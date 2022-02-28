St. Aroment resident dies after being hit by motor vehicle

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 4:58 PM
Brian McPherson who resided in St. Aroment, Goodwill, a security officer by profession, is the ill-fated victim of a motor vehicle accident which occurred on the evening of February 27, 2022.

The police have confirmed that McPherson and his wife, on the aforementioned date, were en route to their home shortly after 9:00 p.m. when they were struck by a passing pick-up truck.

The pair were transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where McPherson succumbed to the injuries which he sustained.

According to the police, the wife of the deceased is in stable condition and the matter is being investigated.

Photo of pick-up truck involved in accident

1 Comment

  1. Trouble I see
    February 28, 2022

    My deepest condolences to the family of Brian McPherson. I am very happy his wife is doing better but I can imagine the pain to see how her husband was taken from her before her eyes. Special prayers for this young widow.

