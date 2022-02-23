Chinese national dies following wounding incident in Marigot; police launch investigation

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 at 7:27 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A Chinese national, Zhang Zhaopeng, is the latest homicide victim in Dominica.

Information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) is that the businessman succumbed to injuries sustained in the head on February 22, 2022.

On the aforementioned date, videos surfaced of Zhaopeng in the community of Marigot where he owns a business,  with blood gushing from a wound in his head.

DNO has since learned that Zhaopeng was later transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police sources have confirmed that an investigation into this matter is ongoing and some individuals are in custody assisting with the investigation.

A representative from the Chinese Embassy who spoke to DNO expressed sadness over the incident.

“The Chinese Embassy attaches great importance to and will continue to follow this incident. We hope the government and police of Dominica will continue to protect the safety of Chinese nationals here,” the Chinese Embassy official official stated.

DNO will continue to follow this story and report any new developments.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.