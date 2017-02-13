Astaphan says smear campaign going on against DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 3:19 PM
Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan is accusing individuals outside of Dominica of coordinating a smear campaign against the country.
“Dominica is in the middle of a smear campaign coordinated by external forces which includes the fullest participation and the provision of information by Gabriel Christian, Thompson Fontaine and others,” Astaphan stated on Kairi FM’s Heng Program on Monday.
This follows recent criticism on the country’s Citizenship by Investment Program as well as accusations against the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
“Somebody with a vested interest in moving Roosevelt Skerrit in getting somebody else in charge of the Economic Citizenship Program and the CBI Program is behind this,” Astaphan said.
He questioned the backing behind these criticisms and accusations.
“This is being funded by hostile, wild external forces…This (Gregory) Copley and (Kenneth) Rijock are not doing this for free…They don’t love us, they don’t like us, somebody is paying for this,” he stated.
Copley and Rijock have written about certain aspects of Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).
Astaphan stated further that he has communicated that the information being provided to the likes of Copley are false.
“And I wanted to take the opportunity this morning to let Dominicans know that I communicated with Gregory R Copley, I pointed out to him that his first analysis was false, it was based on lies, it was based on misinformation fed to him by Christian Fontaine and others,” he said.
Astaphan is also accusing some members of the Opposition of working to destroy the reputation of the Prime Minister and the country.
“Christian, Fontaine, (Opposition Leader Lennox) Linton are conspiring like economic terrorists, political terrorists to destroy the good name of our Prime Minister and country with lies,” he stated.
51 Comments
Tony can you remember the searching of Mr. Linton home for IPO information. Who it was ?
Now come straight instead of your defence talk , please explain to Dominicans about our diplomatic passport, CBI funds and the arrest of so many diplomats we want to know. Stop the animal talk, we are knowledgable and have computers to search our informations come clean . We are fed up with your defence, do you really love Dominicans .
Chupes
Of course there is a smear campaign and you’re the one in charge.
Since Tony had already criticized Kenneth Rijock, and kenneth responded let us take a look at his newest victim, Gregory Copley. FYI, Gregory Copley made has been making his statements on The John Bachelor Show along with John Bachelor himself, let us take a look a Mr. Bachelor’s show: Open this link and read the first paragraph https://player.fm/series/the-john-batchelor-show
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Batchelor
Tony, it looks like desperation is getting the better you. Take a deep breathe your money is safe. Are saying everyone is wrong and you are right, that there is no truth in what, so far, has been uncovered. We can connect the dots, because despite your unsuccessful attempts “to put this fire out” by blaming others, it is still burning and will continue to do so. There are many questions unanswered which your PM has been ducking and diving.
WE NEED THE TRUTH
I love Gregory Copley,Gabriel Christian,Honourble patriot Lennox Linton,Dr Thompson Fontaine…. I love you all guys..Keep up the GOOD WORK….This Monfared issue has delivered a serious blow to the good name of Dominica.What is more shameful is that the gang posing as a labour party is trying to muzzle the people…BUT THIS SHALL NOT HAPPEN!,
Tony, please stop fanning the flames for the fire that you are trying to get out of hand.
Stop speaking as if you are the Prime Minister of Dominica. Let the PM address us himself, he is the elected one, not you.
What are you trying to do? Search your most innermost thoughts, and your conscience if you have one, as you keep blowing hot and cold.
You can all run but you can not hide. What is done in the darkness eventually comes to light.
I am not a politician, don’t have a PHD,, not a lawyer, and I have no education; in fact my name says is all, a truly perfect Idiot. But as an Idiot I am not interested in “smear campaign” or in people being paid for smear campaign or not. Before I even respond to Tony though I don’t pay him any mind because he is NOT Skerrit, I have two questions for him. Tony, 1. are you doing what you doing for free? 2. Since when it becomes a crime to spend lots of money to catch the thief if you suspect he is stealing?
