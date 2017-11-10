St Vincent’s Prime Minister reallocates portfoliosAgency for Public Information - Friday, November 10th, 2017 at 6:20 PM
Kingstown-St. Vincent and the Grenadines, November 10 th , 2017: Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Friday November 10 th announced changes to the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Hon. Camillo Gonsalves is now the Finance Minister; he will also continue as Minister of Economic Planning and Sustainable Development.
Hon. Saboto Caesar will add the portfolios of Industry, Labour and Bureau of Standards to his existing portfolio as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Rural Transformation.
Minister of Transport, Works, Urban Development and Local Government, Senator Hon. Julian
Francis will take on the further responsibility of Postal Services.
While, Minister of Education, Reconciliation and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon. St. Clair Prince will take on the added responsibility for Information, to include the Agency for Public Information and the National Broadcasting Corporation.
Prime Minister Gonsalves will continue as Minister of National Security, Air and Sea Port Development, Immigration and Legal Affairs.
The changes to the Cabinet took effect from Friday November 10 th .
Prime Minister Gonsalves will outline further details of this and other national issues at a Press
Conference on Monday November 13 th at Cabinet Room beginning at 10:00 am.
2 Comments
It hurts but we can see that Hon. Ralph Gonsalves is a wise thinker like Jacob and always thinks of tomorrow, while Roosevelt Skerrit is a greedy, selfish, and short sighted person who always thinks of himself and how he can help himself now, just as Esau, who sold his birthright to Jacob for a bowl of soup, so he could satisfy himself now and to hell with others and tomorrow. Mr. Gonsalves always seems to be on the right track while Skerrit is constantly crying from his old seeds of corruption. 1. Ralph told Skerrit DA does not need international airport and tricked Skerrit into rejecting it. Just last week STV was boasting of air arrival that has increased since the airport while Skerrit has his ministers fighting to serve ration. 2. Ralph said No to sale of STV passport; Skerrit said if not passport then what? 3. Ralph says reduce and reallocate portfolios; Skerrit said increase ministers & portfolios by making even potential candidates minister of UN food distribution
Why this sudden reallocation of portfolios? Does that make his cabinet smaller or larger? Did any of the category 5 hurricane destroy St. Vincent and the Grenadines and as a result PM Gonsalves had to make these changes to his cabinet? Or as a friend of Prime Minister Skerrit, though he tricked Skerrit to get the international airport, is he trying to tell his friend that with the destruction of Maria that put Dominica very flat and will be in need of help for many years that he should reduce his cabinet from 18 to about 7, so international donors could see he is serious about rebuilding Dominica and needs help? Whatever the case maybe, PM Skerrit should learn from what Gonsalves is trying to say to him because we all saw how he, like Jacob tricked Esau, tricked Skerrit with the international airport and ran to St. Vincent with it. Since that time St. Vincent is enjoying the blessings and financial prosperity, while Dominica is being hit by hurricanes as though we are under a curse