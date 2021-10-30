Murder investigation launched into death of Norman Rolle; his body found in bushes near his property

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has launched an investigation into the death of 89- year-old local businessman Norman Rolle.
According to information from Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophile, the lifeless body of Rolle who was the proprietor of Valley Engineering was found in the nearby bushes close to one of his properties about 11:30 p.m. on October 29, 2021.
Theophile further reported that there were multiple wounds to the deceased’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck was also observed.
“Mr. Rolle was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. The body was later transported to the funeral home for safe keeping awaiting a post mortem,” the Assistant Superintendent of Police stated.
One man is in custody assisting the police with their investigation.
Theophile expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the CDPF.
An employee of Valley Engineering told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the establishment will be closed today as a result of Mr. Rolle’s death.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
49 Comments
Most of my comments here are not published. But that’s fine. I comment because of my deep love for the country of my birth, and that of my many generations before me. However, I’m trying this comment again. I remember Norman Roll very well and I’m old enough to even remember his old man ( his father). I remember him driving this little sport car and often wondered how he was manage to fit into it. He was a tall handsome man. But what I really want to say is this: All these folks who are giving their “thumbs down” didn’t really know Norman Roll. In addition, to all you “thumbs down” concerning Mr. Roll’s death are as dangerous as the creature who killed him. All Dominicans should be enraged about what happened to thi very quiet man. So this is a sign of where we are, and where we have come as a people. To all my law abiding citizens of Dominica, I urge us all to guard ourselves (in any way necessary) to protect ourselves and family against this ruthless generation. My…
No one deserves to die in such a gruesome and brutal way. Mr. Rolle was a very decent and quiet man who minded his business. To the family and friends, I offer my sincere and deepest condolences. I hope that justice will be served, where this young man won’t be able to see daylight any more. If the death penalty was in place, he would not have thought of killing Mr. Rolle. Please bring back the death penalty so that people can live to the fullest. I hope that no defense lawyer will represent him just for ill-gotten gains and greed. A person’s life is more important than money. These defense lawyers will also pay a heavy price for representing these criminals.
UNAPOLOGETIC
@Randy X, not a bit surprised by your comment. Folks like you view every occurrence through the eyes of a “political lens” and try to gain traction out of the news story. Very sad. I wonder whether you would have called upon us to show mercy towards the suspect had the decedent been a family member?
Here it is we’re commenting about the brutal murder of an elderly gentleman and all you choose to do is interject politics in the conversation. SHAMEFUL. Get a life.
Go back and read the posts. The majority of folks are calling for the same treatment, the hangman’s noose. We have gotten soft as a people so criminals have been emboldened. We need to send a clear and concise message. We will not put up with this type of behavior.
Also, for those of you who believe gainful employment with a livable wage will solve the countries’ ills, think again. Criminals will be criminals, work or no work.
If this were the case, there would be no crime in the US, the murder capital of the world.
If they have the right man he is only going to spend five years in prison. Who is deterring or encouraging crime in this country?
This whole situation is just DISGUSTING!!!. Ending someone’s life for what is theirs.
“Theophile further reported that there were multiple wounds to the deceased’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck was also observed.” This sentence just turn my stomach man.
These murders need to be deleted from the earth.
Don’t have words for this outright Wickedness. I’m so angry, you’d think he was my father.I can’t understand what this man did to deserve such a terrible death. I can only imagine the shock and pain he felt before he passed. Magwayca criminal. You need to die the same way you took his life.
RIP Mr Rolle..I wait with bated breath to see what becomes of this brutal murder..
Hope Justice will be served.
My dearest brother was murdered six years ago and the murderer is still enjoying a free life whilst we the family are suffering.
My dearest mom died of a broken heart three years ago.
When he killed our brother he killed the whole family.
Hope this will not be the case for Mr Rolle.
Dominica do something let there be justice. Don’t let these murderers get away with these crimes they are committing.
Dominica have lost a great man.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
It is time to bring back capital punishment before there is a complete breakdown of law and order on island. The individual responsible for this brutal atttack and murder of this elderly gentleman has forfeited all rights and privileges and should be made to pay the ultimate price, death by hanging. We need to send a very clear message to others that such cowardly behavior will never ever be tolerated in Dominica.
Justice should be swift and the execution date should be set as soon as the verdict is handed down.
We don’t need capital punishment. We need a proper police force (not militia) again and we need a court system that is totally independent of the police and the government. One that is established again I bet you serious crime in Dominica will half in very short period of time. Capital punishment, get lost!
