciate you taking your time to help look after Dominica by pointing out the ineptness of its operations by this Skerrit Led Corrupt Labour Party. ell, done. We decent Dominicans, who cares for the good name of Dominica applaud your effort and well read article. Thanks, you are a hero.
This time is something intelligent,which most people will support.
Yea, the same way all the blood suckers are the ones in the frontline defending the PM while the PM hides from the public.
This is so true,thanks patriot. There’s an office of Attorney General,the government can use the services of the office of Attorney General,instead the prime mistake puts money illegally in the pocket of one man!!!
beautifully written!
very topical
This TRUTHFUL piece seem to have sent a dagger through you…You have forgotten the message?I condemn strongly your personal attact on the patriot…We need more patriots like her,to stop this blatant waste on one man!
My sister, Thank you. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Perfectly said. Thank you Ms. Williams.
Ooh wow brilliant observation,I was always annoyed by the government reckless stance,but never looked at it that way,thanks for educating me..
I hope that P.M. Skeritt will this wonderful article. It is him and his follower that is fermenting this callous behavior.
That’s so true poor Dominica
Where is your proof of anything you say? And Hiring attorney is not a evidence of weakness but a sign of someone being fed up. We the 90% of Dominicans who support The Honorable Doctor Roosevelt Sherrit want him to hire an attorney. Enough is enough. Everyday it is some nonsense or another from the useless unemployed failures of the UWP party and their few waste of time supporters. I guess that is expected from miserable people like lennox with to much free time on his hands.
Great article. It will end. It is anthony astaphans arrogance and overreaching that is gonna make it easier
Another exercise in futility. Where ignorance is bliss as in Dominica, ’tis folly to be wise. In a one-person one-vote democracy, the best way to remain in power is to make the uneducated masses believe that the educated few are their enemies.
I would hasten to say that THOUSANDS of Dominicans have echoed similar sentiments,when in the past this EXTREMELY WEAK,myopic,incompetent,inept leader has violated the law and tax payers have had to foot the bill for his defence..This is bordering on absurdity, and has to stop..Dominicans who love their country SHOULD SAY A RESOUNDING NO,to this abuse of our resources.SKERRIT should be ashamed of the manner in which he has brought down the image of this country.
very well said i hope those with ears will hear bcuz it seems some of dem more blind than a bat
When ur basically slandring an entire nation u should expect legal consequences for said actions having an attorney is not a sign of weakness but a legal right ur being persuaded by ur lack of objectivity In the matter this is ghe reason why the nation will not advance ur bias doe not allow u to see the situation clearly
An entire nation?That’s a blatent lie..Stop your puffery and balderdash…The good lady is on point..It may hurt you,but it is a fact!.Now the public will decide..THIS IS BRILLIANT YOUNG LADY!!!
One man, does not a nation make.
Miss Williams, have you established that the cost of the legal fees in question are going to be paid by the tax payers? How have you arrived at this conclusion? The Government is not involved in this matter it is a private matter.
….and who pays Tony Astaphan’s bills on behalf of mr. Skerrit? is that also a private matter and does that money come from mr. Skerrit’s private pocket? Pierre Charles was right about how some of us carry the sign of ignorance.
You are stuck in the land of ignorance, if Tony is employed by the state to represent the GOVERNMENT he has to be paid by the state!!! If he is employed by Skeritt in a private civil matter Skeritt has to pay the bill not the tax payers. Do you understand that you brazen idiot!!
So Laplaine you are saying that Roosevelt Skerrit is the government? You just confiming what we are saying.
Good read!
It is so true, a coward politician and a greedy Lawyer.
I have no confidence in the D-Day protest action however the credibility of the government is becoming severely weak. The PM seems to be stock in a corner.
Anthony Astaphans, you can be sure to lose this case. However, you will “win” because you will be paid handsomely. When we see Tony we must call him political cockroach.
I concur.
EXECELLENT
You are absolutely correct.
Just thinking, if taxpayers money is used to secure legal counsel and the case is won by the PM. Then the money which he would most likely demand from Linton (for damages) should go into the treasury and not the Pm ‘s pocket. I hope is so it works if not then the treasury is being rubbed.
So true!
Well said miss that’s why I lost hope in this present government leader.Then I lost all hope in the opposition party leader when I saw his supporters **** out 80 grand for a defamation case.That 80 grand could do something else better for the people done by his party.These both fatigue leaders should step a side and pass the torch to someone else.
Amen my sister…………. Tell that the people who say is’ jaylossie of my PM, leave him alone and I love my PM’,. Meanwhile the attorney is getting richer and our country is going to or has gone to hell in a hand basket.
Where was Tony Astaphan when Skerrit was walking without shoes as a boy in Vielle Case? In time we will correct that accident and mistake called PM Skerrit folks- hold on.
Well, the purpose of this contribution, is not to defend Skerrit: I do not know hold you are but I doubt that there are many people born in Dominica between the 1920’s and up to 1958, who has not walked bare feet in our country.
And even today there are still people in our country walking barefoot, I personally know for a fact there are still without a pare of shoe in the country, and some cannot afford to buy cloths.
How do I know? Well, there are people who appealed to me asking me to help. Lady told me a story about a son who had actually no cloth, and anything I send to him is good. I told the lady measure the size and let me because if I send something that cannot fit, it will be the same as if he had nothing.