Now PM Skerrit, 1. can you tell us if a regular passport and diplomatic one were sold to Mr. Aliereza Monfared?2.Can you tell us who sold them and how much were they sold for? 3. I saw a snap photo of his diplomatic passport which suggest his passport was cancelled. That said, 4. why was he habored in Dominica ?After he was arrested why did you and ur attorney rushed to Greece? 5. What can you tell us about 11 oil Tankers flying our flag but stationed in Greece? I want to…
Tony if I had an ounce of respect for you it is gone. This morning you said on Kairi Trump accepted the one China policy, not too long after you said that CNN reported that China is trying to use the North Korea missile test, to force the U.S. to accept their one China policy and Russia is trying to get them to lift the sanctions, in order to support the U.S. and Japan.
Tony after today I will not believe anything that comes from your mouth and you must stop playing on the minds of the unfortunate none readers and ignorant people. The Good Lord will penalise you. Support who you wants but with the Truth.
Since you have a hard on for Mr. Liston for the courts, why can’t you file a lawsuit against those who smearing DA good name or they will have the resources to put you in your place?
Gollum trying to protect his precious. Fires of modor are awaiting in judgement.
Who would want to smear Dominica and for what reason? So they can lay their hands on the CBI money themselves? That would be ludicrous. By putting that theory on the table, are you not admitting that there is something amiss with the present arrangements enabling the mice to get away with the cheese?
I thought perhaps you may be thinking of a co-conspiracy with Henley & Partners but that theory is also flawed seeing that the CBIU is dealing with them too, with the approval of the P.M. I’d say, albeit it at arms length as explained by Anglelo Allen, through the clever device of an intermediary company in london, which turns out to be part of the same Henley & Partners.
I thought you are a man of empirical evidence only mr. Astaphan and I am taken aback by your apparent conversion to conspiracy theories.
tony talking about money ..aa i wonder what is his getting for all the defend he there defending . Tell me.? man stop dividing our beautiful nation and its people please.Thanks and bye bye.
Tony, they can jump high , they can jump low; they will never succeed. The majority of the people have them on the defensive.
Please tony
If there is no fire, why is there so much smoke? Dominicans at home and abroad need honest answers
tony your days of trying to mesmerising us with your political spins are over. You are a master manipulator who have fail to see and understand that Dominicans are now seeing through your concotion of lies and venom.Their is another astaphan in St.kitts and nevis who thinks that he can hypnotize us with his snake oil charms. tony you have reduce yourself worth as a human being immensely. Before it is too late redeem your soul.
who elected for Tony Astaphans? NO ONE! because he is too big to go beg people to vote for him. He is the Masa who uses the little back yard boys, who was raised by parent(s) who struggled and suvived. Today Tony uses them wanna be someboby to acheive his goals and make his money.
Does Tony Astaphans know what is is to struggle to make ends meet?
Does Tony know how to struggle under harsh and unfriendly conditions for survival?
Does Tony Astaphans know what it is to not have food to give hungry children or to go without food?
Does Tony Astaphans know what it is to go seek necassary assistance and be abused and used by those who you seek help from?
Does Tony Astaphans know what it is to lost a job and not know how you are going to meet the daily committments ?
Tony Astaphans does not know how to juggle and struggle with expenses that is higher than hs income. Tony therefore as no authority to speak to Dominicans on any issue whatsoever.
Tony, I am not a member of the opposition yet (Will be soon) and I do not believe a shred of your make up stories.
If these are accusations, tell your money maker to come clean and answer the questions people like me want answers to.
Tony please tell us what Rijock and the other guy told you after you spoke to them.Did they tell you anything? I guess not or you would have told us. You know what tony? Dominicans should boycott ur family business because you are condoning all the wrong that the PM is doing.I wonder what is your benefit in all this. Remember when the President told dominicans to boycott Breezimat and so too dominicans should boycott ur family business
From 2009 https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/09BRIDGETOWN747_a.html :
“Antigua’s opposition leader Lester Bird told the Charge
he received a call from Skerrit recently from Hong Kong in which
Skerrit asked him why he was so publicly critical of the Antiguan
government’s ties with Chavez. “Don’t you know,” he asked, “that
this will just lead Chavez to give the governing party more money
to be sure you don’t get elected.”
The PM said: “When you see them on the streets, in the supermarket, at a funeral, on a plane or even in their cars, shout out to every single one of them – Traitor! What do you call them? Traitor! When you see Lennox Linton, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Thomson Fontaine, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Monelle Williams, what do you call her? Traitor!!”
