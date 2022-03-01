Tributes pour in for youth advocate from Pointe Michel who died

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for one of Dominica’s aspiring youths, Daniel Panthier, who died over the weekend.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that the youth advocate from the community of Point Michel was found in an unresponsive state on the morning of February 26, 2022, at a home in Morne Daniel.

Panthier, who recently celebrated his 24th birthday two days before his passing, was at the time employed at the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) as the Executive Assistant.

In a statement, the DAIC expressed their appreciation for the impact which he had on all connected to the chamber.

“Daniel will fondly be remembered by the stakeholders of the chamber for his great customer service and pleasant encounters in fulfilling his duties,” the association said.

Reacting to the news, Parliamentary Representative for the Point Michel Constituency, Denise Charles described Panthier as an individual who was focused on being a champion for his family and his community.

“I am truly broken today! I am here waiting for someone to tell me that it isn’t true. The devil has stolen the life of Daniel Panthier, a young man with so much promise, and wanted to serve his country as a diplomat,” Charles said in a Facebook post.

Charles goes on to state, ”Gone too soon, Daniel! Gone too soon! You had a bright future ahead of you, and I certainly feel the pain of not seeing you achieve your dreams. May your soul Rest In Peace! My deepest condolences to your family. May the good Lord give them the strength to cope with your sudden departure from us. The entire constituency certainly mourns your loss and will greatly miss your kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity”

Panthier, who was an avid volleyball player, will also be missed by that fraternity, particularly his former teammates, the Wolfpac. Extending their condolences, the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA) revealed that he loved the game immensely and would ensure that he was present at all activities.

In 2018, his passion for youth led him to become the Publicity Coordinator for the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD). According to the current President of the NYCD, Ashma McDougall, Panthier was a “committed and respected youth leader.”

“As both a cherished member of the Youth Parliament and a devoted youth activist, Panthier embodied an unwavering pledge to public service and youth empowerment,” McDougall stated. “The news of his passing shocked us all within the Youth Parliament Cohort as we all celebrated each other’s successes on our appointment to the Youth Parliament and

Panthier was most eager!! This is a terrible loss for us, youth! We applaud you for your activism and contributions to youth development. Sleep well Daniel,”

Other messages of condolences have also come in from many other organisations, youth groups and peers including the Youth Emergency Action Committee (YEAC Dominica) of which he was a founding member of the Pt. Michel Team and the designer of the group’s logo.

“His love, laughter, and generosity will be dearly missed by all. Rest in Perfect Peace, Daniel,” YEAC said.

The police have said that an investigation into Panthier’s death is underway.