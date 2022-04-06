Police investigate discovery of lifeless body at Baytown, and series of burglaries

A lifeless body found at Baytown Roseau has prompted an investigation by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been reliably informed by police sources that on the morning of March 6, 2022, a male individual was found in an unresponsive state in the aforementioned location.

The police say the individual who is believed to be a shoemaker operating in the city of Roseau, was known to be a sickly person.

While his identity was not revealed, DNO was informed that a full investigation has been launched into the cause of his death.

In more police news, head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Belgrove Charles, has informed DNO that his department is investigating a series of burglaries which occurred in the last few days.

ASP Charles said that between 6:00 p.m. on April 4, 2022, and 7:45 a.m. on April 5, 2022, part of the building housing the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Turkey Lane, Roseau, was broken into and one desktop monitor was reported as stolen from the prosecutor’s office.

DNO was also informed of a burglary at the Social Centre Preschool.

When contacted, a member of staff at the preschool informed us that this was the second burglary at the institution in one week.

She said on March 31, 2022, tools were stolen while on the weekend of April 1, 2022, cleaning supplies were stolen from the preschool.

DNO will continue to follow these stories and report any new developments.