Those are words of terror which makes the PM a terrorist. Commissioning others to indulge in acts of terror is an act of violence.
No arrest was made………YET.
I agree with u tony these people don’t have the best interest in our country and those fools are feeling them with false information and they are pay them to spread them.
Tony, there is a difference between justice and revenge. Let our people go.
Mr Astaphan: there may be a smear campaign against Dominica because of the improper actions of those in authority. However, the smear campaign that has recently be launched against Dominicans (particularly those speaking out against the wrongs) that I am sure you are fully aware seriously concerns me. Dominica is being taken to a new low with almost daily fake news that some naive people are believing. We are entering into dangerous territory with this type of smear campaign launched exclusively to divert attention from the real issues of the day. As a senior attorney I will ask you not to participate and also to tell the culprits to stop this nonsense. Dominica is not the place for this level of deception. We have had enough.
Additionally, as the chief spokesman & basically the mouth piece of the PM, I will ask you to take a long break and allow this country to heal. Your outbursts and disrespect of Dominicans over the years is partly the reason the populace is now angry.
This Tony Should just shut his face already.
You and Skerrit took them to court instead of encouraging Skerrit to come clean. So wait for the outcome of the court co clear the air since you rather go this way than to have the PM speak truth to power to the people.
Fed up of your crap a long time ago
I began to shake when I fist heard of the Chinese messing around in Dominica and then putting up an embassy. China has the worst reputation for willful human suffering in the world. They even used to murder baby girls when they were born, because they didn’t want more females in China. And then Iran … who next? Dominica is innocent in the world and these choices are terrible and will most certainly come to bite Dominica on the bottom. One must be very careful who one sleeps with!!!
I dont know why he is not entering the ring. Dont stay outside come 2020 or before that and throw your hat in.
Yawn
Mr. Spindoctor is this the best you can do at this very late stage in the game? No one believes you now! Get the Prime Minister out there to speak to or against the many blogs. writings and posts sighting gross misconduct on his part and that of his government. The Prime Minister is a servant of the people and must be held accountable and for this reason he is answerable to us. Sir no one elected you. Who appointed as QC in this court of public opinion? Your submissions are distasteful and only seeking to pull more wool over the eyes of the jury (the public). We wont have it, you have no jurisdiction here as no one elected you. When they were looking for a parliamentary representative for Roseau why didn’t you throw your heart in the ring? Maybe the Prime Minister didn’t know what he was doing when he only appointed nefarious elements across the globe to be his country’s diplomats providing them with immunity, a cover to carry on their deadly acts or DID HE?
Let God be the judge of every mans action whether it be good or bad however this vendetta against Dominica needs to stop. Politicians need to realize that smearing the name of the country to gain political accession is not in the best interest of any citizen. For too long Lennox has been focused on destroying Skerrit that in doing so he has destroyed the good reputation of Dominica and its citizen’s. We are now known as a hostile people because one man namely Lennox has a vendetta against Roosevelt Skerrit. This is a personal problem and it has gone too far. Has Lennox who aspires to be commander in chief ponder to evaluate how destructive his actions are? Everyone is free to express him or herself however it shouldn’t be done at the expense of others.
Ok then. So will you kindly explain why this is the first PM of Dominica to be living such a luxurious lifestyle. Explain that.
There was a smear attempt to jail Dr Fontaine..It was not from outside of Dominica.It was made up/concocted by professional and inveterate LIARS,but this Shall not work,NEITHER will The good Dr be muzzled…The Monfared issue must be kept burning.
Pppppppppppparanoia
watch you dere gasa! what majjie you talking?
Is there nothing positive to report on happening in Dominica politics?
Tony go and pray
Tony the only smear is you. The more evidence there is against the misdealings of the Skerrit administration, the more conspirators you claim are against you all. If that is the way you see it, just now the entire world will be in a conspiracy against you’ll.
The damage has already been done by you and your political allies, not by those patriots who are brave enough to stand up and talk about your wrong doings. The latest dumb statement of ”an attempt to overthrow the Government” by the Punjab PhD is just as silly as the Doctorate that he received. The world is listening so continue to make asssssssssssses of yourselves but please don’t pin the label (wearing your ignorance like a badge of honor) on the rest of us commonsense citizens.
