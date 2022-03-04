Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies at the age of 52

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Warne

Australia cricket legend Shane Warne has died at the age of just 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack, his management have confirmed.

According to a UK newspaper, the Mirror, Warne’s management have confirmed that the cricketer died after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The paper reports Warne’s management saying in a statement, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is considered one of the greatest leg-spinner of all time, having taken 708 Test match wickets, a figure only surpassed by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

He also took 293 One-Day International wickets and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

Read the full Mirror story.

