Two men charged in connection with murder of Jones Branca; police investigate discovery of lifeless body in Penville

Nikel Carlos Leo, a St. Lucian residing in Dominica, has been formally charged in connection with the stabbing death of Jones Branca. The incident occurred on the night of September 14, 2024.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jeffrey James, Tristan Marielle, also of St. Lucia, has been charged as an accessory after the fact.

Both individuals are expected to appear before the Roseau magistrate court to face legal proceedings.

In another case, a male juvenile has been arrested, investigated, and charged with the attempted murder of Daniel Steven, which took place on September 13, 2024, in Roseau. The juvenile has been remanded in custody at the state prison following his appearance before the Roseau magistrate court.

ACP James also confirmed that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has launched an investigation into the discovery of “what appeared to be the lifeless body of a child”. The body was found on the morning of September 22, 2024, on the seaside at Penville.

The police are appealing to the public for assistance in these investigations. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department at the following numbers: 266-5164, 266-5165, 266-5157.

Persons can also provide information anonymously, via the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477.