God be with you Tony’s and your lies. All people have to do is research on google the names highlighted in passport scam, like Allison,Pedro, Monfared and others. They will see and read what is going on. I guess you will say Google is smear campaign to. Alas Tony all the lies and tricks from you and co are over, save your breath , one day you will need it. Do good my boy. God bless our D/ca.
Thank you Mr Tony Astaphan for your good wisdom and courage helping fight against Workers Party Linton +Fontaine scrap yards sets of evil people they will never beat us and we’ll not be overcome
Oh is opposition that spoiling PM name? Did they tell him to cut cake with Monfared? or Ng Lap seng? Better still, did they, by force make PM go and travel and live high-life with them?
Toney please stop playing on Dominicans emotions and stick to facts and logic! No one is out there to get skerrit – if he did something wrong he has to pay! Period!
Please keep quiet you………….. Every time I hear this guy’s name or/and sees his picture I am upset…
Anthony W. Astaphan has been chasing down every article, blog, vlog and news item that exposes his puppet Prime Minister . Astaphan, however, is fighting a losing battle trying to comment and respond to any and everyone who mentions MONFARED, SKERRIT, DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT, IRAN, CHINA, SANCTIONS or CORRUPTION!!! Maybe because the “BLESSING” that was placed on the red Labour Ka Twavay Tshirts, hats and umbrellas (marked with the number 666) is finally wearing off after the free brainwashing concerts of the last election. Astaphan’s spins and lies are definitely falling on deaf ears. Dismissing every news story as fake news or trying to discredit anyone that writes about the above-mentioned subjects; accusing them of colluding with Opposition Members, etc., simply does not cut it. Anthony, AREN’T YOU THE ONE THAT ALWAYS ASKS FOR PROOF? Where is YOUR proof now? Why should ANYONE believe you? Because you’re a rich SENIOR COUNSEL of ARABIAN descent? LOL!
Everyone person who exposes the truth is a no good person these are signs of a dictatorship Sir . Please do us Dominicans a favor and bring transparency and accountability to the table along with the truth sir .
You can fool some people all the time but you cannot fool all the people all the time .
Time to bring out the numbers this is not the first time Mr Linton has done good for DA all of a sudden millions of dollars at our disposal all the time It was the world economy that was not good hence we feeling the pressure .
Now where are the millions coming from do tell .
Astaphan you again. You have vested interest as well. Your partner kenny get kicked out in stlucia so you must sing for your bread i DA. Stop riding de poor people backs..
The best way to defeat our dictatorial regime is to refuse to co-operate with it.
I urge all Dominicans NOT to engage in violent protests, but to show their disapproval of the regime by peacefully REFUSING to co-operate with it in every way, shape and form.
In our time of greatest need we must stand shoulder to shoulder with all those who are prepared to make this sacrifice for all of us by giving up their public service jobs, refusing to fulfill government contracts, etc. and also refusing to co-operate in any way with the regime.
If we all can do this – vote with our peaceful actions, Skerrit will have no option but to step down as he will have ‘lost confidence’ of the country.
Tony Tony Tony shut the **** up honestly. I am so sick and tired of your lies. We did not vote for you we voted for Skerrit let him come and defended himself and the party we put in power. I have already made up my mine that i am not voting for the labour party again as long as you are present. So you don’t know by now some of us Labourites are not that stupid and blind? Stop making the opposition look like they are bad they are not they are just pointing out what you trying hard to hide. somethings have to be true and some things are wrong and i am not going to encourage it. Please just stop. You are a bad advisor to the PM he should fire you now before he pay the price.
Oh Tony go check your self and stop misleading Skerrit down the wrong road and making him look stupid.
Here’s what, Skerrit can stay the Minister of Finance etc, But REMOVE EMMANUEL NANTHON as the director of the program and put someone else who is much less politically aligned. Get someone else to head the program.
Ok so you said that you spoke to Copely and told him his info was lies. I noticed that you want to have nothing to do with Mr. Rijock though. Are you fearful of this man Mr. Astaphan? Why are you staying clear of him?
Oh Tony spare us!!