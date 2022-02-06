FEATURED PHOTO: Boiling Lake 5th February 2022

This photo of the boiling lake was taken yesterday and appears to show the water level rising again. A side-by-side comparison of the photo of an almost empty lake which was posted on Feb 2nd with yesterday’s photo, is provided below:
