DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Bryson Joseph Louis

WE ANNOUNCE THE DEATH OF THE LATE BRYSON JOSEPH LOUIS OF SALISBURY, AGE 96 YEARS. HE PASSED AWAY ON JANUARY 23, 2022. HE SERVED AS THE FIRST PARLIAMENTARY REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SALISBURY CONSTITUENCY FROM 1975 TO 1979.

HE IS SURVIVED BY :

SISTERS : GERTRUDE, CAROLINA, VERNETTE, FLORENTINE,

ALEXIA, AND MAYMA.

BROTHERS : FITZ, MAC NAIZE, AND MAC KERYL.

BROTHER IN-LAW: RENICLE ALEXANDER

CARETAKER : NANCY ANDREW, PATRICK SMITH, AND MYRTLE MASSICOT.

MANY NIECES AND NEPHEWS INCLUDING : NAOMI, KENDRA, SHERNIE, EURELTA, JULIE, SARAH, SKENITH, KEN, LENARY, AND DANIEL MASSICOT.

CLOSE FRIENDS : GITTENS, LECIOUS, VERA, FANNALIE, AND HONOURABLE HECTOR JOHN.

MANY OTHER RELATIVES AND FRIENDS, INCLUDING THE LOUIS, BRUNO, AND MASSICOT FAMILIES OF SALISBURY. THE BODY OF THE LATE BRYSON JOSEPH LOUIS WILL BE TRANSPORTED TO THE ST. THERESA ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH IN SALISBURY ON FRIDAY, 11TH FEBRUARY, 2022 FOR VIEWING FROM 2:30 P.M.

THE OFFICIAL FUNERAL SERVICE BEGINS AT 3:00 P.M. FOLLOWED BY INTERMENT AT THE ST. THERESA ROMAN CATHOLIC CEMETERY.