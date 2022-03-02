DAIC shares sincerest condolences on the passing of Executive Assistant Daniel Panthier

The Board of Directors, Membership, and Secretariat extend deepest and sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and all impacted by the life of Daniel Panthier, Executive Assistant at the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC).

Daniel is fondly remembered by the stakeholders of the Chamber, especially by the Members of the Chamber, for his great customer service and pleasant encounters in fulfilling his duties for the two years he worked with the DAIC. The Chamber and DHTA staff note that it was a joy to work with Daniel. The team will never forget the warmth his smile and energy brought to the office.

“From the moment Daniel was interviewed for the position, I was confident that he would be a great addition to the team as he was confident and intentional in how he presented himself. This interview gave hope that this brilliant young man would become a key part of our small team and would make a difference for Dominica and in the lives of many” shared Lizra Fabien, Executive Director of DAIC.

He was eager to serve and represent the Chamber when the opportunity arose. When requested to represent the Chamber on the Advisory Board of the Dominica Institute of Customer Service, he eagerly and instantly accepted as it was his delight to be part of such a noble initiative and contribute to the development of Dominica. The DAIC commended and supported his pursuit of higher education and his desire to become a diplomat.

The loss of Daniel is felt by many. DAIC wishes comfort, strength and peace to all affected by Daniel’s tragic and sudden passing. May the memories of his wonderful personality and many contributions be celebrated by all.