But I’m not really surprised this request coming from a loyal follower of the dictator. Mark, you political master uttered: NO LAW AND NO CONSTITUTION… and know you asking for capital punishment. DLP supporter are HYPOCRITES!
RandyX let me ask you .what have stopped crime around the world .You need to take out skerrit from your heart it will toofay you.
It is my opinion that the death penalty should be the resolve when some murderer decides to kill an old working man whom worked all his life, invested in the country, and created jobs for so many people.
The twenty plus year old who killed that man should be hung, he should be executed by hanging.
Electrical execution would be quick and less painful; I do believe that the lack of severe punishment for murder in the country is the reason for so many killing in Dominica.
In Dominica people kill at random, they are empowered by the judicial system which gives them a slap on their risk when they are caught.
How often the Dominica polic fail to even investigate the victims assailants!
It’s a mess, we may not like to think of draconian laws, but returning the death penalty of hangings and electrical execution may help to detour the people like that squatter who killed that man over squatting in his property.
At twenty the murderer show be in his scound year in some college.
@Francisco, You are 100% right and will stand by every words you said, well done.
I do hope that the judicial system deals appropriately with this creature who doesn’t deserve to leave around us. It is so upsetting that people work hard for their stuff and these lazy waste-of-times kill them for their own property
Wishful thinking as far as the judicial system is concerned. Who made these people lazy? Who denied them a future? Why are they wasting their time day in day out? Answer those questions honestly and you will have the root course of the raising crime rate in DA. What doesn’t help either, that the highest officer in the country refuses to account for state money. That sends the wrong message, a la ‘what they can do, we can do better’. If we don’t get a change in the political landscape in DA very very soon, Dominica as we all know it, will be a thing of the past.
@MI17,go sling your hook you are not worthy on this forum, come to think of it just asking you and Ibo France, aren’t the same person is it? The reason I ask that is the same bulls**t I am getting from the both of you, or is it that you both are Siamese twins?
…sorry, but I don’t bite dogs. I also refuse to communicate with people that do. Foolish man!
when these thugs are shot , you hear ” oh he was a good boy”
Somehow examples need to be made
Such a gentle guy.
Fear not he who can kill you and do no more. Fear He who gives and takes life and has the power to cast your soul into hell. Where there is no end to everlasting torment
May his soul rest in PEACE.His brother Patrick Rolls was a very good friend of mine.Condolences goes out to his family,especially Roy,William and Philip.I hope that is not what DALE DANGLEBEN mean by”Let’s take back our country”.
Man, even here you can not leave your nastiness behind then. Mr Rolle is dead man, brutally murdered. Leave it alone bro, you are incorrigible.
Blame our court system. Murderers are getting a slap on the rist. Blood is on the hands of the magistrates and judges. We are not safe in our own homes. I’ve known this man for decades. A real business man and true Dominican. His killer should be hanged or given life in prison.
Some people are just heart less an need to face the same evil treatment they give off to take a innocent life like that no man! RIP😭😭😭
I hope they find the culprit and give him harsh punishment but yet again DA doe have that, they just sit in prison eating and drinking like kings and queens after they commit their crime.
Rest In Peace sir. Just now in the not too distant future his place will be a Chinese store
A real gentleman, an Elder and one who has contributed a lot to our country. Not only is it sad to see him go that way but, to see him go when we are celebrating our 43rd anniversary and we honoring Dominicans for their contribution although I didn’t see his name in the lineup. Is this how he is being awarded man? RIP and my condolences to his family and friends
A softly spoken gentlemen who I had the pleasure of knowing for very many years and who was a pioneer in introducing steel structures to Dominica.
I have no love for anyone who hurts children and the elderly. An 80 something year old? This must be so hard on the family. Tragic … just tragic.
I can’t express the amount of sadness, distraught and anger that I feel right now. I sure would like to lay blame at someone’ feet but who? Dca has become a failed state where no one is safe, not even in the church while taking losty. . When oh when are we going to STOP fighting and unify against those evil people seeking to destroy our nation and its people?
Norman did not deserve that! I am angry as hell and want justice for this patriotic brother of the soil. . To the family and friends I say stay strong for there is light at the end of the tunnel. May his soul RIEP.
I hardly think an 86 year old could be a threat to anyone.
This is sad news indeed! May God strengthen his family in their time of need. This is indeed sad news.
