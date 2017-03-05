The Dominica Football Association (DFA) has announced a new football coach in the person of a Trinidadian, Rajesh Joseph Latchoo, a qualified certified coach who has coached many different teams.

President of the DFA, Glen Etienne, said that they had done a rigorous search for a new coach after the resignation of Shane Marshall over nine months ago.

“We have been searching for a while and we got request from all over, even from Zimbabwe. That is to show you how it has been for us and now that we have found Latchoo, we are confident that within the next 18 months or so he will prove to be what we have been looking for,” Etienne said.

Latchoo’s first order of business, is to prepare the team for the Windward Islands Football tournament scheduled for May 2017.

“I am happy to be working with the DFA and I have been made welcome and already fells at home…I will be looking at all the players, see what they have to offer and then take it from there,” he said.

Latchoo who has coached the T&T Women’s football team, has also trained Dominica’s national footballer Julian Wade who is playing pro league in Trinidad. He also stated that he did many courses with Jerome Bardouille who is the Technical Director of the DFA. Bardouille is a qualified licence football coach in Dominica and in CONCACAF.