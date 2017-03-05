New football coach for DominicaDominica News Online - Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at 1:42 PM
The Dominica Football Association (DFA) has announced a new football coach in the person of a Trinidadian, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo, a qualified certified coach who has coached many different teams.
President of the DFA, Glen Etienne, said that they had done a rigorous search for a new coach after the resignation of Shane Marshall over nine months ago.
“We have been searching for a while and we got request from all over, even from Zimbabwe. That is to show you how it has been for us and now that we have found Latchoo, we are confident that within the next 18 months or so he will prove to be what we have been looking for,” Etienne said.
Latchoo’s first order of business, is to prepare the team for the Windward Islands Football tournament scheduled for May 2017.
“I am happy to be working with the DFA and I have been made welcome and already fells at home…I will be looking at all the players, see what they have to offer and then take it from there,” he said.
Latchoo who has coached the T&T Women’s football team, has also trained Dominica’s national footballer Julian Wade who is playing pro league in Trinidad. He also stated that he did many courses with Jerome Bardouille who is the Technical Director of the DFA. Bardouille is a qualified licence football coach in Dominica and in CONCACAF.
9 Comments
Hopefully the first order of business will be a thorough evaluations of the players chosen and a look back at some who were borderline and probably a new look at the selection process. Next, a change of mentality and a total revamp of the conditioning programs for the national team. Best wishes to Lactchoo and to the DFA.
Awesome. Hopefully the players and coaching staff and work together flawlessly.
Now there is a new coach in place i as a former player and national player would like to see more international football played among our player and international friendly as well. that what lacking in our football know one out there knows us and what we have because we not playing enough football and add 4 round to our top level not 2 it not enough.
Excellent idea . I wish him the very best and hopes that he sticks around for a while .
Dominica needs new people in place in a lot of areas if we are going to succeed as a nation. First we need a new president that is not partisan; then we need a new prime Minister that will not be about personal gain at all cost and hell with others. We need a new Police commissioner and not a toy that politicians can use to do their bidding, like the two last ones. We need a new ministers that can indeed manage their ministries that will in return foster growth. That means the likes of Ricky Brumant must be replaced from the top. We need a new cricket president to replace the failed Emmanuel Nathan. We need a new person in charge of our election and not that Burton guy that is there managing Skerrit’s campaign. We need to New SC to replace Tony and Lawrence to ensure our Constitution is in tact, and yes we need a new government all together. Dominica as is now is sure to fail if not a complete disaster
I meant we need two new senior counsels that will respect and value our conversation and we need new ministers with a vision for growth. If that is taken care of the likes of Ricky Brumant must be replaced with people that can help the vision of growth and prosperity
I know that T&T made it to the world cup,but their standard of play was laughable.Why can’t the football association get some European coach to come and teach the fundamentals of great football to players and coaches in Dominica,thus starting an era of football dominance by Dominica
What’s wrong with all the talented guys we got home, why do you all got to give the job to someone from out of the DA all the time shake up and have some sense.
Nine years to come up with a women’s coach? The coach looks overwieght.