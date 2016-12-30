Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves, has announced that the Argyle International Airport will open on Februar y 14, 2017.

In a radio announcement, he said it is a day all Vincentians were looking forward to.

He said he was going to make the announcement on New Years Day but after social media buzz, he decided to make the date public.

“I know social media was hinting at it and on Wednesday, 28th December I had a meeting with all relevant stakeholders to make sure February 14th is a go,” Gonsalves said.

The EC$729 million (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) airport has missed construction deadlines annually since 2011 and has been a major plank of the 2005, 2010 and 2015 general elections.