PM Skerrit says he is “going nowhere anytime soon”Dominica News Online - Monday, March 13th, 2017 at 11:09 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has brushed aside repeated calls for his resignation, telling the audience at a town hall meeting in La Plaine last week that he has no intentions of doing so.
“Let me tell you very clearly that this person called Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica and the leader of the Dominica Labour Party … is going nowhere anytime soon,” he said to applause.
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has made repeated calls in recent times for the Prime Minister to resign.
Its latest letter, dated March 6, 2017, the UWP told Skerrit, “In the interest of national salvation, the Parliamentary Opposition again demands you immediate resignation because of the severe crisis of confidence into which our country has been plunged by your actions and associations with international racketeers, money launderers and fugitives from justice who pose continuing threat to global peace and security.”
But the Prime Minister said he will only be removed by those who vote on election day.
“The only people who can take me out are people who will go and vote on election day and vote for the government and Prime Minister of their choice,” he stated.
The Prime Minister noted that based on the commitment and expressions of the majority of Dominicans, whenever elections are called, “Roosevelt Skerrit and the Labour Party shall be back in office.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
55 Comments
Gason is not you that deciding whether you going or not. Is we that put you there and is we that deciding when you vacating office. Right now the time is ripe and you have to move out. Fresh!!! You not going no where!!! Go !!!!!!!!!!!!
After ten years the brain usually run out of ideas to lead, it may be time to reconsider Mr. P.M.
BWAHVOOO!!!!!!!!!!!
Politicians, especially those in these small islands of the Caribbean, have failed the people miserably. They mostly care about enriching themselves, family and their most fanatical supporters. Their accumulation of wealth is not commensurate with their salaries. They engage in all sorts of skullduggery and machinations to win elections. Divide and Rule is their modus operandi. The governing politicians lack creativity. They are incapable of creating opportunities for citizens to lift themselves out of abject poverty. It’s as if they have smoked something to make them ‘High’: high unemployment, high crime rate, high poverty level, high taxes, high under employment, high indebtedness. Why not be magnanimous instead of arrogant, Mr. PM? Life has a way of humbling us.
How long not long brother skerro. Writing is on the wall.
It doh have no opposition afterall, the man cannot leave Dominica abandoned! 5 more years and man more Prime minister doctor skerrit!
We will see what the US federal government has to say about that…carry on. Ou pli gwo passay Bondiay.
who vex lost
Roosevelt, every dictator in history; even before Hitler, and all who was before him; in Russia, Rome, and else where; modern day Iran, Iraq, Romania, even Haiti, and all those brutal vicious dictators on the continent of Africa dating back to thousands of years; even those kings and tribal leaders who sold our forefathers into slavery.
Just before their physical, and political demise, their political, and personal rhetoric was precisely the same like yours.
Your pride and stupidity shall be your defeat!
You have forgotten that no man is an island, and you are a servant of the people, your service is limited, you serve at the mercy, and pleasure of the people. Unfortunately, there are more ignorant people supporting you than the intelligent ones who wish you would simply evaporate into thin air.
In as much as you hope you are not going anywhere; you are walking on thin ice in slippery shoos; when the time comes for your defeat; it will dawn on you the morning after you…
Dominica has been cleared of any corruption or money laundering by the US. Antigua ST Kitts ST Lucia Grenada is on the list. Dominicans are more knowledgeable now than in previous era so when the opposition criticizes every thing that is happening in the country they are digging a deeper hole for themselves. Every Dominican knows they are only blowing HOT AIR all mouth but no trousers. Carry on with your negativity.
Did he mean he is not going anywhere anytime soon, or he CANNOT GO anywhere because of fear of the unknown? Is that why he has gone to the US or UK in a while
So you have to realize that the only way Linton can get a taste of leading DA even for a few months is by what he has suggested.He have espoir mal papay.Another loss will mean he no longer can be the leader according to the UWP constitution!,
Tell them again PM. You have no where going.
Has mr. Skerrit ever considered that this may not be up to him? We should be more humble. To be the leader of a country is not an entitlement. History is full of people who thought so and were proven wrong, for whatever reason.
