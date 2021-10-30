Murder investigation launched into death of Norman Rolle; his body found in bushes near his property

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) has launched an investigation into the death of 89- year-old local businessman Norman Rolle.

According to information from Assistant Superintendent of Police, George Theophile, the lifeless body of Rolle who was the proprietor of Valley Engineering was found in the nearby bushes close to one of his properties about 11:30 p.m. on October 29, 2021.

Theophile further reported that there were multiple wounds to the deceased’s head and face and a puncture wound to his neck was also observed.

“Mr. Rolle was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. The body was later transported to the funeral home for safe keeping awaiting a post mortem,” the Assistant Superintendent of Police stated.

One man is in custody assisting the police with their investigation.

Theophile expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the CDPF.

An employee of Valley Engineering told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the establishment will be closed today as a result of Mr. Rolle’s death.