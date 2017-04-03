PM Skerrit praises public officers for their role in the NHI Pilot Program.Dominica News Online - Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 5:02 PM
Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, has applauded the efforts of public officers in rolling out the National Health Insurance Pilot Program (NHI) in a “timely” manner.
This program aims to provide assistance to mothers aged thirty-five or younger with children aged three years or younger in need of financial aid for critical medical complications.
The government of Dominica has set aside E.C. $5-million to fund this program which is managed by the Dominica Social Security.
Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Pilot program on Monday morning at the Fort Young Hotel, Skerrit said that public officers have demonstrated “true team spirit and team workmanship” in the delivery of the program.
“We all speak loudly about our disappointments and dissatisfactions from time to time, but on this occasion, I think we need to ask the public officers involved to take the salute, for their timely delivery of this program. This is the end-product of true team spirit and team workmanship,” he said.
The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Finance, added that the experience gained from previously being a public officer himself, has left him with full knowledge of the trials that can be faced working in such a field, and so the efforts of the public officers must be commended as it not labor for reward, but labor for love.
“It is why I had reason just last week to remind listeners of the fact that I too was a public officer. I know and understand the nuances associated with working in the government service and that generally it is more a labor of love than labor for reward,” he stated.
The fact that the public officers have shown such dedication towards the project is something, according to Skerrit, that Dominicans should be proud of and must spread across the entire public service in order to reach set goals.
“We have a cadre and a caliber of public officers in Dominica, of which we can be proud. The dedication and hard work that fueled the coming into being of this project in just a few months, must be replicated across the service if we are to achieve the goals we have set ourselves as a nation, by 2020,” the Prime Minister remarked.
Mufarid we will not forget and you will pay for all your lies
I will be blunt and write that this is not a National Health Insurance! A National Health Insurance is supposed to benefit all and not a selected few! This is just a sham and politricksters gimmick to buy the many single mothers trust! We all do know that there’s not a shortage of single mothers on this island,it seems to be the norm with women having children without husband on this island! By the way, how many women with children suffering from health issues and when the money allocated for the programme diminish,where will money be coming from
Mr. Skerrit, you have been overly generous with your praise for public servants. Your words and your actions with regards to public servants are incongruous, they don’t match. Don’t tell me that you love me, show me. Actions speak louder than words! It’s a fact that most civil servants work hard and many go beyond the call of duty. Then they should be well remunerated for their hard work. Your suggestion of a three-year wage freeze is unreasonable, in fact, heartless. Your actions toward the civil servants show disrespect, disregard and callousness. Instead of negotiating with them in the first instance, you made your loud pontification of no increase for three years. Your soul has to be overly dark to deny these dedicated nationals a thin slice of the pie. Have a conscience man!
Boy I miss the John Batchelor show because I could see how they would have fun over this one. Let’s get them back on doc. Since after they featured Linton on February 27, they disappeared man or better yet, they got chased out? Even the good Dominica attorney from Maryland, who always use to call Matt show disappeared too. He was so powerful and made me think he was going to get rid of the carbal and they seem to get rid of him first? All we have is big mouth but skerro has his under 35 girls at heart
When people have fork tongue, and delusional they talk crap which they do not know what they are talking about.
One of the definition of the term insurance is: coverage by contract whereby one party undertakes to indemnify, or guarantee another against loss by specific contingency, or perils. It is a means of guaranteeing protection or safety; that includes a person who buys health and property insurance.
So if the definition as I term it is correct; and Skerrit claims “This program aims to provide assistance!”
How can that be termed “insurance?”
What is the difference in that and someone going to the Red Clinic looking for a handout. When one buys health insurance, their medication and treatment are paid for by an insurance company. The insurance company’s are obligated to honor the policy sold to the holder.
“This program aims to provide assistance to mothers aged thirty-five or younger with children aged three years or younger in need of financial aid…
So Skerro ladies over 35 not in business? Are they considered too old for ur program? Well, I guess most men prefer to have some fun with ladies under 35 and once they pass 35 they are rejected and parked aside? Ladies let’s make sure we stay under 35 because even our government rejects us once we pass 35
Newsflash Skerrt: You are still a public officer. Get into it. #Skerritmustgo
Skerritt has and will continue to disrespect Public Officers, who are not recognized for their hard and dedicated work. look at the nurses, the teachers, the firemen, the construction workers, the youth. They all have been made poorer by Skerritt and his cabal. The economy is in shambles. Production of anything is at an all time low or non-existent.
