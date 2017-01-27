Fontaine demands resignation of Electoral CommissionDominica News Online - Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 12:21 PM
Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine is demanding that the members of the Electoral Commission resign.
Dr. Fontaine, who is presently out of state, spoke during a live broadcast at a UWP meeting held at Lagoon, in Roseau on Thursday night.
“We have to demand that the members of the Electoral Commission resign because they have failed the people of Dominica and they continue to fail us,” he said. “It’s time for Dominicans to rise up and take our country back, we must do it and the time is now.”
He continued, “What I have seen, what I have read, what I have heard over this past few days has given me a very heavy heart.”
Fontaine said he grieves over Dominica.
“I worry about the future that we are building for our country,” he stated. “Tonight I was very saddened because I looked at a picture in the Iranian press and the man responsible, the man they are now saying is responsible for the biggest theft in the history of Iran is sitting right next to the Prime Minister of Dominica and that is the headline news, the headline event in Teheran, even as we speak tonight.”
He said, “We are at a critical juncture and at a critical point in the history of this country and our actions now on will determine whether we save our country, or whether we allow just one individual to destroy and to utterly destroy this country.”
Dr. Fontaine said he is also prepared to take to the streets in Roseau in protest, “until we see an end to this regime.”
“We have to do this, we have to match, we have to protest, we have to do everything in our power to ensure that this regime of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit comes to an end,” he stated. “We are ready to shut down this country…”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
They have to quit because at least three of them making money from the passport scheme and offshore business. So they can not be impartial as they are supposed to be. It is Roosevelt Skerrit that has to sanction their permits to operate these businesses and the two don’t mix. they have to support Skerrit if they want to stay in business. Not good.
We see UWP desperation this week; I have heard at least three UWP members calling for resignation of this government.
The writing on the wall has become very clear. They will never win another election in Dominica. The Prime Minister and his Government have a very high approval rating and continues to make Dominica proud, so here comes the UWP again; try as they might, they cannot shake Dominicans confidence in their PM and how he runs the country.
UWP keeps digging holes but they seem to stumble into them each time.
So which one will come tomorrow and ask for the government to resign or some government committee or advisor of the government?
They walked 7 times around the FC a few years ago hoping that it would come crashing down.
There was the one who said if he wasn’t a Christian what he would do to some people.
That now infamous 60 Minutes interview.
Call outsiders to dismantle our government so they can climb the stairs of the FC.
Now this!!…
Stop elevating your blood pressure…You can’t tell UWP what to do or say…What I can say though,is that I am certain now that a large percentsge of the people are feeling the squeeze,and they are prepared..What a FANTASTIC YEAR 2017 has been so far.Thank you patriot the Lennox Linton et al.
WE need massive deomonstrations , UWP every month needs a rally in different locations, organise busses, build momentum the message is getting out. Continue to put DOMINICA first and GOD will do the rest, LABOURITES are trembling.
M ary Jane were you born and bred in Dominica? You seem to be Visitor. God bless you. .
So that was the massive crowd UWP had there, pa pa boy look jokes. You all will see PMSupport when he call his troops to Lagoon.
I am a laborite but I am not blind. Skerrit told us to go to Hell, but as we speak he and the entire world knows he is in deep hell! The Baroness sent Lennox them to go sosay cell, and less than a year later is she we see that eating cell. As embarrassing as it may be to me, it is a fact that Thomson, Linton and team Dominica seam to be on the right path with their calls, where’s Skerrit and our boys are on the wrong side. So this time I jumping ship and support Thomson.
I am a laborite but I with Thompson on this one because like the Church, and the Police department the electoral commission should be free from politics. But Alas, the Church, the Police and electoral commission are well painted and therefore can’t be of help to Dominica at this time
I fully support Mr. Fountain in his call to demand immediate resignation of the entire electoral commission. Those people are the ones who have been rigging the electoral list so that overseas based Dominicans can come home to illegally vote.
Once they get out of the way we will clean the list and allow only those who are qualified to vote cast a vote.
