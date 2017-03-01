Lent begins with Ash WednesdayDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 at 12:35 PM
Today the season of Lent begins with the observance of Ash Wednesday in the Catholic Church and many other traditional Christian denominations.
Lent lasts for six and a half weeks and during that time the Church remembers the forty days Jesus spent in the desert fasting, praying and preparing for his ministry.
The Church now spends this forty days fasting, praying and giving alms in preparation for the most important celebration of the Christian liturgical year, EASTER.
The Lenten season is a time set aside time for reflection on Jesus Christ – his suffering and his sacrifice, his life, death, burial and resurrection
Fasting is a discipline practiced by Christians from the inception of the faith to deepen their level of intimacy with God. Through fasting Christians believe they worship God by earnestly seeking Him more than worldly pleasures.
When Christians say no to their fleshly appetites they believe their hunger for God grows, and they get to taste His presence. (James 4:8; Luke 14:18-20; Mark 4:19).
Ash Wednesday got its name from the ash placed on the forehead of believers as the season of Lent begins.
The practice is common throughout much of Christianity but is celebrated mainly by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, and Methodists.
The use of ash to goes back to ancient time and was used to express mourning. The practice is common in the Old Testament where sprinkling oneself with ash was a way of expressing sorrow for sins and faults.
The prophet Jeremiah, for example, calls for repentance this way: “O daughter of my people, gird on sackcloth, roll in the ashes” (Jeremiah 6:26).
The prophet Daniel pleaded for God to rescue Israel with sackcloth and ashes as a sign of Israel’s repentance: “I turned to the Lord God, pleading in earnest prayer, with fasting, sackcloth and ashes” (Daniel 9:3).
Perhaps the best known example of repentance in the Old Testament also involves ashes. When the prophet Jonah finally obeyed God’s command and preached in the great city of Nineveh, his preaching was amazingly effective. Word of his message was carried to the king of Nineveh. “When the news reached the king of Nineveh, he rose from his throne, laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in the ashes” (Jonah 3:6).
In the New Testament, Jesus also refers to the use of sackcloth and ashes as signs of repentance: “Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the mighty deeds done in your midst had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would long ago have repented in sackcloth and ashes” (Mathew 11:21, Luke 10:13).
Ash Wednesday began appearing in Christian writings around the 8th century. In those early days the ash was sprinkled on the head of the penitent person as opposed to being anointed on the forehead, as it is done today.
Ash Wednesday, like the season of Lent, is never mentioned in Scripture and is not commanded by God. Christians are free to either observe or not observe it. It also should be obvious that the imposition of ashes, like similar external practices, are meaningless, even hypocritical, unless there is a corresponding inner repentance and change of behavior. This is made clear in Isaiah 58:5-7 when God said:
“Is this the kind of fast I have chosen, only a day for a man to humble himself? Is it only for bowing one’s head like a reed and for lying on sackcloth and ashes ? Is that what you call a fast, a day acceptable to the LORD? Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke? Is it not to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter– when you see the naked, to clothe him, and not to turn away from your own flesh and blood?”
However, the Church recommends the observance of Ash Wednesday and Lent as a grand opportunity for repentance and spiritual renewal.
Oh, what a tangled web the Roman Catholic liars weave when the try to deceive!
Here is the deceiver of Satan they try to use ” the Catholic Church and many other traditional Christian denominations.” You see the devil have a way of making things look normal as the try to do here. When they say other Christian denominations are observing Lent, that is a lie they hope none Catholics will believe and follow their stupid tradition.
I would like the author of that pile of garbage, and lies to respond to me personally and tell me what other religion denomination on this planet puts ashes on their head in observance of what the call lent. They cant because its all a lie! The tools of Satan who keep writing this crap every year by now should realize God has more people in Dominica, than Satan, and the Roman catholic influence on the…
Finally:
The tools of Satan who keep writing this crap every year by now should realize God has more people in Dominica, than Satan; and the Roman catholic influence on the country has long made it way into hell! The Roman Catholic church in Dominica is hard at work doing its best to keep Dominicans in economic and mental slavery!
The Roman Catholic propped up and condone slavery for more than four hundred years, and used scriptures to do so. It is sad that there are ignorant people in Dominica still putting burnt coal ashes on their heads, and carrying home a bottle of dirty water believing it is holy, some of them drinks it believing it will have some sort of effect on their body and life.
And nobody can doubt that because I indulged in that when as a little boy who went to Catholic Church!
Great article! I always heard about Ash Wednesday and Lent but did not quite understand it. Thanks for the edification!
There is no mention of Lent nor Ash Wednesday in the New Testament. This is not something that was mandated by either Christ nor his apostles.
