Team Dominica robbed at gunpoint in St. LuciaSt. Lucia News Online - Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 10:45 AM
Reports coming out of St. Lucia indicate that the Dominican netball team was robbed shortly after arriving in that country on Friday afternoon to participate in a friendly netball competition.
St. Lucia News Online is reporting that the incident occurred just after the team had eaten at KFC in Castries and were returning to a guest house.
It’s unfortunate that happen but good learning opportunity. Opt for card rather than cash were possible. Glad that no one was injured
Any comment from the PM and Opposition Leader about what has happened in St Lucia against the netball team.
that woman have no idea what is happening in this sick world.NO one would give me that amount of money to carry overseas. the sport division should have given her a bank card with the amount of money. First of all your life is in danger.
representing a country and they are travelling with cash. How many receipts can you hod and bring back for accounting.
Very unfortunate, but still count your blessings, the money is gone, but you are still alive. Hope the police apprehend the criminals, and you all can at least recover the travel documents.
That’s a flax on the organization for allowing a person to walk with all this cash. Is there travellers cheques or a credit card. Shame on the organization.
But it’s CBI monies easy come easy go no waist.
$10,000.00 in cash? I thought there was a minimum that you are allowed to carry, since you are going to be stopped by customs officers. How did the person know they had money? “give me the money” All set up from the point of entry.
Last time I see Lucia was 2011!! AM A CDPF COP AND IF I HAVE TO GO ST.LUCIA IS 3 TOO 4 DAYS NOT A WEEK I WOULD STAY FOR! AND I WOULD HAVE A WEAPON ON ME. 1ST TIME I WENT LUCIA I WAS IN THE BAD AREA’S GAVE YARD NXT ONE BELOW THE PRISON SERVICE.
Stealing from us is a very good sign. I remember when we had nothing worth taking.
Many of these crimes are guys whom are deported,the government needs to put a system in place to get these guys fingerprinted and report to the police weekly.this will help solve these crimes.
No wonder why Dominica is the way it is right now, after reading some of these statements posted on here, some of my people are truly Dom-In-A-Can. Nobody deserves to get robbed regardless of how much money they carry. You are pretty much giving the thieves right. To say it would not have happened in Dominica is just as dumb, these sort of things happens everywhere. And 1grand is not a lot considering it’s the entire team
And that is the reason why I do not walk around with more than about $100 in my wallet, even when I travel to a foreign country.
I can understand the chaperon carrying that amount of cash if she was the custodian of the team’s money. But it is never advisable to carry that kind of CASH in one’s possession. I use my credit card most of the time, and on occasion, I go to a bank for some local currency. Cash is not my thing.
Girls! you all look magnificent and so beautiful, Had I seen you all before the robber, I would have been the one they looking for. I wish you all success and be strong in time like these. The team Leader must be replaced forthwith. Talk about level of ignorance
Robbed of 10 grand? why are you walking around st Lucia with 10 grand on you, scratch that why did you travel with 10 grand on you. I don’t even walk around my house with 10 gran.
If you say as soon as you travel you went KFC ( which is dumb you know you were traveling…eat) , secure that money first, that is not $100. Most those robbers should have gotten is $200 and your debit card. !0 grand? If i see you pull out 10,000 to take 100 to pay for KFC I would rob you.. and I not even a savage…muchless.
They should not have been robbed , of course but why would someone in that position walk around with $10,00 in cash? Haven’t they heard of credit cards? Man this is 2017!
Guess you never travelled with a group. Ever heard of DA sports teams given credit or debit cards to travel? Really? And had she left it at the Guest House and it was stolen , everyone would ask why didn’t she walk with it.
That little island called st. Lucia needs a lot of prayers. The crime rate is much too high. I hope the Government compensate them fully. really bad for St. Lucia. That would have never happened if they were in Dominica.
Oh yeh. You forgot about the Australian cricketers who were robbed in the middle of Roseau a few years ago. Sometimes you guys provide us with some insight into who you are by the level of ignorance you display on these pages. Do some research before you make such utterances, bet you are one of those who describe the nature island as having 365 rivers, yeah sure. the world is square also!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Robbery happens anywhere!
People get robbed in D/ca?!
BS. Touridt getting robbed regulsrly in Dominica.
i have read the article and am dumbfounded. why are you walking around with 10000 dollars in cash.while i am happy that no one got injured. you should take note and take proactive step for your next travel arrangement.