OCTOBER 25th-Daily Updates from DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at 1:57 PM
The question of security has been on the minds of friends and family of Dominicans since the passage of Hurricane Maria. Davidson Valerie Deputy Chief of Police of the Dominica Police Force took to the podium today to reassure the public about the measures which the Police have and are continuing to take to curtail any chaos and ensure the safety of citizens and property.
Valerie asked members of the public to cooperate with the police in the matter of curfew hours which, although reduced, are still in effect from 10 PM-5 AM. He also broached the topic of recovered stolen goods from various communities, asserting that the search and recovery of stolen items will continue and those responsible will be brought to justice.
The Deputy Police Chief also gave word on the general conditions of the police stations, reporting that police officers are being provided for and that the DPF is trying their best. He expressed confidence that the officers are equal to the task at hand.
Full video below:
4 Comments
What happened prior to the hurricane? Chaos existed prior to the recent hurricane, our nation existed in a state of chaos for the past twenty years, and have become more chaotic within the past fifteen years! Had our nation not been existing in a state of chaos, there would not be so many unsolved murders in the country, and north of the country in general!
There would not be so many unsolved murders in our small village of Wesley. Where was the police over the years. The way things are right now even the murderers, thieves crooks and all the unsavory culprits are salving for food like everyone else, they do not have time for chaos, and entropy.
Instead of you looking for that fifteen minuets of fame talking nonsense about police preventing chaos,; you and the police should be trying to find out how many Dominicans who died, and those unaccountable for since the storm.
Be constructive; chaos will come in time when the people whose life’s are disrupted realize they have no…
Really Stupid Dominicans. so you all are condoning what was done. Minutes AFTER THE hurricane Dominicans start looting and you’ll speaking abut Skerritt and Carbon must Go and also speaking about family sending stuff for their family the same day off the storm when you all know that the port was affected as well smh smh smh smh. YOU ALL ARE JUST WICKED PEOPLE . YOU ALL KNOW THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE THAT ARE OUT OF JOBS BECAUSE OF DOMINICANS WICKEDNESS AND THE AMOUNT OF FOOD PEOPLE WASTE WHEN THEY LOOT. One thing you alL need to Keep in mind is that is not only Skerritt that is being hurt but the WHOLE DAMN COUNTRY.
#WRONG IS WRONG AND STOP CONDONING WRONG DOMINICANS HAS DONE BY WICKEDNESS.
#DISAPPOINTED
Quick to act after the horses has left the barn, where was the police after the hurricane ? they should have been patrolling the streets to prevent the looting that went on. SKERRITE and Carbon MUST GO.
Why all the containers of food they have on the port they dont give it out so they might stop stealing and people who send things for the families open the port at 7am to 6pm so it can speed up stuff if u all so care about the well being of people you all just coming on dno and let overseas people think everything is fine and u all are honest come clear the port