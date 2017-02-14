St Vincent opens new multi-million dollar international airportJamaica Observer - Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 2:16 PM
St Vincent and the Grenadines Argyle International Airport was officially opened on Monday evening with a flag-raising ceremony in which Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that the facility is “a symbol, it is a metaphor of what is possible in us.”
“Do not ever allow any people, any nation to impose on us limitations to our imagination,” he told the large crowd that turned out to the opening of the EC$700 million (US$259 million) facility, six years behind schedule.
“Only we, as a self-governing people under God, with our own individual sense of being; only we must impose limitations on ourselves. Any other notion is a colonial one, and it is debilitating and it will hold us back,” said Gonsalves, who in 2005 announced his administration’s plan to build an international airport at Argyle, on the eastern side of the island.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
22 Comments
The size of the Island and the population they can only cater for a plane every three months otherwise the people cannot have a good sleep night or day
yea but he could come Da and say we don’t need one. Our PM believed him, now he indirectly saying skerrit was tricked by him.
Well said Dr.Gonsalves! Let us hope that P.M. Of DA is listening and paying close attention . By the way was he invited for the grand opening.
Alas what about Dominica when are getting our
International airport Some body help us please
But we know that already, that is old news.
Well if St. Vincent selling passports (I’m not sure eh, don’t quote me, it seems to be only DA that in hot water) we can at least see that the money is being put to good use: island improvement. New airport means more jobs, more tourists and all the good stuff.
The only thing we can afford to do is change the name LOL
Dominica is sooooo flipping backward. Planes should land in Skerrit’s yard, it’s much bigger than Melville Hall/Douglas Charles/the Little airport/ The building you get to by traveling through the whole island to catch a liat flight that 10 hours late/the place where flying to Guadeloupe is closer than driving to.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH: To ease up the frustration
Where would we have been if Skerrit and his administration weren’t so opportunistic ? We have so many resources that can be put to great use to build the country besides just the CBI. Even money from the CBI could have been invested in the idea of structuring an international airport but no, they cared so much about their personal indulgent that they forgot that such (international airport, better roads, more development and care of our natural resources, trails etc) developments in the country can bring in so much more revenue… Smh.
Even SVG, a country that does not participate in the million dollar CBI program has completed an international airport. That should say much.
God bless our country. We will get there!!!
Vision , bold and fareless leadership and granite determination to get things done that is Dr Ralph Gonsalves Bsc, Msc, Phd. Congratulations my friend and comrade! You took a principled stand on the sale of citizenship for which History will hold you proud!
LOL, he said; “Only we, as a self-governing people under God, with our own individual sense of being;” self governing – under God, own individual sense of being…? these politicians have a way with words, papa! Congrats anyway, you guys left Dominica in the dust by far!
Please take note of what Ralph said. “Do not ever allow any people, any nation to impose on us limitations to our imagination,” he told the large crowd that turned out to the opening of the EC$700 million (US$259 million) facility, six years behind schedule.
“Only we, as a self-governing people under God, with our own individual sense of being; only we must impose limitations on ourselves. Any other notion is a colonial one, and it is debilitating and it will hold us back,”
But he told Dominicans they did not need an international airport, and the powers that be listened to him.
GONZIE I salute you you a leader for your people . The question is why Dominica do not have an international airport ? I will answer my question, it is because the dlp govt. is lazy, lacking ambition and foresight.
Is this the SAME Dr Ralph who came to Da and campaigned for the ruling party and told us that Da does not need an international airport?
How can we take politicians seriously?
WELL DONE GONZALES..HOPE SKERRIT READS THAT!!!Thanks for fooling him.He is an accomplished id………Those lazy inept,LYING scarecrows of HURRICANE DLP are more concerned about selling passports to crooks and criminals of this world.And St Vincent has no CBI programme..Gonzales said once he is PM no CBI for St Vincent..The DLP gang in an obscure,intransparent manner forced CBS60 minutes to say “the sale of diplomatic passports is not part of the CBI,but it takes place in Dominica,(UNDER THE TABLE)which has the most impressive corps of dodgy diplomats””..Was Monfared hiding at More Daniel while he was wanted by Iran?Does Monfared still have assets on island that Iran may be interested in?We are the least of the apostles but Skerrit had his fools clapping to celebrate night landing..In fact he did not go on the plane.He went to hide.Same for the CBS60minutes programme.A doggone This DLP government the world should know is a total failure and embarrassment to the Commonwealth…
interesting. Ralph came to Dominica to tell Roosevelt Skerrit and Dominicans that Dominica does not need an international airport. Ignorant Laborites cheered. SKerrit then said during election campaign that he has an airport in his briefcase the laborites cheered. Now CBI cant pay for airport they cheering. mi moon sort
DUMMYNICANS learn this was done with the help of VENEZUELA AND CUBA.
THIS WAS NOT DONE BY AMERICA.
I love this statement made by the st.vincent PM “Do not ever allow any people, any nation to impose on us limitations to our imagination”
ROOSEVELT SKERITT JAH GUIDE YOU. Your big dreams for us and your willingness to take the risk will no doubt give us one like that or Better. Jah guide our windward compadres.
Well done Dr. Gonsalves, even with the delay!! We here in Dominica, on the other hand, think it is a good thing for Dominica when LIAT terminates flights from Guadeloupe to Dominica and vice versa.
HOTEP!
Dominica is now the only OECS country without an international airport, a bunch of losers voting misery every five years. Laybaaaaaaa Sot Zor Sot
I hope LIAT & Winair can fill all these new hotels the PM is planning to build
U mean Ralph did this without passport money?..like hmmm!!?..You go SVG!!.. Congratulations!
Wish my nationality was St.Vincent or something else… Everybody else in the world Actually has something to be proud about except Dominicans.
Sadly enough, at a time when Jacob is opening new airport in St. Vincent to help his nations employment and economy, Esau, the birthright / passport seller, is under heavy manners for selling passports to crooks and criminals all over the world. Esau why did you sell your Birthright boy? For a bowl of soup? No wonder you building toilets all over to poopoo that bowl of soul.
Scripture reading of the day: Genesis 25:29-34King James Version (KJV)
29 And Jacob sod pottage: and Esau came from the field, and he was faint:
30 And Esau said to Jacob, Feed me, I pray thee, with that same red pottage; for I am faint: therefore was his name called Edom.
31 And Jacob said, Sell me this day thy birthright.
32 And Esau said, Behold, I am at the point to die: and what profit shall this birthright do to me?
33 And Jacob said, Swear to me this day; and he sware unto him: and he sold his birthright unto Jacob.
Quote of the day: If not CBI, then what