Ferdina Frampton passes away

Dominica News Online (DNO) received the somber news today, January 17, 2024, of the passing of media personality and the beloved host of the “In the Spot Light Radio Show” on Q95 fm Radio, Ferdina Frampton.

Frampton was an employee of FLOW Dominica.

Details surrounding her sudden departure remain unclear at this time, creating a sense of shock and sadness across the nation.

Ferdina Frampton, known for her significant contributions to the media industry, played a pivotal role at Flow Dominica, contributing to the growth and development of the telecommunications sector in the country. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she captured the hearts of many as the charismatic host of the “In the Spot Light Radio Show” on Q95 fm Radio. Her engaging interviews, thoughtful discussions, and vibrant personality made her a cherished figure in the hearts of her listeners.

As news of her passing circulates, expressions of sorrow and condolences are pouring in from all corners of the nation as her warmth and dedication to her craft left an indelible mark on Dominica’s media landscape.

DNO extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ferdina Frampton during this difficult time. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her and experiencing her unwavering passion for media and community engagement.