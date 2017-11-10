[PRESS RELEASE] Restore Dominica Benefit Concert has been postponedPress release - Friday, November 10th, 2017 at 10:12 PM
Restore Dominica regrets to inform all our patrons that after much effort to bring “Exile One” here in
Toronto, to headline this benefit concert, the show has been postponed due to circumstances beyond
our control.
“Exile One” loves their fans and hates to disappoint them, it is for that reason every effort is being made
to reschedule this event in the very near future.
A wholehearted thanks to all the musicians, artists and contributors who have stepped up and been
involved in the organization of the concert to date, we truly recognize the heartfelt support shown in
helping Restore Dominica.
Restore Dominica thanks everyone who has already purchased tickets. Tickets purchased for the event
will be honored on the rescheduled date. In the event ticket holders are unable to attend the rescheduled
date we will provide a full ticket refund at the point of purchase.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
In life everything happens for a reason.