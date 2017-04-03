Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, has applauded the efforts of public officers in rolling out the National Health Insurance Pilot Program (NHI) in a “timely” manner.

This program aims to provide assistance to mothers aged thirty-five or younger with children aged three years or younger in need of financial aid for critical medical complications.

The government of Dominica has set aside E.C. $5-million to fund this program which is managed by the Dominica Social Security.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Pilot program on Monday morning at the Fort Young Hotel, Skerrit said that public officers have demonstrated “true team spirit and team workmanship” in the delivery of the program.

“We all speak loudly about our disappointments and dissatisfactions from time to time, but on this occasion, I think we need to ask the public officers involved to take the salute, for their timely delivery of this program. This is the end-product of true team spirit and team workmanship,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, added that the experience gained from previously being a public officer himself, has left him with full knowledge of the trials that can be faced working in such a field, and so the efforts of the public officers must be commended as it not labor for reward, but labor for love.

“It is why I had reason just last week to remind listeners of the fact that I too was a public officer. I know and understand the nuances associated with working in the government service and that generally it is more a labor of love than labor for reward,” he stated.

The fact that the public officers have shown such dedication towards the project is something, according to Skerrit, that Dominicans should be proud of and must spread across the entire public service in order to reach set goals.

“We have a cadre and a caliber of public officers in Dominica, of which we can be proud. The dedication and hard work that fueled the coming into being of this project in just a few months, must be replicated across the service if we are to achieve the goals we have set ourselves as a nation, by 2020,” the Prime Minister remarked.