Dominica will become attractive again for CARICOM bubble travellers – Piper

Director of Tourism and Deputy Coordinator for the reopening of borders, Colin Piper said Dominica will once again become an attractive destination for travelers within the CARICOM Travel Bubble.

He made the statement during the launching ceremony of Dominica’s participation in the CARICOM Travel Bubble held at Jungle Bay Resort on Friday.

The CARICOM Travel Bubble consists of the islands of Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, St Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.

“So of importance is that the pre-arrival requirement to undertake the PCR Test within 72 hours is absent and thus allow travelers from the CARICOM Travel Bubble greater ability and flexibility in making plans to book a trip. So, we anticipate that with this newfound freedom, Dominica will once again become an attractive destination for travelers within the CARICOM Travel Bubble,” he said.

According to Piper, this now gives travelers from islands which have proven in their own rights the ability to contain the spread of Covid, and so the incidents of importation would be lower, “a compelling reason to visit Dominica.”

Meantime, President of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), Hans Schilders said Dominica is ready to receive guests.

Twenty-one hotels, guest houses, bed and breakfast, resorts are already certified to provide service to the public and visitors, by extension.

“Our CARICOM brothers and sisters will find many of the properties that are COVID safe and certified, to offer them the same great rates that we offer to our local visitors in our staycation,” Schilders said…“So you want to feel at home in Dominica and we welcome you in your home, in Dominica, the same favourable conditions that we offer to others.”