Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has decried what he said is the amount of party politics in Dominica which seems to be permeating every aspect of the Dominican society.

Speaking recently he said Dominicans should be more nationalistic in their discussions on the island.

“I find ladies and gentlemen in this country, it is too much about party politics,” he said. “You go in churches, it’s politics. Now you have people interpreting the bible based on who they support. When our children go to school they are treated based on who the teacher is and who the teacher is supporting.”

He said the same thing happens in government departments and at the hospital.

“You go to a government department, you go to the hospital, people treat you based on who they think you supporting,” he said.

However, Skerrit stated, as Prime Minister, he carries out his function in a manner in which he would like to be treated.

“But I say to people, I always say to people I carry out my functions as Prime Minister of this country and I treat people the way I would like to be treated because no Dominican can tell you, not one Dominican can tell you and I have seen in my office thousands of Dominicans and not one Dominican can tell you that I ever ask them who do you support,” he remarked.

He noted that whenever he sees people, he never asks them of their political affiliation.

“I will ask you where you from, what’s you name, what’s your telephone number,” the Prime Minister stated. “But never have I asked somebody do you support Labour (Dominica Labour Party) or do you support UWP (United Workers Party) and I have helped people who are in need irrespective of who the person is.”

“That is how it should be,” he added.