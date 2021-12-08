LIVE: American Eagle inaugural direct flight from Miami to Dominica

Live video of first direct flight from Miami to Dominica by American Eagle.
As far as I understand, it’s American Eagle traveling from Miami to Dominica. There’s a big difference.
ADMIN: Thank you. Point taken.
You can please some of the people some of the time you cannot please all the people all the time. unknown author
Some idiots do not realise that the Aircraft used is the Embraer which is not used by ALL Airlines and they only hold 72 passengers.For longer hauls bigger aircrafts are needed
This guy Roger is very disrespectful.The airport is known as the Douglas Charles airport,and not the Melvillehall airport.
Given the successful landing of American Airline’s inaugural direct flight from Miami to Dominica at the existing Melville Hall Airport, why on earth we need to put ourselves into debt for the proposed International Airport?
That is a very reasonable and valid question Roger as would be the question what will become of Melville Hall with the new airport practically on its doorstep?
I really wish the government would be more transparent and so infuse more public confidence.
Because those of us in the UK and the rest of Europe would like to visit Dominica. We can only do so on larger aircraft which the current airport is too small to handle.
Roger, remove your blindfold, and try and see beyond the length of your nose!
Asked yourself how many passengers can that model of aircraft can accommodate? No point of you brainstorming, be informed it accommodate less than a hundred passengers and crew.
What is the difference between Miami to Dominica, what is the difference between Canada, England and the rest of Europe to Dominica?
If we are looking for international flights ✈️ into and out of Dominica an International Airport is needed to accommodate commercial jet aircrafts accounting more than two hundred passengers plus the crew.
One could not fly that model of aircraft from Europe to Dominica any due to its fuel capacity.
It would run out somewhere over the Atlantic.
You present yourself as one of those Dominicans who are content with less, and don’t want to see the country move from where it lingers.
Now I am one who believes Dominica will eventually get an international Airport, but it will not be in Roosevelt’s…
Con:
Indeed we will eventually get an International Airport; nevertheless, it will not be in the triple doctor Roosevelt Skerrit time.
I could be wrong: if however, he accomplished that goal, would be happy about it because that is a piece missing from the nation infrastructure.
We don’t have any industries in Country providing employment to neither the youths, the aged.
An International Airport will aid in the development of the tourist industry, it will create seasonal jobs during the tourist season, it will cause lots of tourist to overnight on the island.
By then Dominica may become a tourist destination where people will visit and spend their vacation.
The invevidual vacationer takes between five and ten days, immigine the amount of revenue that will be generated.
I am against me Almost Nearly Cousin Roosevelt, I don’t want the proposed International Airport to fail
It would be good if he succeeded!
But he so damn lie, he must be lying about that too.
Why should we limit our international flights to only Miami? The plane that it would take to travel from places like New York, Texas and the UK is still to big to land at Melville hallway
In order to be able to receive flights with greater than 80 passengers. AA from Miami direct to DA is a start but not the final goal.