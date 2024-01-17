Ferdina Frampton passes away

Dominica News Online (DNO) received the somber news today, January 17, 2024, of the passing of media personality and the beloved host of the “In the Spot Light Radio Show” on Q95 fm Radio, Ferdina Frampton.
Frampton was an employee of FLOW Dominica.
Details surrounding her sudden departure remain unclear at this time, creating a sense of shock and sadness across the nation.
Ferdina Frampton, known for her significant contributions to the media industry, played a pivotal role at Flow Dominica, contributing to the growth and development of the telecommunications sector in the country. Beyond her corporate responsibilities, she captured the hearts of many as the charismatic host of the “In the Spot Light Radio Show” on Q95 fm Radio. Her engaging interviews, thoughtful discussions, and vibrant personality made her a cherished figure in the hearts of her listeners.
As news of her passing circulates, expressions of sorrow and condolences are pouring in from all corners of the nation as her warmth and dedication to her craft left an indelible mark on Dominica’s media landscape.
DNO extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ferdina Frampton during this difficult time. Her legacy will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her and experiencing her unwavering passion for media and community engagement.
10 Comments
Oh my word! Sympathies Patrick my classmate and Mr. Frampton my teacher and all the family and co-workers past and present.
Jesus came to ‘break up the works of the Devil’ including ‘the last enemy death’. (1 John 3:8; 1 Cor 15:26)
So sad to hear about Ms Frampton’s sudden death. Deepest condolences to her family. She was a positive inspiration to many and will be dearly missed.
DCFH was supposed to be
Dominica China Friendship Hospital
It should now be called
Dominica China Funeral Home
Rest in peace phenomenal woman
How many more will this pit stop to a funeral home take? We have very professional nurses and doctors in Dominica, but not even Einstein could have succeeded without the necessary tools and equipment!!!
May the sister’s family morn in peace, as we all are saddened by this, our tremendous loss. But mostly, may her soul rest in perpetual and eternal peace with our Father.
Thank God she was with, and amongst us.
It is sad to see someone pass at such a young age.
RIP….
Y’all better name a street after this Goddess or something. Please don’t undervalue her contribution to Dominica.
Waw! This is indeed sad news, if true. Speechless. So much to offer, so much hope. I can certainly support – in cash and in kind – a gesture memorializing Ferdines. A genuine patriot. RIEP, Ferdines.
Is this real news? Am not dreaming..
May the soul rest in internal peace,
OMG sorry yo be so dramatic, but I almist fell off my chair. So sorry to hear. My condolences to all of her family and friends….smh