Chinese national dies following wounding incident in Marigot; police launch investigation

A Chinese national, Zhang Zhaopeng, is the latest homicide victim in Dominica.

Information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO) is that the businessman succumbed to injuries sustained in the head on February 22, 2022.

On the aforementioned date, videos surfaced of Zhaopeng in the community of Marigot where he owns a business, with blood gushing from a wound in his head.

DNO has since learned that Zhaopeng was later transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police sources have confirmed that an investigation into this matter is ongoing and some individuals are in custody assisting with the investigation.

A representative from the Chinese Embassy who spoke to DNO expressed sadness over the incident.

“The Chinese Embassy attaches great importance to and will continue to follow this incident. We hope the government and police of Dominica will continue to protect the safety of Chinese nationals here,” the Chinese Embassy official official stated.

DNO will continue to follow this story and report any new developments.