I am not one to get involved in political matters, I see people who put too much into that, speak and act foolishly, however, right now, Prime Minister, I have observed that many decisions that you’ve made lately are quite stupid. Maybe you need to sit down and reflect on these things before you start or encourage a war with the people.
Castro and Chavez will live forever; so will you PM; so will you
GOD,YAHWEH determines that Skerrit..NOT YOU! I am aware that some of your fools called you GOD at Lindo Park…..but stop blowing your own whistle…You could go this year 2017,itself,because there has been enough damage done to Dominica,and its good name.and you have been an embarrassment to the global community..
Yes you are………Go to Hell….Go to Hell….Go to Hell…Go to Hell…..don’t come back, you kill our nature isle.
You really have guts to still hang about…you should be ashamed of Yourself, you are a big disappointment
So sad to se a once promising young man, now desperately clinging on to power in Dominica….
Yes I PM!
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha mi roro. Tell them Skerro!
Hope they try to get it through their thick skulls. No amount of slander and fictitious tales will get this duly elected honourable man out of office. I must commend you for taking this stance PM!
Mr. Prime Minister Skerrit by the grace of God through Jesus Christ our Lord Be Strong and Be Encorage God is with you tell the emnimies you a re not going anywere. Continue you doing your best for the improvement of Dominica oneday your children children and many others children will remember you labour of love to Dominican. do not allowed them to do you like Patrick John. Try and build the airport I will be the Security Director if you want me to hold that job.
Your estate your father leave for u
He must say that…..But we must demand that there SHALL be no election without electoral reform…DOMINICANS REJECTED SKERRIT in 2017..His party only won because of foreign votes…
In SIX CONSTITUENCIES Mahaut,Castle bruce,Laplaine,Gradfond,St Joseph,Valley…SIX constituencies Labour gang won by a combined total of under 1000 votes….So dont listen to the coward..UWP,DFP,and concerned Dominicans SKERRIT is cornered..Thats the reason for the foolishness that he stutters.
Wahvo! I hear you, bossman. You not going anywhere soon? I see. You in it for the long haul? That’s what Pierro kept saying, but where him? Fly your kite papa. Is you that BIG!
He is not sick at all..Your brain is smoked..But i am confident that SKERRIT WILL GO…..
Hey we all have to fly one day like Pierro and others. We have an appointed day. P.M. May you continue to change lives. How long have you been calling for his arrest. Bulll crap!
You ent going nowhere, you staying right there!
We appreciate and love you for doing so much for our little home. God bless you always my good PM!
Ignorance is bliss; you can add stupidity to that.
You either stole that name Shillingford, or you are pretending to be a Shillingford, I would hate to know that you are a child of Benjamin Shillingford, or a child of Gloria Dods (Dodds) Shillingford, or any of the Shillingford’s from my village Wesley.
If you are; I would have to hang myself as soon as I find out; because that would make you one of my cousins, and I doh want that to happen period!
If you are I am going to string myself up this very minute oui!
Onething Skerrit know how to get under their skin
But the Prime Minister is right that he is not travelling anywhere anytime soon because according to many popular international blog sites, it is alleged that Skerrit might not be able to travel anywhere anytime soon because of the following:
1. He is afraid that a sealed indictment may be waiting for him in Miami, at Customs and Border Protection and as result, he may be staying out of America upon advice of his counsel that the risk of possible arrest.
2. Skerrit’s US visa may have been revoked ? In Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 7750, of January 12, 2004, foreign officials involved in corruption, will have their US visa revoked, and barred from entry. In fact I am now wondering if the real reason why former PM of St. Kitts & Nevis, Mr. Denzel Douglas visited Dominica last week was not to advise Skerrit since he too lost his US visa when he was PM. http://rijock.blogspot.com/. DNO I am simply asking questions as we continue to wonder what in the world Skerrit meant
Pm Skerrit you will go in due time.
Tony…he in the US….you must be feeling like a real …….
I’ve said it before, you are doing a remarkable job. The disparagers will talk but PM, don’t be discouraged! You’re true visionary and hardworking man, keep up the good work!
