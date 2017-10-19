OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing CancelledDominica News Online - Thursday, October 19th, 2017 at 10:47 AM
The daily press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister has been cancelled for Thursday, October 19th due to a scheduling conflict with the funeral of former member of the House of Assembly Ralph Stanley Fadelle. All speakers slated for today will present to the press tomorrow Friday, October 20th. The Office of the Prime Minister has expressed its sincerest apologies.
Pm wants us to be positive so I will do my best to be positive. One thing being positive is not always spelt YES. It’s a fact that Dominica suffered a massive blow from Maria. She put us on our knees and though we might be down for a while, we don’t have to plan on staying down for good because as we know, God is good all the time. But here are some things that must take place if we are going to get out of this:
1. The PM Must resign immediately with his entire cabinot.
2. The president Must install a government of national unity comprised of the best minds of the UWP, DFP & DLP ( definitely no one who ever served with Skerrit and was a friend of Skerrit).
3. At this time I suggest Dr. Christian as interim PM because we need to be united.
4. As soon as that team has sworn in, Mr. Savarin should immediately resign and Crispin Gregoire should be interim President.
Local News: Press briefing has been cancelled. Why? Due to a scheduling conflict with the funeral of former MP. Not even that Gov can get right? More local news: Blow-go-dowe distribution continues to suffer as government ministers continue to use food to play politics for with food.
Regional News: PM of Antigua reported that Dominica is making fifty million dollars monthly on sale of passport. Former PM of ST Kitts Denzil Douglas says DA seeld passport for $150K. Meanwhile Skerrit has hired a failed Bajan as his financial advisor
International news:
CNN in an article on how North Korea is using Hong Kong to hide their laundered money, informed the world that while investigating that matter they ran into a North Korean money launderer by the name of Unaforte’s , holding a Dominica passport.
The New York post also reported that while investigating the same matter they ran into another launderer by the name of Mr. Zhaoc with a passport from DR, but we know he meant Dominica
Bad…
Stanley my old friend, you hung in there tenaciously but in the end we all must go, me, you, the Pope, the King , the President and ,believe it or not, even Prime Ministers. Rest in peace Stanley, you had a full life.