Roseau, Dominica (October 18, 2017) — The Government of Dominica has afforded the late Ralph Stanley Fadelle, former Member of the House of Assembly, an Official Funeral to be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017. The Government has declared Thursday as a day of mourning as a mark of respect.

The Dominica Flag shall be flown at half-staff on all public buildings in the State on the day of the funeral – Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Ralph Stanley Fadelle was born on the 24th January, 1924 in Bagatelle.

He attended the Dominica Grammar School and later went on to study Agriculture at the Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture, Trinidad and obtained a diploma in 1946.

He was the owner and Manager of Stowe Estate, Managing Director of Stowe Poultry Farms Ltd., and owner of a private company called Stowe Seaside Resort.

Mr. Fadelle served as acting Agricultural Assistant, Southern district from 1955 to 1960. In 1959 he formed the Jaycees (Junior Chamber International) Dominica chapter.

He also helped form the Lion’s Club of Dominica and was Past President of both organizations and Senator for Life of the Jaycees International.

He then went on to serve as President of Dominica Agricultural Society in 1963 and on the Board of Dominica Banana Growers’ Association.

In 1970 he contested the Elections of 21st July, 1970 for the Southern Electoral District on a Freedom Party ticket and won his seat. This was his first time elected to Parliament.

In 1980, he again contested the elections of 21st July, 1980, that time in the Grandbay Constituency, on a Freedom Party ticket and won his seat.

In 1985, he contested the Elections of 2nd July, 1985 for the Petite Savanne Constituency on a Freedom party ticket and won his seat.

As a member of the House of Assembly (1970 – 1975) he attended Caribbean Regional Conferences in Bermuda in 1971 and in St. Lucia in 1972 of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Mr. Fadelle served on various committees during his parliamentary career, including the Public Accounts Committee and Parliamentary Proceeding Broadcasting Committee.

Mr. Fadelle, Member for the Petite Savanne Constituency, served in Parliament from 21st July, 1970 to 13th February, 1975, 21st July, 1980 to 4th June, 1985 and 12th August, 1985 to 30th April, 1990.

His Excellency, Charles Savarin President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mrs. Savarin, the Prime Minister, Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit and other Members of Cabinet, Members of the House of Assembly, and other Government Officials are expected to attend the Official Funeral Service for Mr Ralph Stanley Fadelle.

Public viewing of the body shall be from 9:00 a.m. to 9.55 a.m. at the Bethesda Methodist Church, on Thursday, 19th October 2017 followed by a private burial at Stowe Estate.

All Official Mourners are requested to be in their seats no later than 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017.