Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has brushed aside repeated calls for his resignation, telling the audience at a town hall meeting in La Plaine last week that he has no intentions of doing so.

“Let me tell you very clearly that this person called Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica and the leader of the Dominica Labour Party … is going nowhere anytime soon,” he said to applause.

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has made repeated calls in recent times for the Prime Minister to resign.

Its latest letter, dated March 6, 2017, the UWP told Skerrit, “In the interest of national salvation, the Parliamentary Opposition again demands you immediate resignation because of the severe crisis of confidence into which our country has been plunged by your actions and associations with international racketeers, money launderers and fugitives from justice who pose continuing threat to global peace and security.”

But the Prime Minister said he will only be removed by those who vote on election day.

“The only people who can take me out are people who will go and vote on election day and vote for the government and Prime Minister of their choice,” he stated.

The Prime Minister noted that based on the commitment and expressions of the majority of Dominicans, whenever elections are called, “Roosevelt Skerrit and the Labour Party shall be back in office.”