It is always good to pray. Fasting is a voluntary exercise between Christians and the Lord. Fasting increases the prayer power of the believer. It helps us let go of worldly enjoyments and draw closer to God. It does not save us. It is an exercise for those who are already saved.
It should be understood that fasting does not contribute towards our salvation because *For by grace are
ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works lest any man should boast.* (Ephesians 2:8,9) We are saved by believing that the Lord Jesus died for our sins and rose again
It is by BELIEVING that what He did for us on the cross puts our sins away that we RECEIVE Him as our Savior. Read 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, and Romans 1:16
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Mr. Hill look at what the Roman Catholics have done in order to deceive those people who has no concept as to what is written in the Bible, and thus saith the Lord!
That in the quote is a lie hatched in hell! I have been many places in the world, and have yet to find any other religion besides Roman Catholic indulging in that pagan satanic belief! In India there are certain tribes of people who uses some sort of coloring on their foreheads.
However it is not burnt coal ash, and the tradition has nothing to do with ash Wednesday or religion. Let me tell you this; when I was a little boy, the priest in my village of Wesley objected to us participating in carnival, because they claim when they were looking for Jesus to crucify him, they found him in carnival you know!
Lent is a word coined in Rome, it the philosophy of a man who…
another pagan feast
https://rcg.org/articles/ttmol.html
Pagans do everything we do. So figure it out.
Here is something for you to meditate on and change:
Exekiel 9:4 – Pass through the city (through Jerusalem) and mark an X on the foreheads of those who moan and groan of all the abominations that are practiced within it
.Exekiel 9:5 – To the others, I heard him say, Pass through the city and strike Do not look on them with pity nor show any mercy. Old men, youths and maidens, women and children – wipe them out. But do not touch any marked with the X.
Luke 18:8 -Our Lord Jesus Christ said: . . . But when the Son of Man comes, will He find faith on earth?
Those without faith and who die without faith, they are some of the remnant St. Paul spoke of. Some have interpreted it otherwise.
St. Paul said, we will reign with Christ, if in fact we suffer with him.
Ya ! After all the mass is the other mass & ashes hahahhhahah tickle me
back to bz ness as usual. Time to start dealing with the corruption anew .
All the hypocrites went for ashes.
I have thought, if it were not for Our Lord Jesus Christ, Our Almighty Father would strike the earth already. Who knows how soon?
If you know what is contained in the Old Testament, Our Almighty Father did not hesitate to punish the people who committed abomination. One of it was Sodom and Gomorrah.
In those days no one dared blaspheme God. If they did he would strike them down immediately. Today, some of you are too free with your mouths. If you continue in that state, one day you will pay for it and soon enough. God is patient!
The Holy Mass is Our Lord’s Life, Passion, Crucifixion, Death and Resurrection – On the night before he was betrayed/died, he took bread and wine, prayed to His (Our) Heavenly Father, blest it and gave it to his disciples, saying, “Do this in memory of Me.”
It is in the Holy Bible. Be careful God and His Church are not mocked.
Some of you Dominicans were respectful people. Today, types as you are not. Woe to you!
If you are a Christian or was once a practicing Christian, you should know that you should not judge lest you be judged two-fold. Be careful your mouth and words do not condemn you.
Our Lord said: “By your words you will be acquitted and by your words you will be condemned.” It depends what you state, pro and con.
Go and study especially the New Testament commencing with the Gospel of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
If you can get the book, The Treasures Of The Mass, read it. It is one of the books which is self-explanatory why Christian Catholics celebrate the Holy Mass, primarily giving Our Almighty Father honor and praise for sending His Blessed Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ to earth for us.
Graces and blessings abound for those who do.
At least those who continue to practice their Catholic Faith are a step ahead of people as you.
If you do not, what will it be for you on that inevitable day when you stand before God for your eternal judgment?
“Fasting is a discipline practiced by Christians from the inception of the faith to deepen their level of intimacy with God. Through fasting Christians believe they worship God by earnestly seeking Him more than worldly pleasures”. News Article
Okay that statement above is factual; that is what God wants with His people; it is an “intimate” or “personal” relationship with Him–that is what Christianity is all about. It is a “Love” relationship; the reason the term “Heart” and “Love” is so frequently mentioned in the Bible.
So then a person who enters this relationship with God, should grow deeper and deeper in “Love with God” until it is good and clear that he or she has completely died to the flesh and its demand to the pleasures of the world.
The apostle Paul advised to the Church of Galati @Galatians 5: 16 “I say then: Walk in the Spirit, and you will not fulfil the lust of the flesh”–that is the effect of fasting and praying.
