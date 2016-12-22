The Dominica Cycling Association (DCA) will host its final race of the year on Monday, December 26, 2016, DCA President, Ronald Charles, has announced.

In an interview with Dominica News Online, on Thursday, Charles described the route of the race, which will begin at 2:00 pm on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, in Roseau.

“The race starts in Roseau, Bay Front, to Layou and back. This time around, the race will have a little twist to it,” he explained. “So, on the way back, the cyclists approaching Roseau, near the NAGICO Insurance building would be going up to Goodwill, and then going down the back road to go at the back of the stadium, and then the home run to the stadium passing at the front of the police station.”

Charles stated that the race is open to adults and juniors with either mountain or professional (racer) bikes.

While the DCA is working with the Police to ensure a secure route, Charles asked that all motorists be mindful and exercise caution.

“We are looking forward to a wonderful race…” he said. “We are taking this opportunity to advise all motorists that the race will be on from two in the afternoon, so look out for the cyclists.”

The DCA President asked that all who plan to partake in the event have the necessary gear, and are registered by 12:00pm on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Interested persons may register by contacting the DCA at 276-2421, or by visiting the office of Ronald Charles & Associates on Cross Street, in Roseau.

Meantime, Charles stated that the DCA hopes to raise awareness for cycling as a serious sport, and said that the association has planned several activities for the upcoming year.

Among these activities will be a training workshop facilitated by President of the Caribbean Cycling Federation, Trevor Bailey.

“He will be visiting us sometime in March, and we will have a seven-day training program, and that will incorporate education, coaching, how to ride… and some of the fundamental techniques as it relates to the International Cycling Federation,” Charles divulged.

He also revealed that Dominica will host the OECS Cycling Competition, in November 2017.