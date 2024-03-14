BREAKING NEWS: Prisoner found dead in Grandbay

Police are investigating an apparent suicide which occurred in Grandbay. According to reports a prisoner was discovered hanging in his cell this morning.
Details are sketchy at this time. DNO is following this unfolding development and will publish information as it becomes available.
7 Comments
So, who hung who?
“…discovered hanging in his cells this morning”
How many cells could he have actually been hanging in?
ADMIN: Point taken, we have since corrected the typo.
DNO was fast on this one.Congratulation.Hanging from his cell in Grandbaby.Hanging from his cell with what? As far as I know prisoners are searched and but in the police call with only their shirt and pant,no belt no shoe laces.Their ration is half a pound of sugar and 2 50cents bread.Somebody cannot hang themselves with bread and sugar.
Hmmmmmmmmm ! Prisoner found hanging in police cells?
I am not one to point fingers quickly at the police but anytime we have a death of someone in police custody it should never be treat as suicide sooooo quickly. A quick label of suicide regardless of whom the person may be (crazy, drunk, senile?) is bad practice. It may well be suicide in the final analysis but seeing how the police operate these days under the cabal (do as u like) I will remain suspicious until an independent investigation is completed. Hanging of the body may simply be the final act to cover a crime. Thankfully Carbon is no longer chief because he would have already arrested everyone in the station on suspicion which again is bad.
So, remove the suicide label ASAP until the investigation is complete. This will bring more credibility to the process.
@Bwa-Banday
You started well but ended up talking foolisbness about Carbon. Was Carbon any kind of commissioner to make reference to in that way ? He was the worst in the region.
Stupes!
DNO should have used suspected instead of apparent suicide. The media should always see on the side of caution.