So in an attempt to soften the Public Officers into accepting his ridiculous 0%,0%,0%, Skerritt now hypocritically praising them.
Two Years since Erika, Skerritt have Dominicans reeling, then all of a sudden, MANNA from heaven. CBI everything. Madness has taken over.
We will accept nothing less, we demand our just increases of 5%,5%,5%. All kind of foreigners, criminals getting our diplomatic immunity, Range Development get 15 acres of our Land from Skerritt and his Cabal, passports to sell, millions making, but our own Dominican people have to face hell and beg Skerritt.
We want our increase NOW
Here is my personal take ok: Not too long ago it was alleged that a top man from the east arrested three of his male villagers and beat them with whip like donkeys, for stealing his dasheen. That was wrong sir! But it turned out that those men did not steal his dasheen and some hush hush thing had to come in play. So the top man, big as he is, went to his super top brother and decided to build the poor old man a CBI house aka “The dasheen house”, just to keep him quiet. So during a public display the poor old boy said in public that he should have beaten sooner…
Now if I decided to launch a program just for women 35 years and younger (prime age for…) would that not cause people to wonder if I may have transgressed against 35 and under like the dasheen story, and therefore announce a breaking news to keep everybody happy especially if I know election coming?
No, nothing happened, just my take
“This program aims to provide assistance to mothers aged thirty-five or younger with children aged three years or younger in need of financial aid for critical medical complications.” I don’t see what about this ‘April Day Tricks’ that public officers should be happy about because this thing is full of discrepancy and discrimination. It doesn’t cater for men regardless of age; it doesn’t cater for women over 35, or children older than 3. It is for a select few and Skerrit knows exactly why he rushed it
It’s the same old tricks, same old lies and same old deception, wrapped differently this time. We saw it in the renaming of the night landing airport and we also saw it after Baroness Scotland got elected. But at the end of the day most time plane cannot land during the day, let alone knight and we know the Baroness story. Is rush to keep party with no planning. But who will benefit this time? If u are a man regardless of age or illness, a woman over 35, a woman who is not a mother or a child over 3yrs, this “National Health Insurance is NOT for you! It is ONLY “to provide assistance to mothers aged thirty-five or younger with children aged three years or younger in need of financial aid for critical medical complications.” Talk about trix, lies and deception, that’s where they are packaged. Is it that Skerrit has a lot of money that he trying to dispose of or hide, so he dumbed $5 million at the SS office? Only time will tell
This man is making mockery of the most educated citizens on island….He has insulted them by not wanting to give them a salary increase despite the increasingly escalating rise in the cost of living, but he is luring them to forget that, and look at a man who will tarnish Dominica’s name and say that he is an excellent leader? Excellent leader my foot!. Skerrit you are a terrible leader…..DOMINICANS NEED TO BE EMPLOYED.. You do not have a clue as far as employment creation is concerned……
The money that you are using to buy influence over the country, the same public servants need a salary increase….They need a share of it too. Its our CBI MONEY…This is my question to you when you visit my village.Mr Skerrit when last have you mentioned the names of your two very good friends, MONFARED AND NGLapseng?
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO !!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!!
Whoever is advising Skerrit knows how to play on the minds of the people and I guess also has a good knowledge of the bible. For example, we are in the middle of Lent and lent reminds us of the Temptations of Jesus at a time when he was at a point of need, after 40 days of fasting. In fact I suggest we read the temptation passage today because some of the tricks Satan used back then on Jesus are very familiar to what Skerrit is using today, especially in Matthew 4:8-9.” Then the devil led Jesus to the top of a very high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and all the wonderful things in them. 9 The devil said, “If you will bow down and worship me, I will give you all these things.” Satan wanted Jesus to worship him so he showed him what he has. Skerrit wants vote and knowing how he has impoverished us to the point that we have to beg him for medical assistance, he quickly jumped on that insurance thing. He just works on our needs and emotions for votes
To; Parry Bellot Her is quote from Skerrit…We have a cadre and a caliber of public officers in Dominica, of which we can be proud. The dedication and hard work that fueled the coming into being of this project in just a few months, must be replicated across the service if we are to achieve the goals we have set ourselves as a nation, by 2020,” the Prime Minister remarked.
Did your productivity study support across the board the sentiments expressed here by Skerrit? Is the reluctance to make the report available to the public a result of a divergent view in your report??
yet when they perform so creditable we offer them 0,0,0,%