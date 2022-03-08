Fond Cole man charged with murder in St. Aroment traffic incident

Tuesday, March 8th, 2022
Mcpherson, Nicholas

A 19-year-old Fond Cole man has been charged with murder following the death of Brian McPherson of St. Aroment, Goodwill,  who was the ill-fated victim of a motor vehicle incident on the evening of February 27, 2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Belgrove Charles who heads the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reported that following investigation by his department, Samuel Nicholas was charged with the murder of the 36-year-old security officer.

Nicholas appeared before the Roseau Magistrate Court, today, March 8, 2022, where the charge of murder was read to him. He was not required to enter a plea since this is an indictable offense.

According to ASP Charles, on the night of the incident, McPherson and his wife were en route to their home when they were struck by a passing pick-up truck registration number TP778 driven by Nicholas.

The pair were transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where McPherson succumbed to the injuries which he sustained.

To date, his wife is still a patient at the hospital.

“On behalf of the Chief of Police, gazetted Officers and a rank and file of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) I extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased and all those affected by this incident. Also, I would like to wish God’s guidance on the family of the accused,” ASP Charles stated.

The accused is remanded in custody.

Pick-up truck involved in St. Aroment incident

  1. My Bad
    March 8, 2022

    He should be charged murder and another female involved with the accident should be charged as coconspirator

  2. Kevin
    March 8, 2022

    I admire the police department for holding these young reckless drivers for their irresponsible actions.An example has to be made to send a strong message that regardless of your age you have to drive with a level of caution and respect for pedestrians.

  3. Lin clown
    March 8, 2022

    Are you talking about the same guy who shot and killed the young man and woman in the USA?He was not extradited.In Dominica when a rogue and vagabond ,habitual criminal,abuser of children and women.burglers and thieves are killed,according to the police,just men shall have their reward.That is your answer Mr.observer.

  4. observer
    March 8, 2022

    a young man in his thirties was killed at delices in 2019 – 2020 in a vehicle accident and to date no charges was read.