“However, the Church recommends the observance of Ash Wednesday and Lent as a grand opportunity for repentance and spiritual renewal”.–News article
So since fasting and praying brings the effect of thriving in a “Love relationship” with God, I question why does the Church refer to it as a “Spiritual renewal”?
When the Spirit is born, it should continue in growth, as the mind goes into a renewal process right into complete “transformation” of the flesh, which must die to its passion and worldly lust.
So then Ash Wednesday and Lent would have no effect, in that the person or persons go right back into his or her original condition of self–pertaining to attitude and conduct–right after that 40 days.
The Spirit is the Life of Love in us, it signifies our “New birth” it cannot die, not if we continue to remain steadfast in faith and to obey the commands from conscience, where God connects to us, by His Holy Spirit.
When a person is born of the Spirit, Self within must go into Spiritual growth –regeneration will be needed quite frequently, that is the reason we need to fast, pray, and most of all, to remain in the Word of God–the Message of Life in the Holy Bible. Or else we remain a baby spirit
That practice must continue day in and day out, not just for a few weeks, as we here from God Himself in the Scripture above: “Is this the kind of fast I have chosen, only a day for a man to humble himself? Is it only for bowing one’s head like a reed and for lying on sackcloth and ashes ? Is that what you call a fast, a day acceptable to the LORD?
As it may seem that Ash Wednesday and Lent may not be an ordinance from God –no wonder it is not in the Bible. It may be part of the commandment of men–the things of “Religion”–which God detests.
However to each his own, everyone is accountable to God at the Judgment Seat–His Will be done.
Graceful and Wise …
I thought this was an excellent article and I appreciate your comment.
I liked that the writer said the inner repentance is necessary or the outward ritual is meaningless. (My words.)
The problem I have is that (1) so many who follow the practice of Lent are only giving up things they should not be doing anyway. Many of the things they *sacrifice* for Lent are things born again believers
(evangelical Christians do not do. Period!) (2) Unfortunately, I am afraid most of them think all this along with their fasting contributes in some way to their salvation. The Bible tells us we are not saved by our works, not even by religious works (Ephesians 2:8,9). We are saved by believing in (trusting) the shed blood of Christ ALONE to put our sins away and give us eternal life. I encourage them to read Isaiah 53:5,6 along with Romans 5:6-8, John 3:16, John 3:36. and Ephesians 2:8,9.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
@ I will not use your pretty name that is so usually empty in essence. Anyways you used Galatians 5:16 to display your stupidity and you all’s ability to use God’s holy word to justify anything. As a student of the bible, Galatians 5:16 DOES NOT imply “walk in the spirit” as something seasonal, a day after we willfully behaved like the devil. FYI a few verses later, in chapter 6, the Apostle also says
7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked Gal. 6:7
You realize now those Christians cannot keep open air meetings? Have you ever wondered why they stopped? Well folks, is because they NO LONGER can attack us (the catholic church), so they cannot go outside. We are ALL the same thanks to the god of Dominica, Skerrit.
What do you mean? It is unloving and disrespectful to attack the religion of others. Do you see the Catholic Church doing that?
As some keep saying it is in the Bible, is it anywhere in the Bible that it states to attack the Catholic Church, Its Dogmas and religious practice?
Those who formed their churches for whatever reason, God knows them and why. He did not send them to attack the Catholic Church. If they are evangelists, their business is to preach the Word of God. They interpret the teaching in the Holy Bible according to their warped minds They will do well to put on sackcloth and ashes, repent with prayer, penance and sacrifice as a means of appeasing God.
One day you enemies and persecutors of the Catholic Church will get just what you deserve from no other but God.. God is patient.
Watch how you live and age. It may not be gracefully for what goes around comes around and two-fold. People get just what they deserve in time.
That is a stupid comment; not surprising because you do not even know how to write a sentence. Nevertheless you might understand the Roman Catholic religion is taking many of you down into hell, because rather than following, and worshiping according to the word of God in the Bible.
You follow after some so called priest, and some man who calls himself pope “papa.” All of those you are following and talking crap can’t do any thing about you because you are catholic is simply hogwash!
It is not about religion, it is about the word of God, those sinful men you are following will take you down into hell. Think about how many of them are homosexuals masquerading priest; and that’s all I’ll say about that!
As we continue to enjoy the marriage of Religion and Politics, I would not be at all surprised to see churches like, The Pentecostal church, Baptist Church, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Gospel Mission Church, Christian Union Church and others, partner with the Catholic church in their observance of Ash Wednesday and the entire season of lent.
