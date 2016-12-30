St. Vincent international airport to open February 14Dominica News Online - Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 11:39 AM
Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Ralph Gonsalves, has announced that the Argyle International Airport will open on Februar y 14, 2017.
In a radio announcement, he said it is a day all Vincentians were looking forward to.
He said he was going to make the announcement on New Years Day but after social media buzz, he decided to make the date public.
“I know social media was hinting at it and on Wednesday, 28th December I had a meeting with all relevant stakeholders to make sure February 14th is a go,” Gonsalves said.
The EC$729 million (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) airport has missed construction deadlines annually since 2011 and has been a major plank of the 2005, 2010 and 2015 general elections.
4 Comments
If Skeritt is invited to the opening, it will be interesting to hear what he will be saying to Gonsalves. It is alleged Gonsalves had discouraged Skeritt who wanted to build an international airport in Dominica.
Sorry is not GA but DA.(Dominica)
The UWP while in opposition wrote the U.S.embassy protesting against the U.S.government going to start work on an international airport in GA.in an election year 1990,Mr James said if the U.S.continue, they will be interfering in the local election.
When the UWP took office they were trying to construct an airport in 1999. the DLP made fun of the idea and said Dominica don’t need international airport,True to their words when they took office 2000,the farmers who were compensated for their land and crops,the minister for agriculture asked them to reclaim their land and crops.
In one of the election campaign the DLP brought Ralph Gonsalves on it’s platform and he told us, Dominica does not need an international airport,just renovate Melville Hall Airport,while he was seeking help to build one in St.Vincent.
Who laugh last laugh the best.
Happy new year and remember Christ died in our place,so Y not trust Him now .
Thank you DNO,God bless you 4 the opportunity
Whaoo what a thing this is.
Ralph is the same guy who told Skerrit that Dominica doe snot need an international airport.
Now look who is laughing at who.