The arrogance of this guy is beyond comprehension. Skerrit you are the servant of the people and not he other way around. When the people are ready they will kick you out of there. You think because you are giving money out like Bouga , that all the people will vote for you.
Soon enough you will be out so fast you would not know what hit you.
I totally condemn this ignorant statement by Skerritt.
Skerrit always remember “MAN PROPOSES BUT GOD DISPOSES”!
Say it louder, some of them did not hear the first few times! We shall not be moved!
That’s right. The PM will not be bullied out of office. We stand firm and ready to show the might of the DLP. We are not aggressors like the UWP, however, if we are tested, we will show where the power lies. PM, you are the epitome of what a leader should be, you continue to weather the storm. This is one supporter who cannot be swayed. I am ready to stand up to the bullies and let them know that we will not surrender. We shall not be moved! Viva PM Skerrit!
Let dem no, this is your Dominica! PM skerrit 4 life
And why should you Mr Skerrit Pm you are doing a great job for Dominica Edison James, could not do it for us. Linton would be much worse and a made disaster, their is only one champion Mr Skerrit, the best prime minister and his administrations……let the wolfs cry.!.
That’s why the Caribbean island of Dominica is looked down on, as the Poorest and Slowest economy around…..
If it was another Person at the Helm of PM they would be asked to resign simple as that with the abundance of issueS circulating the office of PM.
But again it shows that Dominicans have NO CLASS and PRIDE as a Nation.
Don’t they see that the PM isn’t serious and running their so called beloved Dominica to the gutter…is PM Skerrit a God wasn’t Dominica rule before him and after him….smh
That’s why Dominica is known Globally as the FOOLS PARADISE!
How can Dominica ever reach to the level of Barbados etc, where the citizens are smarter read and understand issues….
So sad to see a people unable to draw the line….smh boils down to evil that’s the key!
An abundance of blog opinions? Why resign for a handful of power hungry people? What happen to the majority that are supporting their PM? This is still a democracy
@ San Antonio Tx, looking back at your comment i have just realised that you are a sick individual,I am so sorry my advice to you go and see a brain specialist a doctor who specialize in treating the brain Neurologist and also treat the central nervous system.
He is not sick at all..Your brain is smoked..But i am confident that SKERRIT WILL GO…..
Then you must be one of the blind.
You probably have a church erected in Skerrit’s honor, where his cabinet runs the daily collections and bs for its flock. FOOLS Paradise is no joke. (we are looked at this way)
I am ashamed to say that I am from D/ca in some circles. Open your eyes before the “Dog Bites You”.
NOTE: I am also not saying to vote UWP nor DLP. These 2 are utter failures.
Need new blood.
We are not poor. Fed up of people saying we are a poor country. We are simply a mismanaged state.
San Antonio texas you are bloody fool
Sack sot
San Antonio Texas. All I am asking for is evidence. You are like Kelly Anne Conway and her evidence story. The latest story was that PM visa was revoked and he cannot enter USA. Even now as I write he is in the USA. These are the baseless allegations you all have led by a white JW who all you feeding with magi. Bring the evidence and I am one who will say GO. Until such time HE AINT GOING NOWHERE.
Throughout your comments you have used pronouns which indicate that you have no part or vested interest in Dominica. I say to you therefore, save the space on here for those of us who do have and interest in, and who love Dominica. In other words, mind your own business. Trump is leading you guys to hell. Speak to that.
FOOLS PARADISE! indeed we are no longer NATURE ISLAND. Give them a little rum & saltfish and their PM is the greatest and those dummy, spineless ministers.
Can I arrange a limo to pick you up at JFK or will you be coming soon- or for that matter in San Juan? We will wait patiently- talk is cheap when you are before your red handkerchief friends…. we go see about that boss man….. in due time………
You crazy he is afraid to come every other week he was in the U.S.A now he dont know where to go but to s caribbean. One island in the caribbean he can’t put foot on is T& T. I dont know when he will see or sleep in his condo in N.Y.
PM, I endorse that statement. Period!!!