As we know now, done are the days when the churches were united around Christ and His principles for godly living, but rather in Dominica in particular today where unity is based on the lies of Roosevelt Skerrit. No wonder today the Christians cannot criticize us on issues like Right and wrong living because we all doing the same things. They can’t judge us on alcohol because all of us drinking our stuff and getting drunk; they can’t judge us about adultery and fornication because we all doing it the same way. Right now the only thing that seperates us is our partisan color, thanks to THE god of Dominica
How many churches are united around Christ? They are not one in the Spirit.
Our Lord Jesus Christ did not establish all those churches, approximately 100,000. How can those churches be united?
Some of you lack godly enlightenment. You do not even think that Our Lord would never leave this mess of those different churches on earth. FOR GOD’S SAKE! HE IS GOD, THE PRINCE OF PEACE! Think!
He said, “My peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. . .” Should this not tell you something about Him and His Catholic Church, that He established One Church?
When He said to Peter, “. . . I will build My Church.” He did not speak of all those churches.
All the other churches have caused division, disunity, lack of love, peace and animosity. Use your head. If you were not of another church you would not have made those comments.
Our Lord established One Church on earth. It is The One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. Pray to God for this enlightenment.
Do you know how the other churches came about? They commenced with Martin Luther, Henry VIII and Calvin. Then others thought they could also open their own churches.
At first the Missionaries went around preaching the Word of God.
The Church authorities named the Church, Catholic which means Universal since those ancient days.
Our Lord prayed in the Garden that all might be one. You talk of unity? It is far from that.
Today, people formed their own churches and try to make others believe that they are the one true church and they go by the Bible. If only they interpreted the Holy Bible as they should.
Some were Catholics who allowed Satan to place divisions in the world. This is the cause of the various churches. One day it will be revealed to you and those others.
In every Catholic Church throughout the world, The Holy Mass is celebrated. If Catholics travel in any part of the world, whether the Mass is celebrated in another language, they can follow it.
Maybe I’m getting more cynical as I get older and read more but I see this Christianity stuff as seasoning for slaves.
White Jesus brought wickedness, death and suffering to my ancestors from the very same people who introduced him and supposedly believed in him. He is their God not mine. There is too much make believe, too much explanation and acceptance of obvious lies and then even more lies to support keeping my people in mental captivity.
All the priests know that the image of Christ (Cesare Borgia) is a lie but it is what we are given to worship. We all make excuses to accept something that is detrimental to us and keeps us in a state of awe to white society.
You are understanding truth even if it is not the accepted norm. With or without religion, trees will grow, animals will feed and life on earth will continue. If people were born with a mind capable to think as strong as a 28 year old brain, the followers of Christianity would be low but we all had to be children first. I don’t oppose religion because it does what all eras in the past have attempted to do which is lessen the animal instinct of humans and give moral value. For that I am happy. But many are also very limited in their thinking and never connect to their true selves.
Jon Jones, that’s what I am talking about. One day, our people’s eyes will be opened to reality and truth.
UNAPOLOGETIC
How sad for you. Your words came straight from the Jaws of Hell. Be careful, you will join them when you die forever, where there will wailing and gnashing of teeth and suffering forever.
The Priests are not liars. You are the liar influenced by Satan, the deceiver, detractor and destroyer of souls.
Recognizing God as Creator and Ruler of the world, worshiping Him, attending Church is by no means detrimental to anyone. Those who practice the Faith as they should are happy people.
I suppose you do not want to conform to the Holy Will of God. You prefer living your life in whatever manner. I hope you will not be taken by surprise, a sudden death and live to regret it.
The Catholic Church prays for everyone, all Its enemies, the enemies of God as you, atheist that God might grace you with the spirit of enlightenment before you die; otherwise, woe to you forever and ever.
An Athiest’s Desperate Dying Prayer
O God, if there is a God, have mercy on my soul, if I have a soul.
(1) We do not preach or teach that Jesus was (is) white. No mention is made of His color in our worship. In fact I never thought of it until a black lady said to me *Jesus was black you know.* I replied *Is that right?*
(2) I am not aware of any evidence either way and rarely think of it.
(3) Honestly, it would not make one iota of difference to me if it was proven someday that Jesus was a black man. He was God Almighty in the flesh. He is my Lord and Savior. Glory to God! Oh, how I love Him!
He gave His life for me on an old rugged cross. Today I am redeemed by His precious blood.
It breaks my heart to learn of black people who would rather go to hell than trust a white Jesus. This is so very, very sad. Who said Jesus was white? Not this evangelist because I don\’t know. It is so NOT important the Bible does not even mention His color. If it mattered do you not think the scriptures would make some reference to it?
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.