Spain, Germany, France and Italy among European countries that suspend AstraZeneca vaccine

Spain, Germany, France and Italy have become the latest European countries to temporarily halt the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine over a small number of blood clot concerns, going against the advice of international medical agencies as a third wave of infections looms over the continent.
According to CNN, Spain will stop using the vaccine for two weeks as announced by the country’s Health Minister Carolina Darias in a nationally televised news conference on Monday.
It’s a “temporary and precautionary” suspension, she said, “until the risks can be evaluated by the European Medicines Agency.”
After initially standing by the safety of the vaccine, German health minister Jens Spahn said Monday that the country would pause inoculations as a precaution, following reports of a handful of cases of blood clots in people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot in Denmark and Norway.
France and Italy also halted their rollouts of the vaccine Monday, pending review by the EU’s medicines regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), although the body later reiterated its advice that countries stick to the rollout.
14 Comments
I understand that Europe has injected 17 million people, of which 40 had blood clots, and none of these clots can be related to the vaccine.
This is a remarkable result. The Europeans are just jealous. At this moment Europe is going through a 3rd lockdown.
We in the UK are fine, with death rates and new infections coming down.
I have had my first Jab of he Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine. Only slight fever on the night of the vaccination.
So far so good.
All this reaction by European governments is just a lot of hot air.
If the vaccine is good enough for the Royal family, then it is good enough for me.
Dominica has had a higher percentage of vaccinations than many European countries. Imagine that. The Europeans must be doing something wrong.
If it’s good enough for the royal family and if you wish BoJo and all, it’s still not good enough for me. They offered me AZ and I declined, 10 days later I had my Pfizer/Biontec. No problems at all…
I support out of city comments which is so true.
I believe that the PM is just obeying commands from those who are at the forefront of this virus and vaccines. There may be money involved as well. I also pondered the same thoughts as “As I see It.” If there has been no deaths from the virus and only visitors are the ones carrying he virus in, why push the vaccine on the populace? Wow, Wow, Wow!!!! Politics is really dirty sometimes.
Are they even having the conversation in Dominica? Today’s headlines:
– Africa CDC to hold emergency meeting over AstraZeneca concerns ( Washington Post)
– Sweden, Venezuela Are Latest Countries To Question AstraZeneca Vaccine (NPR)
I mean, don’t we follow Venezuela’s every move anymore?
Hope DA follow suit as a precautionary measure.
oh ok.. and Dominica?
This is not exactly correct.
11 countries suspended ASTRA ZENECA.
Dominica’s Jim Jones say we should take the same vaccine all the big countries banning.
Covid-19 is a deadly disease that we never heard of before and as a result, I can understand the rush behind trying to get vaccines that are relatively safe, in an effort to try to combat Covid-19. Because of the rush I can understand the safety concerns people will have. However, what I don’t understand is the rush PM Skerrit has displayed, especially in a country like ours that has recorded no deaths, with less than 100 infected, and several health officials and politicians have said that we have no Covid-19 in our communities. With all of the above we should be in a position to watch and see, before Skerrit rush to inject something inside of Dominicans. Now if covid was a serious concern here I would understand the rush. But for Skerrit, who is not a doctor and, who doesn’t have our best interest at heart, and is not concerned about opening the economy since a sluggish economy helps is agenda, I really wonder why is he so busy to get people vaccinated. Is he on a special mission
As part of accepting the money people like the world bank and IMF and other give to assist with the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, countries are obligated to push the vaccine. And you know uncle does smile!!!! when he hear a money passing his way. Dimples does come out! When he lying and when he talking about getting money he does smile like a child. So yes, that is why, the president of ghana told them awa, he not taking their vaccine, even though they pass the money. Crapaud can smoke their pipe if it want. but you know our partner is a ordained knight of their whatever order. He is too enshrined, too deep in the grand scheme to turn back or deny our souls to them. He has already agreed. and when you sign the contract they give before you get the vaccine, you sign your life away. because not You nor any family member can sue if you are negatively affected by this vaccine experiment. Keep follwing him still run for vaccine like when they feeding fowl.
Over 17 Europen countrieshs sspend the Oxford ”vaccine”…..in the UK there ae over 18,000 complaints and side effects reported to the authorities from those who have taken the jab. DNO why wot you do a little research?
They are no proper journalist, they just occasionally regurgitate news from other news agencies or the government of DA or the police force. All that is published without any questions.
Side effects in general are nothing special or bad when getting a vaccine. It shows that the vaccine does its job and stimulates the immune system. There is absolutely no proof that the reported blood clots have a connection to the vaccine, it is just put on hold and checked as a precaution. But even if it should turn out that there is a connection, the risk to get a blood clot is hundreds of times smaller than with the anti baby pill and the vaccine is still very effective against Covid19.