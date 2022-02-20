Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

The BBC has reported that the Queen has tested positive for Covid-19 according to Buckingham Palace.
The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the BBC reports the palace as saying.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added in a statement.
The Queen, 95, had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.
It is understood that a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.
Following the announcement, the Palace issued a congratulatory message from the Queen to the Team GB Curling teams.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.