I sent five pares of shoe, and cloth to the two persons one who did not have cloths, one who had no shoe. So, Skerrit walking without no shoe is no disgrace, I suffered that fate to in Wesley in 1958!
I walk with my Butt outside too when I had one trousers!…
In 1958 you were not a free country – you were under the rule of England still we are in 2017 and nothing has changed 1958 to 2017 don’t you think thats reason for concern? but continue i see the era and the ignorance that comes with some of you.
we cannot fix the problems with the people who created it.
So true, the prime minister should stop using tax payers money to pay Tony NOW. We need that money to build the hospital in Marigot. Mister just wasting money and he knows more than anyone else the truth. Mr. Prime Ministers come and address the issues to the COUNTRY. Why are you no moo now. What happen you cannot talk. Open you mouth. Say something. Anything.
Miss Williams I agree, this is wanton misuse of tax payers’ money. Especially considering that the same litigant already has similar cases before the court, against the same defendants, which are languishing because of the the litigant’s failure to proceed with his suits in a timely and serious manner. I don’t know if it is possible for a judge to rule that these new suits are frivolous under these circumstances, devoid of merit and advice councel to proceed with the old cases firs before embarking on new ones.
this new action is just spiteful and designed to tie patriots in legal expenses, from their own pockets while the litigant’s costs are fully paid by the state. This is not right! This is not justice!
I seriously question the patriotism of Anthony Astasphan, knowing that his family have a vested interest in the sales of citizenships themselves. You are supposed to come to court with clean hands.
Dominicans don’t kill the messenger instead read and digest the message and ask yourselves the question is she right .
Very well written.
Strange but true, the masses that feel the hurt the most are the ones who are targeted by the government’s campaign so that they are kept in a cocoon of ignorance forever. Interestingly, they are the same ones who can’t make a day without the crumbs that they get from the government. They are brainwashed so much that they simply can’t see a Dominica better than what it is today, the laughing stock of the Caribbean.
So what would you do, Ms Williams, if someone continuously accuses u of misdeeds. I think it’s the logical process. Invite them to present their evidence or shut up
Never thought of the cost………………………………………… Very good point! The PM has the money to pay though right? So would the PM not pay the senseless bill? Why not be Suing other people the man in the USA? Just heard the banks are stopping folks getting money in their accounts from away? Dominica in a bad way worldwide, bought to her knees by diplomatic passports. Nothing to do with the opposition. The rally better be peaceful on Tuesday or we could have a Grenada situation here. The PM needs to look at the big picture and do the right thing by Dominica for his people. Any policemen out there or force for the government. If on Tuesday any of you shoot anyone then you will pay for the consequences. Remember this is a peaceful demonstration. NO VIOLENCE AT ALL. Be sensible all Citizens of Dominica, love each other, protect each other and stand in solidarity. Dominica needs to be bought back into the light!
Very well said!!
Asertive and ready for Dday Tuesday!
These guys are cowards. Truth doesn’t need a defense Maydard. If you are true and honest as you claim to be the truth will set you free. Suing gives the impression that you are guilty to the core and you just want to get people off your back. The weight of guilt will not lesson bro it will only multiply and you will not be able to sleep.
One advice for you sir: get this white guy masquerading as lawer of your back. You are already on your way to jail he may just multiply your years there.
I want you to start imagining yourself behind bars. Try to to view yourself taking your cold baths and joining the ordinary criminals in line for your meals. You did the crime you have to do the time sir. I will surely visit you. BYE A FORMER SUPPORTER
Tie your waist Claudine, for fire and brimstone from Tony. Who asked you to open Pandora’s box. Maybe that is good for Mr. Linton and the UWP, for the next two weeks they will get a little rest.
She can take it. She strong.
DOMINICA HAS AN ATTORNEY GENERAL, WHY DOES DOMINICAN NEED SENIOR COUNSEL ASTAPHAN????!!!! HE IS A MALADY TO THE ISLAND!!
I FULLY AGREE MS WILLIAMS:
What is his fee spent on? It is not on defending issues related and beneficial to our country, it is not on defending the people of Dominica, but rather on defending mistakes, misdeeds and miscalculations of the government and its’ “representatives” against the people of Dominica. It is used for defending, just one person who is showing that he is obviously too weak to make a stand in a normal democratic process of dialogue, debate and free and fair elections. Consequently, we, the general public, are forced to deal with two persons, a weak politician and a legal counsel who is filling his pockets on the backs of hard working Dominicans.
Well said. Like it.
It is call intimidation!
Dr. Christian did not said he will set parliament on fire but , said it happened before and can happen again.
Mean while the leader of the Country Hon. PM said to” call the traitors even in funeral.”
Very disgusting.
The unfortunate thing is most people who are sick of the DLP is also fearing the UWP.
The best thing for Dominica now is a new Political party. I hope the DFP is very serious, because they could easily pull an upset in the next general elections.
Indeed, Very well said Claudine- let us continue to hope and pray that words of wisdom as already spoken by countless Dominicans at Home & in the Diaspora will not fall on deaf ears…Dominica desperately needs an intervention in light of its current state of affairs. May the Hearts & minds of our dear people be flooded with Wisdom & bathed in the Light of Christ Jesus for a more politically mature, just and equitable Dominican society for all!