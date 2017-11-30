The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has written an open letter to Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, stating that this is a follow up to a letter written to the Prime Minister in which the DFP suggested that the government convene a national forum to discuss the challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The DFP stated that Skerrit had not responded to the original letter and was following up with the open letter.

“We have not yet had a response to our direct letter to you as Prime Minister dated November 13th 2017, in which we suggested that you and your government convene a forum of all political parties and other pertinent national stakeholders to discuss and make recommendations on putting the country on the best footing to overcome the new challenges posed by the passage of Hurricane Maria,” the letter states. “Therefore, we are following up on this letter, but this time, to encourage your response, we wish to do so through this open letter.”

The letter stated that “economic dynamism in our country have been declining over the past 25 years. We have all been experiencing it! And now the impact of Hurricane Maria has made the situation much worst at a time when we had not yet redressed most of the damage caused by storm Erika in 2015.”

The letter stated that given the new social, economic and humanitarian challenges Dominica faces “stemming from the impact that Hurricane Maria had on our country, the Dominica Freedom Party offers to dialogue with the political leadership of the current government on putting the country on the best footing towards building a strong independent nation – a nation where people have economic dignity; one that is sustainable; one where there is a strong sense of belonging, strong national pride and strong community spirit among the citizens.”

Read the full letter below.

Download (PDF, 212KB)