From what I have seen it was the influx of those illegals who caused DLP to win again. Not more of that nonsense .
we the loving People of Dominican that are living outside can be part of the forward movement to rescue our country for example. anyone can contact a opposition pal rep with a financial contribution say 300 ec dollars to hire a bus to shuttle peace demonstrators to Roseau on the next call to assemble .I will be contacting Dr Thomson fontaine with my contribution. this is the liberation of my home land
Talk and more talk, I love Mr. Linton but he behaves like a political saint, if their is such a saint. The man should be a priest. The radical behavior of a politician is not in the man. I recommend he speaks to Savarin. Remember we want our hospital now or else, that was a long time ago, nothing has happened. We had the Salisbury situation, nothing has changed, where is the follow up. We also had the night vigil at the river mouth at Marigot, to protest the conditions of the Marigot Hospital, we are still waiting for some kind of action. If Skeritt was listening to the UWP meeting last night, all he would say is, ha, ha, ha, them jokers ain’t going to do nothing, I the one man government, run things. Great meeting last night, Mr. Linton was at his best, not even President Obama could do a better job, far less Skerrit, but when the dust has settled, we are back to talk on Matt In The Morning.
Another political gimmick. When will politicians stop playing mind games with civilians? Thats what saddens me is politicians who claim to be concerned only in an effort to gain peoples trust to get them to the top and upon being elected forget that we exist. We do not forget the damage that was caused by the UWP regime after they got into office. Dame Eugenia left the country treasury in good financial shape. What did Eddison James do with the county’s finances? We all know the answer to that. So when the same regime who brought the country to its feet led by Lennox do you want us to trust you guys? OH HELL NO.
“We are ready to shut down this country–News Article
Fontaine who is the “we” that you are referring to? Yourself and Lennox Linton?
Are you thinking of what the majority of people in Dominicans will suffer, while you try to satisfy your disgusting shellfish ego? You stupid men acting and speaking like 5 year old boys, just speaking out words without understanding what you are saying–do you think you are some kind of “big fellow” to spit out those foolish words. .
Whom do you think is going to join with a few angry, jealous, and mad men, to shut down the country, knowing they will be the victims of their own action? And they call you Doctor? Doctor of what may I ask? But don’t tell me; I already know.
All Dominicans should be outraged by what is happening and for the good of Dominica, join Fontaine and demand that every member of the electoral commidsion resign forthwith! It’s time we put all politics aside and act in the best interest of Dominica. We even need to go a step further and demand that the entire government resign. Enough is enough
Power hungry lazy brats, singing for supper and promoting violence. Protest what? get some productive work to do in the country and wait for next election.
Politics has gone too far and the leaders are haters, causing the people to become angry and vile.
Pray for the country instead!!!!!!!!!!!
Pray? My friend this has gone out the window a long time ago.. How do you expect power hungry politicians to seek God for the country when so called christians like Randy are joining them to defame the country? The uwp needs to stop defaming the country and start representing the people.
Batte corps zots is power all you want go a head and take PM place if you all fou FOR POWER.
None of you know what is best for Dominica UWP will take the country back to where it started from with ztnothing. Some Dominican do not want progress and want to stay in the old ages. The PM IS trying his best to get Dominica to move forward, if for any reason he is dealing with corrupted people from Iran, Tehran and anywhere else to invest in Dominica and not doing the proper check with the appropriate authority then he is wrong, he must not just hear dollar sign and ignore anything else.
Dominica belong to all Dominicans labour supporters or not you all must take count of what is happening this passport thing has given Dominica a bad name around the world. It must be stop.
I support your statement . I will never vote UWP. Linton not ready? Pm is trying but should really re visit that CBI thing . i support an enquiry
Mary Jane, I will only support the last 2 lines in your comment because you a correct when you say Dominica belongs to all Dominicans and the passport business have given Dominica a bad name around the world that’s a true statement.
Mary Jane , (not ur real name) it is people like you who because of the unknown rather remain in ignorance than try to make things better in your country.
What if everyone was thinking like you before we all gain independence , then we would still be under the former rulers.
DLP has to go so we the Dominican people can have another choice in determining how our country is governed! Right about now I am fed of the same thing over and over again.