VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Risk and Compliance Officer – National Cooperative Credit Union

NATIONAL COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION LTD VACANCY NOTICE

RISK AND COMPLIANCE MANAGER

The National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) invites applications from suitably qualified applicants to fill the vacant position of Risk & Compliance Manager – Head Office, NCCU Ltd.

(A) The Risk & Compliance Manager will be required to:

RISK

Responsible for:

coordinating across all business lines to assist in identifying, monitoring, and reporting risks taken throughout the NCCU Ltd. assessing and identifying risks that could impede the reputation, safety, security, or financial success of the NCCU Ltd.

Administering and managing the NCCU Ltd’s risk management programme including but not limited to regulatory compliance programme, risk identification and evaluation, claims management, security, worker’s compensation, safety programme and safety training, corporate governance, information security, loss prevention; insurance; business continuity and operational and internal audit programmes. Monitors and reports on adherence to, and consistency with strategic initiatives and with Board approved risk appetite.

COMPLIANCE ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable legislation, inclusive of,

but not limited to:

(i) the Cooperative Societies Act, No. 02 of 2011 Regulations No. 26 of 2001,

(ii) the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism Act No. 3 of 2003,

(iii) By-Laws and Policies of the NCCU Ltd.

(iv) Money Laundering (Prevention) Act and Regulations,

b) Coordinates the NCCU Ltd’s accreditation process c) Provide training for Officers [Board of Directors, Supervisory & Compliance

and Credit Committees] and employees of the NCCU Ltd in Money Laundering (Prevention) Act and Regulations; and Compliance Techniques

Drafting and updating policies and procedures in relation to risk and

compliance

(B) QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management, Risk Management, Accounting, Finance, Economics or a related field Certified training in Anti-money Laundering At least two (2) years at Senior Level management in a commercial or financial institution. Minimum of five years’ supervisory experience in a financial institution or a Credit union. Knowledge of and experience in the use of microcomputers and software applications, particularly of financial and spreadsheet packages Knowledge of Cooperative principles and applicable legislations would be an asset.

(C) SKILLS AND OTHER ATTRIBUTES

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills Effective communication and interpersonal skills Strong organisation and time-management abilities Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team.

All interested applicants should submit applications to:

The Human Resource Manager

National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd

31 – 37 Independence Street

P O Box 175

Roseau, Comm. of Dominica

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS FRIDAY, 20th SEPTEMBER 2024.