Oh my…RIP…u see if he had shoot and kill d would try to lock him up..but u c me…
I prefer to kill than to be killed….i hope the hang them…absolutely no timev4 prison…i hope them find them and mercilessly beat them up …this life is not fair
Our island has become a lawless place in the last 20 years! NO LAW AND NO CONSTITUTION…
Heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and acquaintances of Mr. Rolle. Someone should have to pay dearly for the innocent blood of this elderly gentleman.
Someone has stolen the soul of this nation. Both the police and civilians now kill without remorse. These senseless killings are sure sighs of the times we live in at present. May his soul rest in eternal tranquility.
To have to leave this earth in this way! It leaves me distraught and in dread. May his soul rest in peace.
@Me, I commend your post. I feel the same way.
But the hardest and unfair thing about these happenings is to know that there are people wandering this Earth dressed like sheep; for that reason, we cannot depict them, but their shepherd is the devil within them–they can hear his voice and obey his ugly, wicked, and deadly commands.
In as much as I would like to think that Mr. Rolle was not unknowingly a friend to that or those devil sheep, who took his Life so brutally. But then again, no one with Love for him would do such a disgraceful thing to him
For once you are absolutely right, Madam Hypocrite. Too many people are wondering around in DA dressed like sheep. Unfortunately, you are one that supports them, without asking any questions. Shame on you and you claim to be a Christian…!
It is about time we stop giving people excuses for their despicable behaviour. Stop blaming some fictitious “devil” for what people spend days on end planning to do. If we hold people personally responsible for what they do we might just begin to influence positive behavoiur.
They need to bring back death penalty cause this is a joke in dominica now. All they do is kill take jail eat get fat n come out n do the same s….. They need to make an example of a murder or else this s… is gonna keep happening.
Infuriating… An already fragile man, killed by a coward. If Dominica’s justice system wasn’t such a joke, his family and all of us who knew him might have some kind of peace. But the clown who murdered him will probably get 10 years and be back on the street to kill more old men in the future. His parents must be proud… If Dominica gave people life without parole for murder- like sensible countries do- then people might think twice before doing something retarded.
Where do we go from here ?This is not the Dominica where i grew up where people worked for a living , there was no drugs the only gun around were for hunting which was visible and scarce .Presently one owns a farm and every thing is carried away people’ houses are broken into and emptied by thieves for the sole purpose of buying drugs which seem to get into the island under nelsonic eyes. Young men went to work.Today driving around the island they are sitting idle where the new name for drugs is bread .GIVE ME A DOLLAR TO BUY A BREAD
I asked the same question, this beautiful country I grew up in. We share our food. We cook a broth we invite friends. We go to bed out windows open. Oh my Lord we blame it all on MENTAL HEALTH.we will have to copy the American style have a gun permit and walk with our gun or under our pillow. This country has become a cestpool. No respect. Young people concern is for their stolen motor bike and drugs. You can’t speak to them they will curse you. This man for sure did not deserve this. He was quite a gentleman. Soft spoken and respectful. Oh Dominica wake up. No one wants to come there on vacation anymore or retire. They steal they kill and destroy. They need to bring back the hanging. The electric chair is too easy. My heart grieves for Mr. Rolle… Oh men they should cancel all fete coming up. WAKE UP PEOPLE Dominica is not the same. Hell with the Nature Island!!!!
Thats why I carry my GUN under my WIG. You attack me you out for trouble. Wig down and you down. Them criminals Poor man had to suffer so much under these basted hands. Find something to do no work is dirty. Pick the trash up the. Jump in the river take a wash. Why these people like these fast life and killing innocent people. I remembered the lady that retired and lived in Giraudel. I heard her murderer is free. COME ON Mr Rolle did not deserve that. He put food on people table. That’s the worse though 86yr old.
What a tragedy. It is heartbreaking.
What the hell is wrong with some of these young men. Smh.
Deepest condolences to his family and Staff. Very sad indeed.
Wow. No one is safe on this island ay more. May he RIP
This is more than shocking. An individual with so much to offer bright and who calmly went about his business providing employment taught so many individuals the importance of being frugal. I served with him on the Chamber of Commerce forthright quick with numbers not concerned with popularity truly a patriot who cared about country! This is terrible is this the “no law” syndrome! A lot of food for thought on the eve of Independence!
So sorry to hear that, Mr. Rolle was one of the few people making a positive contribution to the economy of Dominica.